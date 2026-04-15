Defender Tomás Araújo on Benfica's 2022 UEFA Youth League triumph

Now 23 and a regular for Benfica, Tomás Araújo was captain of the Benfica team that beat Salzburg 6-0 in the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Youth League in Nyon.

As the Eagles' current young crop return to Switzerland for this season's semi-finals, the defender looks back on the first winners' medal of his senior career.

On lifting the trophy after the 2022 final

It was an amazing moment for me and for the team. Benfica had been in three Youth League finals before and to be able to win it for the first time was incredible – and it also meant that we put our names in the history of the club.

What was even better was the way [Benfica's campaign] started; we lost 4-0 to Dynamo Kyiv [on Matchday 1] and everyone was doubting us, but we bounced back really well from that game and showed that we were the best team in the Youth League. We had some really, really good talent, but I think the group was amazing; we enjoyed being together and when we were on the pitch you could really see that.

UEFA Youth League final highlights: Salzburg 0-6 Benfica

On the benefits of the Youth League

I had some really good experiences from competing in the Youth League. Playing against the best players in the world gives you the experience you need to break into the senior team.

Playing against the best clubs and the best players makes you grow much faster, so when you play in the Champions League, you feel ready, because of all the experience you have.

The moment Benfica lifted Youth League trophy

On the Benfica way and the current Youth League side

Portugal normally has some really good talents, not only Benfica, but what makes Benfica stand out is the work of the staff and the quality of the coaches. I learned something different every time I stepped on the pitch to train! And Benfica also have top, top facilities; everything you can imagine, the club offers you.

The current Benfica team has some really good talents. Some of them train with the senior team and, wow – some really good players in there. I also think they have the right mentality. They have to believe they can win it and if they do what the coach says they will have a good chance of winning.

Tomás Araújo lifts the trophy in Nyon in 2022 UEFA via Getty Images