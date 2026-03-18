Meet the UEFA Youth League semi-finalists: Benfica vs Club Brugge, Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica will play Club Brugge and Real Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Youth League semi-finals in Lausanne on Friday 17 April.

Stade de la Tuilière will host the finals due to renovation works at the regular Swiss venue, Colovray Stadium in Nyon. We profile the contenders aiming to reach the final on Monday 20 April.

Lausanne finals Semi-finals (Friday 17 April): Stade de la Tuilière, Lausanne Benfica vs Club Brugge

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain Kick-off times 14:00 and 18:45, order of ties to be confirmed. Final (Monday 20 April): Stade de la Tuilière, Lausanne Benfica / Club Brugge vs Real Madrid / Paris Saint-Germain (18:45) All times CET

Team guide

The semi-finals feature two former champions (Benfica and Real Madrid), another past finalist (Paris), and a newcomer at this stage (Club Brugge).

For the third year running, no club have made the four-team finals two seasons in succession.

All four remaining teams emerged from the UEFA Champions League path: Benfica (2nd place in league table), Club Brugge (3rd), Real Madrid (4th) and Paris (13th).

Benfica vs Club Brugge

This is these teams' first UEFA Youth League meeting.

League phase: 7-1 h vs Qarabağ, 2-5 a vs Chelsea, 5-1 h vs Newcastle United, 5-0 h vs Bayer Leverkusen, 4-0 a vs Ajax, 3-0 h vs Napoli (2nd place)

Round of 32: 3-2 h vs Slavia Praha

Round of 16: 6-1 h vs AZ Alkmaar

Quarter-finals: 3-2 a vs Inter



Top scorers: Gonçalo Moreira, Francisco Silva 9

Previous best: Winners (2021/22)

Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward):

2021/22: 2-2, 4-3pens vs Juventus (semi-finals), 6-0 vs Salzburg (final)

2019/20: 3-0 vs Ajax (semi-finals), 2-3 vs Real Madrid (final)

2016/17: 4-2 vs Real Madrid (semi-finals), 1-2 vs Salzburg (final)

2013/14: 4-0 vs Real Madrid (semi-finals), 0-3 vs Barcelona (final)

Benfica have scored 38 goals in their campaign, overtaking the previous best of 36 set by Chelsea in 2014/15; they have also equalled Barcelona's record of five semi-finals (along with Madrid) and can become the first club to reach the final five times – they share the current mark of four with Chelsea.

League phase: 1-0 h vs Monaco 2-0 a vs Atalanta, 3-0 a vs Bayern München, 2-0 h vs Barcelona, 1-2 a vs Sporting CP, 2-1 h vs Arsenal (3rd place)

Round of 32: 3-2 h vs Monaco

Round of 16: 1-0 a vs Žilina

Quarter-finals: 4-0 a vs Atlético de Madrid



Top scorer: Yanis Musuayi 5

Previous best: Knockout play-offs (2019/20, 2021/22)

Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward):

Finals debut

Have matched Belgium's best-ever run, when Anderlecht reached the semi-finals in 2014/15 and 2015/16.

UEFA Youth League quarter-final highlights: Atleti 0-4 Club Brugge

Watch Youth League streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris beat Madrid 3-1 in the 2015/16 semi-finals in Nyon. Madrid had won 1-0 in Paris in the 2013/14 quarter-finals and these teams also faced off in the 2015/16 group stage, both matches ending in home victories, and again in 2019/20, eventual champions Madrid prevailing 6-3 at home and 2-1 away.

League phase: 3-2 h vs Marseille, 4-1 a vs Kairat Almaty, 1-0 h vs Juventus, 4-0 a vs Liverpool, 2-0 a vs Olympiacos, 0-4 h vs Manchester City (4th place)

Round of 32: 5-2 h vs Marseille

Round of 16: 1-0 h vs Chelsea

Quarter-finals: 2-1 h vs Sporting CP



Top scorers: Jaime Barroso, Roberto Martín, Jacobo Ortega 3

Previous best: Winners (2019/20)

Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward):

2019/20: 2-1 vs Salzburg (semi-finals), 3-2 vs Benfica (final)

2016/17: 2-4 vs Benfica (semi-finals)

2015/16:1-3 vs Paris Saint-Germain (semi-finals)

2013/14: 0-4 vs Benfica (semi-finals)

Have reached at least the round of 16 in all 12 editions and an umatched nine quarter-finals, and in the course of this season became the first club to play 100 matches in this competition.

League phase: 5-1 h vs Atalanta, 1-2 a vs Barcelona, 2-2 a vs Bayer Leverkusen, 3-0 h vs Bayern München, 5-2 h vs Tottenham Hotspur, 1-1 a vs Athletic Club (13th place)

Round of 32: 4-0 h vs Dinamo-Minsk

Round of 16: 6-1 h vs HJK Helsinki

Quarter-finals: 1-0 a vs Villarreal



Top scorers: Adam Ayari, Pierre Mounguengue 5

Previous best: Runners-up (2015/16)

Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward):

2015/16: 3-1 vs Real Madrid (semi-finals), 1-2 vs Chelsea (final)

Like Madrid, hope to become only the third multiple champion after Barcelona (3 titles) and Chelsea (2).