2027 U19 Futsal EURO: Match dates

The fifth edition of the UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO will follow the same format at the previous competitions, with qualifying between January and April 2027 and the finals at Jekpe-Jek Hall, Astana, Kazakhstan from 26 September to 3 October.

Portugal are the holders after victory in the 2025 edition in Chișinău, Moldova. They retained the title they claimed in 2023 in Poreč, Croatia while Spain won both the inaugural tournament in September 2019 in Riga, and the 2022 finals, which they hosted in Jaén, before finishing as runners-up to Portugal in both subsequent tournaments. The second edition was postponed from the original 2021 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven teams joining Kazakhstan in the first UEFA national team final tournament played in that nation will be decided by 4 April 2027 after the second of two scheduled rounds of qualifying. The final tournament will consist of two groups of four leading to knockout semi-finals.

Competition calendar

Qualifying draw: 13:30 CET, 11 September 2026

Preliminary round: 19–24 January 2027

Main round: 30 March–4 April 2027

Final tournament: 26 September–3 October 2027 (Jekpe-Jek Hall, Astana, Kazakhstan)