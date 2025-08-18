Best of Ricardinho: The all-time Futsal EURO and UEFA futsal club competition top scorer

Ricardinho has announced his retirement from futsal three weeks before his 40th birthday, ending a two-decade career that is almost without parallel in the sport.

With Portugal and Benfica, Japan's Nagoya Oceans, Spain's Inter FS, France's ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, Indonesia's Pendekar United, Latvia's Riga Futsal Club and Italy's Genzano, Ricardinho won more than 30 major trophies (including a FIFA Futsal World Cup, UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 and three UEFA Futsal Cups) as well as a clutch of individual honours. He retires as all-time top scorer in both UEFA Futsal EURO final tournaments and UEFA futsal club competition (where he reached his first final with Benfica in 2003/04 and came close to helping Riga to the last four 20 years later in 2023/24).

But Ricardinho's status was not just about trophies or statistics. Throughout his career he was a scorer of spectacular goals and deployed a set of outrageous skills that drew attention beyond the world of futsal. It made him a fan favourite throughout Europe and the world, with Ricardinho generous with his time to provide autographs and selfies for fans after games whatever the result.

We look at Ricardinho's achievements, mixed in with some of his most spectacular moments in UEFA competition, and click on the player above to watch the episode of our futsal documentary Think Fast dedicated to the man dubbed 'O Mágico'.

All-time top scorer: Ricardinho's UEFA futsal club competition highlights

The numbers

Portugal

Debut: 26 June 2003 vs Andorra

Last appearance: 7 April 2022 vs Belgium

Portugal caps/goals: 188/142

UEFA Futsal EURO finals appearances/goals: 21/22

UEFA Futsal EURO winner: 2018

FIFA Futsal World Cup finals appearances/goals: 23/22

FIFA Futsal World Cup winner 2021



Ricardinho's EURO 2016 stunner against Serbia

Club

UEFA club competition debut: 15 October 2003 (Benfica vs. Kaskada Gracanica)

UEFA club competition final appearance: 2 December 2023 (Riga Futsal Club vs Barça)

UEFA club competition appearances/goals: 73/60 (Benfica, Inter FS, ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, Riga Futsal Club)

UEFA Futsal Cup winner: 2010 (Benfica), 2017, 2018 (Inter FS)

UEFA Futsal Cup finals top scorer: 2017 (Inter FS)

Portuguese league winner: 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012 (Benfica)

Japanese league winner: 2011, 2013 (Nagoya Oceans)

Spanish league winner: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 (Inter FS)

French league winner: 2021 (ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92)

Latvian league winner: 2024 (Riga Futsal Club)

Individual awards

Futsal Planet best player in the world: 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 (record)

UEFA Futsal EURO top scorer: 2016 (joint), 2018

UEFA Futsal EURO player of the tournament: 2018

FIFA Futsal World Cup top scorer: 2016

FIFA Futsal World Cup player of the tournament: 2021



EURO 2016: Ricardinho does it again against Spain

22 Ricardinho (Portugal)

20 Konstantin Eremenko (Russia)

17 Eder Lima (Russia)

16 Daniel (Spain)

15 Serhiy Koridze (Ukraine)

60 Ricardinho (Benfica, Inter FS, Riga Futsal Club)

54 André Vanderlei (Action 21 Charleroi, Châtelineau Futsal)

50 Lúcio (Action 21 Charleroi, Iberia Tbilisi, Futsal Team Charleroi)

45 Vitaliy Borisov (AMMK Baku, Olimpik, Araz Naxçivan, Ekonomac Kragujevac)

44 Cirilo (FC Dynamo, Lokomotiv Daugavpils)