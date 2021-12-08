Champions League group stage records and statistics

Key facts

Most group stage appearances: Barcelona, Real Madrid

Lionel Messi three clear of Cristiano Ronaldo on 76 group goals



Ronaldo sets new appearances record of 98, surpassing Iker Casillas

Number of clubs to feature in group stage: 141

That 141st club, Sheriff, are the first Moldovan side to participate

ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES SINCE 1992/93, NOT INCLUDING SECOND GROUP STAGE (1999/2000–2002/03). CLUBS INDICATED FOR PLAYERS ARE ONLY THOSE FOR WHICH THEY HAVE APPEARED/SCORED IN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE.

Players



Most appearances

98 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

95 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

81 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

80 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)



Most goals

76 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

73 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

56 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

56 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern)



Most goals in a game

5 Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/14)

Most goals in a single group stage

11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)

Most matchdays scored on during a single group stage

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2017/18)

6 Sébastien Haller (Ajax, 2021/22)

Jonas scored within 11 seconds against Leverkusen ©Getty Images

Fastest goal

10.96 seconds Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 01/11/11)

Fastest own goal

2:09 Iñigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23/10/13)

Fastest hat-trick

8 minutes Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/11)

Youngest player

16 years 18 days Youssoufa Moukoko (Zenit 1-2 Dortmund, 08/12/20)

Youngest scorer

17 years 40 days Ansu Fati (Inter 1-2 Barcelona, 10/12/19)

Oldest player

43 years 252 days Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11/12/07)

Oldest scorer

38 years 59 days Francesco Totti (CSKA Moskva 1-1 Roma, 25/11/14)

Clubs



All of Messi's 2018/19 Champions League goals

Most group campaigns by club

26 Barcelona*, Real Madrid*

25 Bayern*, Porto*

Most points (2 points for a win in 1992/93, 1993/94 & 1994/95)

333 Real Madrid

323 Barcelona

Most goals

372 Real Madrid

334 Barcelona

Most qualifications from group stage

26 Real Madrid

Most consecutive qualifications from group stage

25 Real Madrid (since 1997/98)

Most first-place group stage finishes

18 Barcelona

Most consecutive first-place group stage finishes

13 Barcelona (2007/08–2019/20)

Paris break group goals record against Celtic

Most wins in a single season

6 AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15), Bayern München (2019/20, 2021/22), Ajax (2021/22), Liverpool (2021/22)

Most draws in a single season

6 AEK Athens (2002/03)

Most goals scored in a single season

25 Paris Saint-Germain (2017/18)

Most goals conceded in a single campaign

24 BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

Most total goals involving a single team (for and against)

33 Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

Fewest goals conceded in a single season

1 AC Milan (1992/93), Ajax (1995/96), Juventus (1996/97, 2004/05), Villarreal (2005/06), Liverpool (2005/06), Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Monaco (2014/15), Paris Saint-Germain (2015/16), Barcelona (2017/18), Manchester City (2020/21)

Fewest goals scored in a single season

0 Deportivo La Coruña (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)

Biggest group-winning points margin

11 Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2014/15), Liverpool (2021/22)

Fewest points to qualify (3 points for a win)

6 Zenit (2013/14)

Most points without going through

12 Paris Saint-Germain** (1997/98), Napoli (2013/14)

Matches

Highlights: Dortmund 8-4 Legia

Most goals in a group game

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (22/11/16)

Biggest margin of victory

8-0 Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş (06/11/07), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö (08/12/15)



Highest-scoring draw

4-4 Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13/09/00), Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20/10/15), Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (05/11/19)

Other

Highest scoring season

308 2019/20

Highest-scoring group

53 2019/20 Group B

Country records



Most group stage club campaigns

100 Spain*

96 England*

86 Germany*, Italy*



Most different national representatives

13 Germany, Spain

11 France

10 England, Italy

Countries never represented

21 Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland, San Marino, Wales

*includes 2021/22

**finished second but not one of the two best runners-up that qualified

