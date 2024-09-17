Champions League hat-tricks: Who has the most? When was the fastest? Who has scored five goals in a game?

Scoring a hat-trick at the pinnacle of European club football is an immense achievement for the elite performers in the UEFA Champions League; UEFA.com runs through everything you need to know about trebles on the highest stage.

PLAYERS

Who has scored the most Champions League hat-tricks?

8= Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

8= Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 7, Juventus 1)

6 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 1, Bayern 4, Barcelona 1)

4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

3= Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus 2, AC Milan 1)

3= Mario Gomez (Bayern)

3= Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar)

3= Neymar (Barcelona 1, Paris 2)



In all, 102 players have scored UEFA Champions League hat-tricks, Mohamed Salah making it a century on Matchday 4 of the 2022/23 competition. Benfica's João Mário was the latest to join the club on Matchday 5 in 2023/24.

Who has scored the most hat-tricks in one Champions League season?

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (2015/16)

2= Karim Benzema (2021/22)

2= Robert Lewandowski (2021/22)

2= Cristiano Ronaldo (2016/17)

2= Lionel Messi (2011/12, 2016/17)

2= Luiz Adriano (2014/15)

2= Mario Gómez (2011/12)

Ronaldo and Messi hit back-to-back hat-tricks in 2016/17, as did Karim Benzema in 2021/22, while Luiz Adriano did even better in 2014/15 when he scored eight goals in Shakhtar's two matches with BATE Borisov.

Who scored the fastest Champions League hat-trick?

7 mins Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool, 12/10/22)

8 mins Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/2011)

9 mins Mike Newell (Blackburn 4-1 Rosenborg, 06/12/1995)

11 mins Raheem Sterling (Man City 5-1 Atalanta, 22/10/2019)

11 mins Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö, 08/12/2015)

11 mins Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 7-1 Salzburg, 08/03/22)

12 mins Robert Lewandowski (Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern, 26/11/2019)

12 mins Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/2014)

Timed at six minutes 12 seconds, Salah came off the bench to score the fastest Champions League treble; Newell still holds the record for quickest ever 'perfect' hat-trick, scoring with his left foot, right foot and head.

Who has scored a Champions League hat-trick in 2024/25?

Harry Kane (Bayern 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24)

Who is the youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick?

Raúl González, 18 years 113 days (Real Madrid 6-1 Ferencváros, 18/10/1995)

Who is the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick?

Karim Benzema, 34 years 108 days (Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid, 06/04/2022)

Who scored a hat-trick on their Champions League debut?

Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Göteborg, 25/11/1992)

Faustino Asprilla (Newcastle United 3-2 Barcelona, 17/09/1997)

Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Maccabi Haifa 3-0 Olympiacos, 24/09/2002)

Wayne Rooney (Man United 6-2 Fenerbahçe, 28/09/2004)

Vincenzo Iaquinta (Udinese 3-0 Panathinaikos, 14/09/2004)

Grafite (Wolfsburg 3-1 CSKA Moskva, 15/09/2009)

Yacine Brahimi (Porto 6-0 BATE Borisov, 17/09/2014)

Erling Haaland (Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019)

Mislav Oršić (GNK Dinamo 4-0 Atalanta, 18/09/2019)

Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax, 15/9/2021)

Van Basten and Haller both ended with four on their debuts. Haaland's was the first debut hat-trick to be completed before half-time.



Who has scored Champions League hat-tricks for multiple clubs?

Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern 4, Barcelona 1)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 7, Juventus)

Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus 2, AC Milan)

Marco Simone (AC Milan, Monaco)

Roy Makaay (Deportivo, Bayern)

Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Man United)

Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)

Didier Drogba (Marseille, Chelsea)

Michael Owen (Liverpool, Man United)

Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona, Inter)

Neymar (Barcelona, Paris 2)

Olivier Giroud (Arsenal, Chelsea)

Erling Haaland (Salzburg, Manchester City)

Harry Kane (Tottenham, Bayern)

Who has scored the most goals in a Champions League game?

5= Lionel Messi (Barcelona 7-1 Leverkusen, 07/03/2012)

5= Luiz Adriano (BATE 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/2014)

5= Erling Haaland (Manchester City 7-0 Leipzig, 14/03/23)

4= Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Göteborg, 25/11/1992)

4= Simone Inzaghi (Lazio 5-1 Marseille, 14/03/2000)

4= Dado Pršo (Monaco 8-3 Deportivo, 05/11/2003)

4= Ruud van Nistelrooy (Man United 4-1 Sparta Praha, 03/11/2004)

4= Andriy Shevchenko (Fenerbahçe 0-4 AC Milan, 23/11/2005)

4= Lionel Messi (Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal, 06/04/2010)

4= Bafétimbi Gomis (GNK Dinamo 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/2011)

4= Mario Gomez (Bayern 7-0 Basel, 13/03/2012)

4= Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid, 24/04/2013)

4= Zlatan Ibrahimović (Anderlecht 0-5 Paris, 23/10/2013)

4= Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö, 08/12/2015)

4= Serge Gnabry (Tottenham 2-7 Bayern, 01/10/2019)

4= Robert Lewandowski (Crvena Zvezda 0-6 Bayern, 26/11/2019)

4= Josip Iličić (Valencia 3-4 Atalanta, 10/03/2020)

4= Olivier Giroud (Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea, 02/12/2020)

4= Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax, 15/09/2021)

4= Harry Kane (Bayern 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/2024)

Lewandowski set a new record with four in 16 minutes at Crvena Zvezda, overtaking Ronaldo's feat of 21 minutes either side of half-time when Madrid beat Malmö 8-0 in 2015.



Who scored the first Champions League hat-trick?

Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Göteborg, 25/11/1992)

Has a defender ever scored a Champions League hat-trick?

Layvin Kurzawa (Paris 5-0 Anderlecht, 31/10/2017)

Who has scored the most Champions League goals without hitting a hat-trick?

53 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

35 Edinson Cavani (Napoli, Paris)

35 Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad, Atlético, Barcelona)

31 Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern)

29= Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven)

29= David Trezeguet (Monaco, Juventus)



CLUBS

Which clubs have scored the most Champions League hat-tricks?

14 Real Madrid (5 players)

14 Barcelona (7)

12 Bayern (7)

7= Man City (5)

7= Man United (6)

6= Arsenal (6)

6= Juventus (5)

6= Paris (4)

6= Liverpool (6)

5= AC Milan (5)



Which clubs have conceded the most Champions League hat-tricks?

6 Anderlecht

5 Olympiacos

4 Ajax, BATE Borisov, GNK Dinamo, Galatasaray, Shakhtar



GENERAL

What is the record for most Champions League hat-tricks in one season?

10 2019/20 (including group stage/league phase record of 9)

9 2016/17

8= 2013/14

8= 2004/05

8= 2002/03

There was a second group stage from 1999/2000 to 2002/03, and 157 matches overall. The current format, with 125 games per season, was introduced in 2003/04.

What is the record for most hat-tricks on one Champions League matchday?

3= 02-03/10/2018 (Paulo Dybala, Edin Džeko, Neymar)

3= 08-09/12/2015 (Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud)

3= 25-26/11/2014 (Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero, Mario Mandžukić)

3= 22-23/11/2005 (Andriy Shevchenko, Levan Kobiashvili, Adriano)

What is the record for most hat-tricks on one Champions League night?

3 23/11/2005 (Andriy Shevchenko, Levan Kobiashvili, Adriano)

Which country has provided the most Champions League hat-trick scorers?

20 Brazil (14 players)

17 France (12)

12 Argentina (4)

12 England (9)

11 Portugal (4)



Players from 35 countries have bagged UEFA Champions League trebles down the years, Salah adding Egypt to the list in October 2022. Among those not yet on the list: Belgium and Czechia.

Have any Champions League hat-trick scorers finished on the losing side?

140 Wins

3 Draws

4 Losses

The only hat-trick scorers to end on the losing side were Ronaldo (Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid in 2002/03), Gareth Bale (Inter 4-3 Tottenham, 2010/11), İrfan Can Kahveci (İstanbul Başakşehir 3-4 Leipzig, 2020/21) and Christopher Nkunku (Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig, 2021/22).

Has anyone scored a hat-trick in a Champions League final?

118 Group stage/league phase

18 Round of 16 (including second group stage)

7 Quarter-finals

5 Semi-finals

0 Final