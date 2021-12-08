Champions League group stage records and statistics
Wednesday 8 December 2021
Article summary
Most appearances, goals, fastest, youngest, oldest, most successful, biggest wins and more.
Article top media content
Article body
Key facts
- Most group stage appearances: Barcelona, Real Madrid
- Lionel Messi three clear of Cristiano Ronaldo on 76 group goals
- Ronaldo sets new appearances record of 98, surpassing Iker Casillas
- Number of clubs to feature in group stage: 141
- That 141st club, Sheriff, are the first Moldovan side to participate
ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES SINCE 1992/93, NOT INCLUDING SECOND GROUP STAGE (1999/2000–2002/03). CLUBS INDICATED FOR PLAYERS ARE ONLY THOSE FOR WHICH THEY HAVE APPEARED/SCORED IN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE.
Players
Most appearances
98 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
95 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)
81 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)
80 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
Most goals
76 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)
73 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
56 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)
56 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern)
Most goals in a game
5 Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/14)
Most goals in a single group stage
11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)
Most matchdays scored on during a single group stage
6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2017/18)
6 Sébastien Haller (Ajax, 2021/22)
Fastest goal
10.96 seconds Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 01/11/11)
Fastest own goal
2:09 Iñigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23/10/13)
Fastest hat-trick
8 minutes Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/11)
Youngest player
16 years 18 days Youssoufa Moukoko (Zenit 1-2 Dortmund, 08/12/20)
Youngest scorer
17 years 40 days Ansu Fati (Inter 1-2 Barcelona, 10/12/19)
Oldest player
43 years 252 days Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11/12/07)
Oldest scorer
38 years 59 days Francesco Totti (CSKA Moskva 1-1 Roma, 25/11/14)
Clubs
Most group campaigns by club
26 Barcelona*, Real Madrid*
25 Bayern*, Porto*
Most points (2 points for a win in 1992/93, 1993/94 & 1994/95)
333 Real Madrid
323 Barcelona
Most goals
372 Real Madrid
334 Barcelona
Most qualifications from group stage
26 Real Madrid
Most consecutive qualifications from group stage
25 Real Madrid (since 1997/98)
Most first-place group stage finishes
18 Barcelona
Most consecutive first-place group stage finishes
13 Barcelona (2007/08–2019/20)
Most wins in a single season
6 AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15), Bayern München (2019/20, 2021/22), Ajax (2021/22), Liverpool (2021/22)
Most draws in a single season
6 AEK Athens (2002/03)
Most goals scored in a single season
25 Paris Saint-Germain (2017/18)
Most goals conceded in a single campaign
24 BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17)
Most total goals involving a single team (for and against)
33 Legia Warszawa (2016/17)
Fewest goals conceded in a single season
1 AC Milan (1992/93), Ajax (1995/96), Juventus (1996/97, 2004/05), Villarreal (2005/06), Liverpool (2005/06), Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Monaco (2014/15), Paris Saint-Germain (2015/16), Barcelona (2017/18), Manchester City (2020/21)
Fewest goals scored in a single season
0 Deportivo La Coruña (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)
Biggest group-winning points margin
11 Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2014/15), Liverpool (2021/22)
Fewest points to qualify (3 points for a win)
6 Zenit (2013/14)
Most points without going through
12 Paris Saint-Germain** (1997/98), Napoli (2013/14)
Matches
Most goals in a group game
12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (22/11/16)
Biggest margin of victory
8-0 Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş (06/11/07), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö (08/12/15)
Highest-scoring draw
4-4 Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13/09/00), Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20/10/15), Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (05/11/19)
Other
Highest scoring season
308 2019/20
Highest-scoring group
53 2019/20 Group B
Country records
Most group stage club campaigns
100 Spain*
96 England*
86 Germany*, Italy*
Most different national representatives
13 Germany, Spain
11 France
10 England, Italy
Countries never represented
21 Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland, San Marino, Wales
*includes 2021/22
**finished second but not one of the two best runners-up that qualified