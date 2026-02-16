Roberto Rosetti outlines key refereeing priorities ahead of knockout phase

Fresh from a preparatory week with Europe’s top match officials, our refereeing director Roberto Rosetti provided a comprehensive midseason update covering several major issues.

The protection of players, the use of VAR, and reducing simulation, as well as strengthening the cooperation between referees and team captains, were all on the agenda ahead of this week's UEFA men's club competition play-off action.

Protecting the players: 'Our absolute priority'

Rosetti opened with a firm message: Player safety remains UEFA’s number one refereeing objective.

Our refereeing department has analysed every red card relating to serious foul play across our men’s club competitions this season, identifying clear trends where officials must remain alert.

Notably, half of all serious foul play incidents occur in one specific zone of the pitch – near the technical areas, where emotion and proximity to coaching staff can lead to stronger challenges. A significant proportion of bad tackles also arise from situations such as loss of ball control, bouncing balls, and 50–50 challenges – moments where players instinctively stretch and risk endangering an opponent.

Half of serious foul play incidents occur close to the technical areas

"We will continue to be strict," Rosetti said. "The focus is always on protecting the players."

Referees have been instructed to recognise the nature of challenges, evaluate whether players are genuinely playing for the ball, and act firmly when force or studs up tackles endanger opponents.

VAR: Only for clear and obvious errors

"We must remember why VAR was introduced," said Rosetti. "It was created to correct. The technology is excellent for objective decisions, like offsides, but for subjective judgments, we need to be cautious, because when we review tiny details we are slowing the game down."

Rosetti added that, while VAR continues to be a fantastic project that has helped improve the game and make it safer, we will endeavour to protect the flow of the game and ensure that only clear errors trigger intervention.

The launch of the dedicated UEFA Champions League technical explanations page on UEFA.com allows supporters and media to understand why interventions are taken.

More than 1,000 matches per season now operate with VAR – a substantial logistical and technological undertaking

Exaggeration: A growing and difficult problem

The media briefing dedicated significant time to another rising trend: player exaggeration after minimal or slight contact, with Rosetti acknowledging it is "very difficult" for referees to assess in real time.

"What we see on television is not always what the referee sees on the pitch," he explained, highlighting how angles, proximity and speed affect perception.

The message to referees is to remain vigilant but fair – to distinguish genuine fouls from exaggerated reactions designed to mislead.

Captain–referee cooperation: Respect, clarity, and communication

One initiative Rosetti believes is working well is the continued rollout of the captain-referee communication protocol, introduced before UEFA EURO 2024.

"We are very happy with this," he said. "It’s about respect and about protecting the image of the game."

Under this system, only the team captain can approach the referee for explanations to key decisions, such as offside reviews or penalties, with the aim to reduce the mobbing of officials and send a positive message to younger generations.

Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk speaks with referee Felix Zwayer AFP via Getty Images

Handball clarity: Intentional and unintentional actions

Rosetti also reiterated the guidelines on handball, with a focus on defining what constitutes intentional contact and natural or unnatural actions, as well as whether the arms and hands are on, close to or extended away from the body. Referees are instructed to consider:

The player’s attitude and intention (e.g., creating a barrier vs playing the ball)

Whether arms are in a natural position, especially when falling or recovering balance

Contact following a physical challenge, where deflections may be unavoidable

Rosetti also stressed the importance of Europe’s referees "speaking the same technical language" to ensure consistent decision-making across borders. Using handball as an example, he explained that differing interpretations between domestic leagues create confusion for players, coaches and fans – particularly when clubs move between domestic and UEFA competitions. Our refereeing department is therefore in constant dialogue with national associations, working together to refine guidance and reinforce one unified interpretation across the continent.

New UEFA Referee Awards

The briefing took place shortly after the announcement of the newly created UEFA Referee Awards, which will recognise the best male and female officials across all UEFA competitions.

A shortlist will be drawn up by the UEFA Referees Committee and then voted on by the 55 presidents of Europe’s national referee committees. The awards will be presented at the UEFA Congress, covering performances from the second half of the previous season and the first half of the current campaign.

"These awards are meant to support refereeing, highlight how demanding this job is, and celebrate excellence in our community," said Rosetti.

A growing refereeing community

There were also encouraging figures from our ongoing ‘Be a Referee’ campaign with national associations to recruit and retain referees. Europe now has more than 250,000 registered referees – an increase of almost 49,000 in just two years.