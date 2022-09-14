Oldest Champions League players, scorers, finalists and winners

Italian players predominate in our lists of veteran high-achievers in the history of the UEFA Champions League; the oldest players, scorers, final winners and final scorers are all Serie A stalwarts.

Oldest UEFA Champions League players

Watch five great Buffon saves

43 years 252 days: Marco Ballotta (Lazio) – vs Real Madrid, 11/12/07

42 years 315 days: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) – vs Barcelona, 02/12/20

41 years 255 days: Olexandr Shovkovskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) – vs Napoli, 13/09/16

41 years 206 days: Mark Schwarzer (Chelsea) – vs Atlético, 22/04/14

40 years 226 days: Allan McGregor (Rangers) ﻿– vs Napoli, 14/09/22

"You need to stay motivated," said Marco Ballotta as the goalkeeper explained how he became the oldest player to appear in the Champions League and Serie A. "But the most important thing is to keep having fun, both in training and in matches. Add to that an injury-free career and you have the answer." The five oldest Champions League players are all keepers; former Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta (40 years 211 days, vs AEK Athens, 21/11/06) is the oldest outfielder.

Oldest UEFA Champions League goalscorers

Champions League icon: Francesco Totti

38 years 59 days: Francesco Totti (Roma) – vs CSKA Moskva, 25/11/14

37 years 289 days: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) – vs Benfica, 14/09/11

37 years 86 days: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan) – vs Real Madrid, 03/11/10

37 years 71 days: Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan) – vs Tottenham Hotspur, 20/10/10

36 years 338 days: Laurent Blanc (Manchester United) – vs Olympiacos v, 23/10/02

Forward Francesco Totti became the oldest goalscorer in Champions League history when he struck at Manchester City a few days after his 38th birthday; Roma's captain then extended his lead when he struck against CSKA Moskva later the same season. "I've said before: I am 38 but I don't feel it," he told UEFA.com.

Oldest UEFA Champions League winners

Champions League 100 club: Paolo Maldini

38 years 331 days: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) – vs Liverpool, 23/05/07

37 years 46 days: Pietro Vierchowod (Juventus) – vs Ajax, 22/05/96

37 years 34 days: Alessandro Costacurta (AC Milan) – vs Juventus, 28/05/03

36 years 285 days: Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan) – vs Bayern München, 22/05/10

36 years 276 days: Marco Materazzi (Inter Milan) – vs Bayern München, 22/05/10

Oldest UEFA Champions League finalists

40 years 211 days: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United) – vs Barcelona, 28/05/11

39 years 126 days: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) – vs Real Madrid, 03/06/17

38 years 331 days: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) – vs Liverpool, 23/05/07

38 years 66 days: Lothar Matthäus (Bayern Munchen) – vs Manchester United, 26/05/99

37 years 180 days: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) – vs Barcelona, 28/05/11

Oldest UEFA Champions League final goalscorer

36 years 333 days: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) – vs Liverpool, 25/05/05

AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini became the competition's oldest final scorer the night his side endured perhaps the most famous defeat in recent Champions League history, surrendering a 3-0 lead in Istanbul before losing on penalties. His team made amends in the 2007 final, their 2-1 win over Liverpool in Athens enabling Maldini to become the oldest player to lift the trophy.