UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2025 UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO at a glance: Portugal champions again

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

For the second tournament running, Portugal beat Spain in the final after coming back from 2-0 down.

Portugal are champions again
Portugal are champions again UEFA via Getty Images
UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO

Champions: Portugal
Runners-up: Spain
Semi-finalists: Slovenia, Ukraine
Player of the Tournament: Rodrigo Monteiro (Portugal)
Top scorer: Rodrigo Monteiro (Portugal) 7

  • Portugal moved level with Spain on two titles. For the second final running, they trailed Spain 2-0 and came back to win, this time with an Eduardo Tchuda goal making it 3-2 with 14 seconds left in extra time.
  • Player of the Tournament Ricardo Monteiro of Portugal was finals top scorer with a record seven goals. He became the first player to score two hat-tricks in a U19 Futsal EURO final tournament.
  • Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Carrera was also in their winning squad in 2023. He is the second two-time champion after Spain's Nicolás Marrón in 2019 and 2022 and was the ninth player to take part in two finals.
  • Portugal coach José Luís Mendes equalled Spain's Albert Canillas' haul of two titles. Both coaches have been involved in all four editions of this competition.
  • Portugal kept a record three clean sheets in their five games (including the first in a knockout match when they beat Slovenia 3-0). Their overall total of three goals conceded matched Spain's figure in 2019.
  • Slovenia reached only their nation's second UEFA semi-final at any level – after the 2023 U19 Futsal EURO.
  • This was the first UEFA tournament final to be played in Moldova. The hosts were making their debut in a UEFA futsal final tournament. Czechia and Türkiye also made U19 Futsal EURO finals debuts.
  • Nelu Bejenaru became the first 15-year-old to score in a U19 Futsal EURO final tournament when he struck Moldova's maiden goal in their 7-2 loss to Italy (his brother Vadim got Moldova's other goal). He missed out on being the youngest-ever U19 Futsal EURO finals player by a single day, the record being held by Ukraine's lllia Prykhodko, who was aged 15 years 293 days on Matchday 1 in 2023.
Under-19 Futsal EURO final highlights: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)

FINALS RESULTS

Knockout phase

Sunday 5 October
Final
Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)

Friday 3 October
Semi-finals 
Spain 7-4 Ukraine 
Portugal 3-0 Slovenia

Group stage

Wednesday 1 October
Group B: Türkiye 3-4 Czechia 
Group B: Slovenia 2-6 Spain 
Group A: Moldova 0-10 Portugal
Group A: Italy 0-2 Ukraine

Monday 29 September
Group B: Türkiye 1-4 Slovenia
Group B: Czechia 2-3 Spain 
Group A: Italy 7-2 Moldova
Group A: Ukraine 0-4 Portugal

Sunday 28 September
Group A: Moldova 0-7 Ukraine
Group B: Slovenia 2-1 Czechia 
Group B: Spain 3-0 Türkiye 
Group A: Portugal 7-1 Italy

Under-19 Futsal EURO semi-final highlights: Portugal 3-0 Slovenia

Top scorers (finals)

7 Rodrigo Monteiro (Portugal)
5 Pablo Guti (Spain)
5 Daniel Martínez Ruano (Spain)
4 Nacho Olivares (Spain)
3 Vojtěch Bíško (Czechia)
3 Mihael Čop (Slovenia)
3 Afonso Mourinha (Portugal)
3 Nazar Pershyn (Ukraine)

Top scorers (season)

8 Pablo Guti (Spain)
8 Rodrigo Monteiro﻿ (Portugal)
7 Franz Born (Germany)
7 Nacho Olivares (Spain)
6 Adalat Alakbarov (Azerbaijan)
6 Mihael Čop (Slovenia)
6 Tristan De Cock (Belgium)
6 Samuel Melissopoulos (Germany)
6 Enzo Moratelli (Italy)
6 Afonso Mourinha (Portugal)
6 Nazar Pershyn (Ukraine)
6 Daniel Martínez Ruano (Spain)
6 Urban Sevenšek (Slovenia)

Under-19 Futsal EURO semi-final highlights: Spain 7-4 Ukraine

Roll of honour

Winners
2025 (Chișinău, Moldova): Spain 3-2 Portugal (aet)
2023 (Poreč, Croatia): Portugal 6-2 Spain
2022 (Jaén, Spain﻿): Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)
2019 (Riga, Latvia): Spain 6-1 Croatia

Finals top scorers
2025: Rodrigo Monteiro﻿ (Portugal) 7
2023: Lúcio Rocha (Portugal) 5
2022: Nicolás Marrón (Spain), Pablo Ordoñez (Spain) 5
2019: Adrián Rodríguez (Spain), Antonio Pérez (Spain) 5

Season top scorers
2025: Pablo Guti (Spain), Rodrigo Monteiro﻿ (Portugal) 8
2023: Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo) 10
2022: Kacper Sendlewski (Poland) 8
2019: Danil Karpyuk (Russia), Fran Vukelić (Croatia) 8

All-time top scorers (finals)
7 Rodrigo Monteiro﻿ (Portugal)
6 T﻿omás Colaço (Portugal)
6 Juanito Moreno (Spain)
5 Pablo Guti (Spain)
5 Filip Josipović (Croatia)
5 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)
5 Nicolás Marrón (Spain)
5 Pablo Ordoñez (Spain)
5 Antonio Pérez (Spain)
5 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)
5 Adrián Rodríguez (Spain)
5 Daniel Martínez Ruano (Spain)

All-time top scorers (including qualifying)
12 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)
11 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)
10 Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo)
9 Tiago Macedo (Portugal)
9 Alen Ruis (Slovenia)

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Selected for you

Highlights, report: Portugal claim title from Spain
Live 10/09/2023

Highlights, report: Portugal claim title from Spain

Portugal are the new U19 Futsal EURO champions after beating holders Spain 6-2.
Player of the Tournament: Lúcio Jr
Live 10/09/2023

Player of the Tournament: Lúcio Jr

Portugal captain Lúcio Rocha has been named Player of the Tournament.
Portugal's victory: All the results
Live 10/09/2023

Portugal's victory: All the results

The full story of Poreč 2023.
Highlights, report: Portugal retain title in dramatic final
Live 05/10/2025

Highlights, report: Portugal retain title in dramatic final

Holders Portugal recovered from two goals down to retain their title, Eduardo Tchuda hit the winner with 14 seconds left.
Player of the Tournament: Rodrigo Monteiro
Live 05/10/2025

Player of the Tournament: Rodrigo Monteiro

Rodrigo Monteiro has been named Player of the Tournament.
Rodrigo Monteiro's record goal tally
Live 05/10/2025

Rodrigo Monteiro's record goal tally

Portugal's Rodrigo Monteiro set a new record for goals at a final tournament.