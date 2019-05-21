Asturia Girls to perform UEFA Champions League anthem in Madrid

The Asturia Girls will perform a musical score instantly recognisable to football fans around the world just minutes before the start of the 2019 UEFA Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday 1 June.

The string quartet from Ukraine, which is made up of Vera Valieva (violin), Kateryna Golovko (violin), Elena Moskalenko (viola) and Miroslava Tsybka (cello), will give their own special rendition of the iconic UEFA Champions League anthem as the Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool players line up for the biggest match of the European club football season.

"It's amazing for us to have the opportunity to perform just minutes before the start of a match which is watch by millions around the globe,” said Tsybka. "This is a moment we will cherish for the rest of our lives and we're looking forward to putting on a performance to remember."

(From L to R): Miroslava Tsybka (cello), Vera Valieva (violin), Elena Moskalenko (viola) and Kateryna Golovko (violin) ©UEFA.com

The quartet were classically trained at the National Tchaikovsky Music Academy of Ukraine in Kyiv and have won numerous string competitions at a national level. The group has since developed and now perform with electronic musical instruments in order to create their own unique style.

The name Asturia is derived from the works of the Spanish composer Isaac Albéniz. His composition 'Asturias' was the first score that the girls performed and to honour this, they decided to name their group after this composition.

The Asturia Girls released their first album in 2017, which consists of original arrangements from classical works, while they have also given their own twist to songs from the likes of Lady Gaga, Madonna and Depeche Mode.