Welcome to the 2026 UEFA Conference League final!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Welcome to Leipzig for the UEFA Conference League final. It is our great pleasure to be back in Bach’s Eternal City, which lives and breathes football like very few in the world. It is fantastic to return to the superb Leipzig Stadium, which so warmly welcomed supporters from all parts of the world during four matches at UEFA EURO 2024.

I want to start with a heartfelt thank you to the German Football Association (DFB) and its president, Bernd Neuendorf, for all the amazing work they have done over the years. Their love and devotion to the game of football were deeply felt in each of the outstanding events Germany recently hosted, leaving each of us with wonderful memories we will cherish forever. And there is no doubt that we are up for another night to remember.

Though still young, the Conference League has become a testament to the grit and resilience that define football – a competition where opportunity and ambition converge, and where every club is given the chance to chase its dreams of success and glory.

Since its creation five years ago, the competition has helped broaden access to European football, with teams from 52 of UEFA’s 55 national associations having now featured in the league phase or group stage of a UEFA competition.

Two great teams have risen to the occasion, ready to leave everything on the pitch one last time in pursuit of the trophy. Let’s wish them the very best; may they be at their peak tonight in what promises to be another final for the ages.

Bernd Neuendorf, DBF president

I am very happy and proud to welcome fans and participants to the Conference League final here in Leipzig. Leipzig is a historic place, both in terms of the city and its football, and it holds a special significance for the DFB, which was founded here 126 years ago. This is where the success story of German football began.

Leipzig was a venue for the men’s FIFA World Cup in 2006, and again during UEFA EURO 2024. We are all already looking forward to the European football family returning in 2029 when the city will be one of eight venues for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2029. As hosts in 2029, we want to set new standards for women’s football.

The fact that we are able to celebrate such great football festivals in Leipzig is due in large part to the peaceful reunification of Germany 36 years ago. Leipzig was the starting point for the Monday demonstrations (Montagsdemonstrationen) for freedom and democracy, which contributed decisively to the fall of the Berlin Wall, the opening of the internal German border and, eventually, the reunification of East and West Germany.

With this final match for the Conference League crown, football history will once again be made in Leipzig. I wish both teams every success and all fans an exciting final with a deserving winner.