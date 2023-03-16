UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Futsal World Cup main round play-offs begin 12 April

Thursday, 16 March 2023

Belgium play Hungary, Netherlands meet Moldova, Sweden face Germany and Czechia take on Lithuania over two legs for elite round spots.

The four Futsal World Cup qualifying main round play-off ties
The FIFA Futsal World Cup main round play-offs run from 12 to 19 April with the last four elite round spots on offer.

The 12 main round group winners and four best runners-up have progressed directly to the elite round, which will be played in home-and-away groups later in the year with five automatic finals places on offer alongside elite round play-off berths for ties next April to decide Europe's last qualifiers.

The remaining main round runners-up are entering these two-legged main round play-offs. The four winners progress to the elite round draw on 5 July.

Already through to elite round

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Finland, France, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal (holders), Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Futsal World Cup main round play-off ties

First legs

Wednesday 12 April
Belgium vs Hungary (19:30)

Friday 14 April
Sweden vs Germany (18:30)
Czechia vs Lithuania (19:30)

Saturday 15 April
Netherlands vs Moldova (22:00)

Second legs

Monday 17 April
Hungary vs Belgium (18:00)

Tuesday 18 April
Lithuania vs Czechia (18:00)
Germany vs Sweden (19:00)

Wednesday 19 April
Moldova vs Netherlands (17:30)

All kick-offs CET

  • Germany, Lithuania, Moldova and Sweden began in the preliminary round, with the other four teams entering directly into the main round.
  • Belgium (1989, 1992, 1996), Czechia (2004, 2008, 2012, 2021), Hungary (1989), Lithuania (2021 hosts) and Netherlands (1989 hosts and runners-up, 1992, 1996, 2000) have previously competed at the World Cup finals.
  • Germany, Moldova and Sweden have never previously reached the final tournament of a World Cup or EURO.
  • Hungary and Belgium drew 2-2 in the second group stage of the 1989 World Cup. Belgium went through to the semi-finals, but since then Hungary have beaten them in qualifying for Futsal EURO 2012 and 2016.
Full qualifying format and calendar

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 5 July 2023
Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023
Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon
Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024

