Barcelona vs OL Lyonnes Women's Champions League final preview: Where to watch, full lowdown

Barcelona and OL Lyonnes meet in the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 23 May at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

Barcelona vs OL Lyonnes When: Saturday 23 May (18:00 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League final

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

What do you need to know?

For a record-equalling fourth time, Barcelona and OL Lyonnes face each other in a Women's Champions League final, in what has developed into one of Europe's dominant rivalries of the 2020s.

Barcelona won the last Women's Champions League final between these sides in 2024 Getty Images

Barcelona﻿, though to an unprecedented sixth consecutive final, are aiming for their fourth title one year after finishing runners-up to Arsenal in Lisbon. After topping the league phase table and eliminating Real Madrid and Bayern München, the Spanish side arrive in Oslo at the end of another spectacular season. Aitana Bonmatí is back from injury, Caroline Graham Hansen aims to recover from a thigh problem to celebrate in her birth city, and joint-top scorer Ewa Pajor looks to win a final at her sixth attempt.

OL were triumphant against Barcelona in the 2022 Women's Champions League final Getty Images

OL Lyonnes demonstrated mettle in their quarter-final comeback against Wolfsburg, before avenging last season's semi-final defeat by knocking out defending champions Arsenal. This is their 12th showpiece, all since 2010, and captain Wendie Renard is set to keep up her incredible record of being part of every one of her side's finals, as she and OL Lyonnes seek a ninth title – five more than any other team.

Barcelona vs OL Lyonnes in Europe 2023/24 final: Barcelona 2-0 OL Lyonnes (Bilbao) 2021/22 final: Barcelona 1-3 OL Lyonnes (Turin) 2018/19 final: OL Lyonnes 4-1 Barcelona (Budapest) 2017/18 quarter-finals: OL Lyonnes 2-1/1-0 Barcelona (agg: 3-1) First-named team at home in opening leg of two-legged ties

Where to watch: TV/streams

Barcelona's road to the Women's Champions League final: Every goal

Form guide

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWDW (most recent result first)

Last match: Barcelona 3-1 Atlético de Madrid, 16/05, Copa de la Reina final (Las Palmas)

Where they stand: Liga F champions, Copa de la Reina winner

OL Lyonnes

Last six games: WWWWDL

Last match: OL Lyonnes 8-0 Nantes, 16/05, Première Ligue﻿ championship play-off semi-final

Where they stand: 1st in Première Ligue regular season, though to play-off final, French Cup winners, French League Cup winners

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Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Brugts; Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí; Salma Paralluelo, Pajor, Clàudia Pina

Out: Laia Aleixandri (knee)

Doubtful: Graham Hansen (thigh)

OL Lyonnes: Endler; Lawrence, Renard, Engen, Bacha; Dumornay, Heaps, Yohannes; Becho, Hegerberg, Brand

Out: Joseph (knee), Diani (knee)

Doubtful: Micah (concussion), Junttila Nelhage (muscle), Benyahia (unspecified)

OL Lyonnes' road to the Women's Champions League final: Every goal

View from the camps

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "Neither team will change their game. We know each other from the past, as [Jonatan Giráldez] was the coach and I was his assistant. He hasn’t experienced [facing] me as a coach but, tactically, he knows me down to a tee, and I know him down to a tee too.

"It’s a final, small details will make the difference. We will try to be as well-prepared as possible to make the most of our strengths and to try to capitalise on the slightest of weaknesses that OL Lyonnes may have."

Alexia Putellas gives 'difficult' Women's Champions League final prediction

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona captain: "Things have changed [since the 2024 final] in that our coach is now on the other team, and they’ve made a few changes to their squad. So, I do think their team has changed, even though their key players are still there.

"Because it’s a Champions League final against a team like OL Lyonnes, I think it’s difficult to predict what’s going to happen. All I know is that it’ll be a very close match. Ultimately, we’re the two best teams in Europe so it’s going to be a great game."

Wendie Renard, OL Lyonnes captain: "What we have learned throughout this run is that we need to perform at our very best if we want to win these kinds of matches. At this level, there’s no room for mistakes.

"Our goal is to go into the final and play our football, just like we’ve done all season. I don’t think we’re going to change the way we play. We’ll need to be strong, technically very sharp and clinical in both penalty areas."

OL Lyonnes vs Barcelona previous meetings

Reporters' views

Andrea De Ferrater, Barcelona reporter

Barcelona will be in their sixth consecutive UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Oslo, reflecting a sustained spell at the top of European football. Their path to the final has been defined by growing control, resilience in key moments and the ability to impose their style against different opponents.

Aitana Bonmatí returns fully fit at a crucial stage, while Ewa Pajor arrives as the tournament’s joint-top scorer and the team’s main attacking focus. Their high pressing, ability to find spaces, width in attack and collective ambition, boosted by academy talent, are enough to give them the weapons to win a fourth Champions League and reclaim the European throne.

Zacharie Adjemien, OL Lyonnes reporter

OL Lyonnes adapted impressively to the new league phase format, winning five of their six matches and once again underlining their status among Europe’s elite. Under Jonatan Giráldez, Les Fenottes have combined aggressive pressing with positional control, making them difficult to contain.

When those elements have aligned, they have looked almost unstoppable under pressure, notably overturning first-leg defeats against both Wolfsburg and Arsenal in the knockout rounds. Against Barcelona, their ability to deliver in decisive moments could prove crucial once again.