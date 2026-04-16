UEFA Youth League continues to shape Europe’s next generation

Since its establishment in 2013, the UEFA Youth League has provided an important platform for the best young footballers across Europe. By offering more competitive games against top-quality opposition, the Youth League gives players essential experience of international competition and reduces the gap between youth and first-team football.

Now in its 12th edition, the UEFA Youth League has provided a first taste of European action for some of the continent’s most talented under-19 players, who have then gone on to star at the very highest level. In fact, more than 1,000 players have graduated from the Youth League to feature in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

The 2025/26 UEFA Youth League is set for an exciting finish as Benfica, Club Brugge, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain head to Lausanne for the finals on 17 and 20 April.

Giving youth a platform for development

The chance to play in more competitive matches against top opposition is key to the impact of the Youth League, but the tournament also makes a difference in other ways.

Players get the opportunity to travel abroad with their teammates, train and play in bigger stadiums, and compete in front of bigger crowds. Many of the matches are televised, and exposure to this extra pressure is essential for their passage into senior football.

Among the recent UEFA Youth League alumni to graduate to senior European football is Tomás Araújo, who captained Benfica to the title in 2021/22 and now plays regularly for the club in the UEFA Champions League.

"I had some really good experiences from competing in the Youth League. Playing against the best players in the world gives you the experience you need to break into the senior team. "Playing against the best clubs and the best players makes you grow much faster, so when you play in the Champions League, you feel ready, because of all the experience you have." Tomás Araújo

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané is another who has graduated from appearing in the competition to establishing themselves as key players for club and country.

“For us it was a massive experience. You play against teams that you don’t normally face at the youth level, and since there are not many tournaments abroad, it’s a really good comparison to measure yourself against teams from other countries. “It was something really special. It helped me a lot, because you come up against different playing styles in different countries, which is always a new and different challenge.” Leroy Sané, who represented Schalke 04 (UYL, 2013/14 and 2014/15)

Educating coaches and players

As well as its significant impact on player development, the UEFA Youth League also provides important education for both coaches and players.

For young coaches who are developing alongside their players, the Youth League presents unique challenges. Coming up against new opposition with different styles is key to their development, while navigating a group stage and knockout format is another big test.

More than 20 coaches have graduated from the Youth League to managing in a senior European competition.

For players, the Youth League is not just about growing their game on the pitch, but also making a wider impact. Every season, UEFA organises educational initiatives for Youth League clubs, and players are also encouraged to take part in social programmes, with a €1,000 UEFA grant given to each club to facilitate this.

“As a coach, you have to embrace the idea of a production line of young players to give them futures and also to give foundations to your football club." Sir Alex Ferguson on the benefits of the UEFA Youth League for coaches

“That supply of talent comes into the first team, which then means that if you have a good supply; and you’re giving them the proper education to be footballers; and you give them the experience of playing in the Youth League, then you don’t need to always go and buy.

“You’ve got the loyalty base there, because the kids will always remember the coach who gave them an opportunity in the first team. They’ll always remember their first journey into Europe. These are all important factors, in terms of what the Youth League is about.”