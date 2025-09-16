UEFA Champions League VAR technical explanations

During the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, selected VAR technical explanations will be published on this page.

These explanations are prepared by the refereeing experts on duty and, for significant situations, accompanied by images or video to help clarify and enhance understanding of the officiating decisions.

Champions League referee appointments

Matchday 1: Real Madrid vs Marseille (16/09/2025)

72' Decision overturned: red card

Real Madrid's player, No2, deliberately struck an opponent's face with his head when the ball was not in play.