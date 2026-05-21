Road to the Women's Champions League final: Barcelona and OL Lyonnes face early tests under new format

The introduction of the new 18-team league phase this season has transformed the UEFA Women's Champions League, delivering more heavyweight clashes, greater unpredictability and meaningful drama throughout.

With every side facing six different teams in a single league, all 54 games mattered as qualification and seeding places for the knockout phase were on the line until the final ball was kicked on Matchday 6.

The new format also meant finalists Barcelona and OL Lyonnes were tested from the outset, facing several major European rivals before even reaching the knockout phase.

Heavyweight clashes from the start

OL Lyonnes kicked off with an eye-catching 2-1 victory against defending champions Arsenal, avenging defeat in last season's semi-finals.

"It was a big game for us, and we knew we had to start off our Women's Champions League campaign on the right foot and send a powerful message," said captain Wendie Renard.

The eight-time winners also tackled Wolfsburg, their rivals in four past finals, Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid.

Barcelona, meanwhile, opened with a fixture against their eventual semi-final opponents Bayern München, and also drew 1-1 with Chelsea in a standout tie of the league phase, with defender Ona Batlle describing it as "one of the most difficult matches we've had this season."

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High stakes from start to finish

The increased significance of every fixture raised competitive standards across the Women's Champions League, with 54% of the league phase games either drawn or decided by a single goal – a huge climb from 27% in last season's group stage.

Indeed, the average winning margin dropped from 2.88 goals to 1.98, while the new league phase also resulted in more matches featuring goals from both teams, up from 38% in the 2024/25 group stage to 54% this season.

On top of that, the value of every league phase point led to more spirited comebacks and shifts in momentum than in the past. In last season's group stage, 88% of the teams that scored first went on to triumph – that figure dropped to just 61% in this season's league phase.

Juventus set the tone in the early fixtures on Matchday 1 with a 2-1 turnaround victory against Benfica, before later letting a three-goal lead slip in a remarkable 3-3 draw with OL Lyonnes.

Women's Champions League: Recap the drama of the league phase

New opportunities, sustained tension

For smaller clubs and less-experienced players, the new format broadened exposure to the highest level of competition.

Footballers from 41 different nations took part, while Belgian debutants OH Leuven showcased the competitiveness and unpredictability of the league phase, posting impressive results on their way to earning a play-off spot.

Leuven's fate hung in the balance right up until the end of the league phase, and they were far from alone. Qualification was at stake in seven of the nine fixtures on Matchday 6, compared with just three of the final eight group games last season, highlighting the sustained tension created by the new format.

Growing audiences worldwide

Sporting success was matched by growth off the pitch too, as more fans tuned in to catch the drama. By the end of the league phase, the cumulative live TV viewership was up nearly 200% on last season's group stage; a clear sign that supporters responded positively to the changes. The cumulative live audience is anticipated to reach 40 million by the end of the competition, more than double last season's figure, making this the most-watched Women's Champions League season to date.

"What we have seen so far this season is exactly what we hoped for: dynamism, unpredictability, comebacks, debutants making their mark and top clashes between big teams," said Nadine Kessler, UEFA women's football director. "We are proud to see fans across the world embracing the competition and its iconic clubs and players in even greater numbers than before."