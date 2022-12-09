Lionel Messi: What records does he hold?
Friday 9 December 2022
Lionel Messi has reached 1,000 first-team games for club and country and, aged 35, his powers remain as effective as ever. We reflect on his impressive record collection.
One of only two players to score over 100 goals in UEFA club competitions, Lionel Messi is now plying his trade at Paris Saint-Germain after bringing the curtain down on a remarkable two decades at Barcelona in summer 2021.
The records, milestones and unique achievements keep on coming.
Messi's club records
Messi has amassed nearly 700 goals at club level since making his senior competitive debut just past his 17th birthday. He has rewritten the record books in the Champions League and Liga. Messi is also second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time lists for top UEFA club competition scorers (he has 132, Ronaldo 145) and top UEFA Champions League/European Cup scorers (129 compared with Ronaldo's 140). Ronaldo is two years Messi's senior.
Messi's Champions League records
- Most Champions League group stage goals: 80 (71 for Barcelona)
- Most Champions League round of 16 goals: 29
- Most Champions League goals for one club: 120 (Barcelona)
- Most successive seasons scoring in Champions League: 18
Messi's Liga records
- Most Liga goals: 474
- Most Liga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)
- Most Liga hat-tricks: 36
- Most Liga titles won by foreign player: 10
Messi's individual honours
- Most Ballon d'Or awards: 7
- Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6
Messi's other club records
- Most goals in calendar year: 79 in 2012 (91 including goals for Argentina)
- Most UEFA club competition goals for single club: 123 (Barcelona)
Messi's international records
As well as lighting up the club game, Messi has thrived on the international stage. Since making his debut in 2005 aged 18 following his starring role in Argentina's FIFA U-20 World Cup win, Messi has won caps for 18 years running and scored in each of the last 17 (up to and including 2022). He captained his country to glory at the 2021 Copa América and Finalissima 2022, and is on course to become only the third man to register 100 international goals.
- Most Argentina caps: 169
- Most Argentina goals: 94
- Most caps for South American nation: 169
- Most goals for South American nation: 94
- Youngest Argentinian to score at a World Cup: 18 years 357 days
- First player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for Argentina
- Most Argentina World Cup appearances: 22