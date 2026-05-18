Barcelona vs OL Lyonnes Women's Champions League final preview: Where to watch, full lowdown
Monday, May 18, 2026
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When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and OL Lyonnes in Oslo.
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Barcelona and OL Lyonnes meet in the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 23 May at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.
Barcelona vs OL Lyonnes
When: Saturday 23 May (18:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo
What: UEFA Women's Champions League final
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
What do you need to know?
For a record-equalling fourth time, Barcelona and OL Lyonnes face each other in a Women's Champions League final, in what has developed into one of Europe's dominant rivalries of the 2020s.
Barcelona, though to an unprecedented sixth consecutive final, are aiming for their fourth title one year after finishing runners-up to Arsenal in Lisbon. After topping the league phase table and eliminating Real Madrid and Bayern München, the Spanish side arrive in Oslo at the end of another spectacular season. Aitana Bonmatí is back from injury, Caroline Graham Hansen aims to recover from a thigh problem to celebrate in her birth city, and joint-top scorer Ewa Pajor looks to win a final at her sixth attempt.
OL Lyonnes demonstrated mettle in their quarter-final comeback against Wolfsburg, before avenging last season's semi-final defeat by knocking out defending champions Arsenal. This is their 12th showpiece, all since 2010, and captain Wendie Renard is set to keep up her incredible record of being part of every one of her side's finals, as she and OL Lyonnes seek a ninth title – five more than any other team.
Barcelona vs OL Lyonnes in Europe
2023/24 final: Barcelona 2-0 OL Lyonnes (Bilbao)
2021/22 final: Barcelona 1-3 OL Lyonnes (Turin)
2018/19 final: OL Lyonnes 4-1 Barcelona (Budapest)
2017/18 quarter-finals: OL Lyonnes 2-1/1-0 Barcelona (agg: 3-1)
First-named team at home in opening leg of two-legged ties
Form guide
Barcelona
Last six games: WWWWDW (most recent result first)
Last match: Barcelona 3-1 Atlético de Madrid, 16/05, Copa de la Reina final (Las Palmas)
Where they stand: Liga F champions, Copa de la Reina winner
OL Lyonnes
Last six games: WWWWDL
Last match: OL Lyonnes 8-0 Nantes, 16/05, Première Ligue championship play-off semi-final
Where they stand: 1st in Première Ligue regular season, though to play-off final, French Cup winners, French League Cup winners
Predicted line-ups
Barcelona: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Brugts; Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí; Salma Paralluelo, Pajor, Clàudia Pina
Out: Laia Aleixandri (knee)
Doubtful: Graham Hansen (thigh)
OL Lyonnes: Endler; Lawrence, Renard, Engen, Bacha; Dumornay, Heaps, Yohannes; Becho, Hegerberg, Brand
Out: Joseph (knee), Diani (knee)
Doubtful: Micah (concussion), Junttila Nelhage (muscle), Benyahia (unspecified)
View from the camps
Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "Neither team will change their game. We know each other from the past, as [Jonatan Giráldez] was the coach and I was his assistant. He hasn’t experienced [facing] me as a coach but, tactically, he knows me down to a tee, and I know him down to a tee too.
"It’s a final, small details will make the difference. We will try to be as well-prepared as possible to make the most of our strengths and to try to capitalise on the slightest of weaknesses that OL Lyonnes may have."
Alexia Putellas, Barcelona captain: "Things have changed [since the 2024 final] in that our coach is now on the other team, and they’ve made a few changes to their squad. So, I do think their team has changed, even though their key players are still there.
"Because it’s a Champions League final against a team like OL Lyonnes, I think it’s difficult to predict what’s going to happen. All I know is that it’ll be a very close match. Ultimately, we’re the two best teams in Europe so it’s going to be a great game."
Wendie Renard, OL Lyonnes captain: "What we have learned throughout this run is that we need to perform at our very best if we want to win these kinds of matches. At this level, there’s no room for mistakes.
"Our goal is to go into the final and play our football, just like we’ve done all season. I don’t think we’re going to change the way we play. We’ll need to be strong, technically very sharp and clinical in both penalty areas."
Reporters' views
Andrea De Ferrater, Barcelona reporter
Barcelona will be in their sixth consecutive UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Oslo, reflecting a sustained spell at the top of European football. Their path to the final has been defined by growing control, resilience in key moments and the ability to impose their style against different opponents.
Aitana Bonmatí returns fully fit at a crucial stage, while Ewa Pajor arrives as the tournament’s joint-top scorer and the team’s main attacking focus. Their high pressing, ability to find spaces, width in attack and collective ambition, boosted by academy talent, are enough to give them the weapons to win a fourth Champions League and reclaim the European throne.
Zacharie Adjemien, OL Lyonnes reporter
OL Lyonnes adapted impressively to the new league phase format, winning five of their six matches and once again underlining their status among Europe’s elite. Under Jonatan Giráldez, Les Fenottes have combined aggressive pressing with positional control, making them difficult to contain.
When those elements have aligned, they have looked almost unstoppable under pressure, notably overturning first-leg defeats against both Wolfsburg and Arsenal in the knockout rounds. Against Barcelona, their ability to deliver in decisive moments could prove crucial once again.
Where is the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo is staging the first UEFA women's club competition final to be played in Norway. The stadium opened in 1926 and has been renovated on several occasions since. It staged the UEFA Women's EURO final in 1987 and 1997 and is the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams.