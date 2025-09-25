Welcome to the UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President

Welcome to the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship in Chișinău, which represents a landmark moment as Moldova hosts its first-ever UEFA final tournament. My gratitude goes to the Football Association of Moldova and its president, Leonid Oleinicenco, for their warm hospitality and dedication in bringing this event to life.

These eight days are more than just a series of matches – they are a valuable stepping stone for Europe’s brightest emerging talents. Here in Chișinău, the continent’s best young futsal players will test not only their physical and technical abilities, but also their team spirit and mental resilience.

It is also an opportunity to celebrate the growing reach of youth futsal across Europe. I hope this tournament inspires more people to play and follow the game, leaving a legacy for Moldova and lifetime memories for all the participants.

Good luck to all, and may the best team win.

About the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship The fourth edition of the Under-19 Futsal EURO will be competed over eight days at the Chișinǎu Arena in the Moldovan capital. First, each team will play three others to determine their standings in Groups A and B. Next, the winners and runners-up of each group will play semi-finals to decide who will make the final on Sunday 5 October. The tournament is a huge learning opportunity for all participants, and each team hopes to experience the glory that was awarded to the holders, Portugal, at the conclusion of the 2023 tournament.

Leonid Oleinicenco, FMF President

The final stage of the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship is a major event in Europe. We are happy to host it in Chișinău and hope that all the players and fans will experience special emotions here.

For us, hosting the final stage of a UEFA competition is a very new experience and, at the same time, a challenge that we have been persistently pursuing. The Republic of Moldova is a football country, and the family of people passionate about sport in Moldova grows every year. That includes the family of people passionate about futsal, which is so impressive with its unique dynamics.

We thank our colleagues at UEFA for supporting the proposal to hold the final stage of the European Under-19 Futsal Championship in Chișinău. We also thank the authorities of the Republic of Moldova for their contribution to the organization of this exceptional event.

I wish the teams success and inspiration and the fans, spectacular matches and pleasant emotions.