2025 UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO at a glance: Portugal champions again
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
For the second tournament running, Portugal beat Spain in the final after coming back from 2-0 down.
Champions: Portugal
Runners-up: Spain
Semi-finalists: Slovenia, Ukraine
Player of the Tournament: Rodrigo Monteiro (Portugal)
Top scorer: Rodrigo Monteiro (Portugal) 7
- Portugal moved level with Spain on two titles. For the second final running, they trailed Spain 2-0 and came back to win, this time with an Eduardo Tchuda goal making it 3-2 with 14 seconds left in extra time.
- Player of the Tournament Ricardo Monteiro of Portugal was finals top scorer with a record seven goals. He became the first player to score two hat-tricks in a U19 Futsal EURO final tournament.
- Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Carrera was also in their winning squad in 2023. He is the second two-time champion after Spain's Nicolás Marrón in 2019 and 2022 and was the ninth player to take part in two finals.
- Portugal coach José Luís Mendes equalled Spain's Albert Canillas' haul of two titles. Both coaches have been involved in all four editions of this competition.
- Portugal kept a record three clean sheets in their five games (including the first in a knockout match when they beat Slovenia 3-0). Their overall total of three goals conceded matched Spain's figure in 2019.
- Slovenia reached only their nation's second UEFA semi-final at any level – after the 2023 U19 Futsal EURO.
- This was the first UEFA tournament final to be played in Moldova. The hosts were making their debut in a UEFA futsal final tournament. Czechia and Türkiye also made U19 Futsal EURO finals debuts.
- Nelu Bejenaru became the first 15-year-old to score in a U19 Futsal EURO final tournament when he struck Moldova's maiden goal in their 7-2 loss to Italy (his brother Vadim got Moldova's other goal). He missed out on being the youngest-ever U19 Futsal EURO finals player by a single day, the record being held by Ukraine's lllia Prykhodko, who was aged 15 years 293 days on Matchday 1 in 2023.
FINALS RESULTS
Knockout phase
Sunday 5 October
Final
Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)
Friday 3 October
Semi-finals
Spain 7-4 Ukraine
Portugal 3-0 Slovenia
Group stage
Wednesday 1 October
Group B: Türkiye 3-4 Czechia
Group B: Slovenia 2-6 Spain
Group A: Moldova 0-10 Portugal
Group A: Italy 0-2 Ukraine
Monday 29 September
Group B: Türkiye 1-4 Slovenia
Group B: Czechia 2-3 Spain
Group A: Italy 7-2 Moldova
Group A: Ukraine 0-4 Portugal
Sunday 28 September
Group A: Moldova 0-7 Ukraine
Group B: Slovenia 2-1 Czechia
Group B: Spain 3-0 Türkiye
Group A: Portugal 7-1 Italy
Top scorers (finals)
7 Rodrigo Monteiro (Portugal)
5 Pablo Guti (Spain)
5 Daniel Martínez Ruano (Spain)
4 Nacho Olivares (Spain)
3 Vojtěch Bíško (Czechia)
3 Mihael Čop (Slovenia)
3 Afonso Mourinha (Portugal)
3 Nazar Pershyn (Ukraine)
Top scorers (season)
8 Pablo Guti (Spain)
8 Rodrigo Monteiro (Portugal)
7 Franz Born (Germany)
7 Nacho Olivares (Spain)
6 Adalat Alakbarov (Azerbaijan)
6 Mihael Čop (Slovenia)
6 Tristan De Cock (Belgium)
6 Samuel Melissopoulos (Germany)
6 Enzo Moratelli (Italy)
6 Afonso Mourinha (Portugal)
6 Nazar Pershyn (Ukraine)
6 Daniel Martínez Ruano (Spain)
6 Urban Sevenšek (Slovenia)
Roll of honour
Winners
2025 (Chișinău, Moldova): Spain 3-2 Portugal (aet)
2023 (Poreč, Croatia): Portugal 6-2 Spain
2022 (Jaén, Spain): Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)
2019 (Riga, Latvia): Spain 6-1 Croatia
Finals top scorers
2025: Rodrigo Monteiro (Portugal) 7
2023: Lúcio Rocha (Portugal) 5
2022: Nicolás Marrón (Spain), Pablo Ordoñez (Spain) 5
2019: Adrián Rodríguez (Spain), Antonio Pérez (Spain) 5
Season top scorers
2025: Pablo Guti (Spain), Rodrigo Monteiro (Portugal) 8
2023: Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo) 10
2022: Kacper Sendlewski (Poland) 8
2019: Danil Karpyuk (Russia), Fran Vukelić (Croatia) 8
All-time top scorers (finals)
7 Rodrigo Monteiro (Portugal)
6 Tomás Colaço (Portugal)
6 Juanito Moreno (Spain)
5 Pablo Guti (Spain)
5 Filip Josipović (Croatia)
5 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)
5 Nicolás Marrón (Spain)
5 Pablo Ordoñez (Spain)
5 Antonio Pérez (Spain)
5 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)
5 Adrián Rodríguez (Spain)
5 Daniel Martínez Ruano (Spain)
All-time top scorers (including qualifying)
12 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)
11 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)
10 Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo)
9 Tiago Macedo (Portugal)
9 Alen Ruis (Slovenia)