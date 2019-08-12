UEFA HatTrick

UEFA’s HatTrick assistance programme is one of the largest solidarity and development programmes ever to be established by a sports organisation.

HatTrick was launched in 2004 thanks to the UEFA EURO that took place in Portugal. Based on the simple idea of ploughing a large proportion of the European championship revenue back into football development in three (hence its name) different ways: investment, education and knowledge-sharing. By 2024, the HatTrick programme will have made a remarkable €2.6 billion available to its member associations.

Over the past 15 years, HatTrick has made a significant impact on the football landscape in the 55 countries of UEFA’s member associations. The programme has helped to build 34 of the 55 national team training centres and 31 associations’ headquarter offices. Up to 60% of the current national stadiums in Europe had a helping hand from HatTrick, either in their basic construction or in renovation to modernise them and ensure the safety of players and spectators. HatTrick has also helped to build over 3,000 mini-pitches. Moreover, these investments have snowballed, with statistics showing that for every euro distributed by HatTrick, other bodies such as national associations, clubs, local authorities and government bodies invest €3.5 of their own.

Besides ensuring that as many Europeans as possible can aspire to play football, HatTrick also provides annual solidarity funding to the UEFA’s 55 member associations – supporting their participation in the UEFA youth, women's and amateur football competitions and helping to cover their administrative costs, while incentivising them to run good governance projects and integrity activities, and implement the UEFA’s club licensing system and various UEFA conventions and charters.

Furthermore, through the introduction of the UEFA Women's Football Development Programme, the UEFA Elite Youth Player Development Programme and the UEFA Football and Social Responsibility Programme, HatTrick has underlined the importance that UEFA places on these sectors.

Portugal's City of Football ©FPF

Education is also a strong pillar of the HatTrick programme and has helped to raise the professional bar. Staff working in football now have access to invaluable training through several educational initiatives run by the UEFA Academy (www.UEFAacademy.com). The most prominent example of this is the UEFA Certificate in Football Management that now has more than 1,000 graduates. In addition, much of the immense knowledge and expertise accumulated by UEFA over its many years of existence has been compiled into a centralised user-friendly online platform, UEFA PLAY, that constitutes an invaluable source of football management know-how for the national associations.

HatTrick is a remarkable development programme and an important indicator that UEFA's work goes well beyond its major club and national team competitions. As the governing body of European football, we consider growth and development an absolute prerequisite to maintaining a sustainable and highly successful football environment for all. Because without this foundation, there can be no dream.

