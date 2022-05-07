UEFA Women's Champions League finals: all you need to know

The 21th UEFA women's club final will match record champions Lyon with holders Barcelona in Turin.

Since the UEFA Women's Cup became the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2009/10, Lyon have been the dominant team, reaching ten of the next 12 finals, winning seven of the nine prior to Turin 2022.

Last year Chelsea became the 14th team to reach this stage, Barcelona having been the 13 when they made it in 2019, only to lose 4-1 to Lyon, Ada Hegerberg scoring only the second final hat-trick. In 2021, Barcelona defeated Chelsea to become the eighth different winners, and the first from Spain, the fifth nation to produce a European women's club champion.

Lyon's run to the 2022 final is not only their tenth, but could also be individually for Wendie Renard and Sarah Bouhaddi. They, like Eugénie Le Sommer, have taken part in all seven past Lyon final wins.

Watch highlights of Lyon's seven final wins

Finals (winners in bold)

UEFA Women's Champions League

2021/22: Barcelona (ESP) vs Lyon (FRA)

2020/21: Chelsea (ENG) 0-4 Barcelona (ESP)

2019/20: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-3 Lyon (FRA)

2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP)

2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA)

2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA)

2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER)

2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA)

2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER)

2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER)

UEFA Women's Cup

2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)

2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2006/07: Umeå (SWE) 0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)

2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)

2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER)

Most wins

By club

Lyon (FRA) 7

FFC Frankfurt (GER) 4

Turbine Potsdam (GER), Umeå (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER) 2

Arsenal (ENG), Barcelona (ESP), Duisburg (GER) 1

By country

Germany 9France 7

Sweden 2

England 1

Spain 1

By player

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon) 7

Wendie Renard (Lyon) 7

Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) 7

Most final appearances (inc 2022)

By club

Lyon (FRA) 10

FFC Frankfurt (GER) 6

Umeå (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER) 5

Turbine Potsdam (GER) 4

Barcelona (ESP) 3

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 2

Arsenal (ENG), Chelsea (ENG), Djurgården (SWE), Duisburg (GER), Fortuna Hjørring (DEN), Tyresö (SWE), Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1

2019 final highlights: Hegerberg's hat-trick defeats Barcelona

By country

Germany 16

France 12

Sweden 7

Spain 3England 2

Denmark, Russia 1

(2006 final counts as two German appearances, 2017 counts as two French appearances)

By player

By season

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon) 9

Wendie Renard (Lyon) 9

Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) 8

By games played (including both legs of a final)

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon) 9

Wendie Renard (Lyon) 9

Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) 8

Anna Paulson (Umeå) 8



Most final goals

By club

Umeå 18

Lyon 16

Frankfurt 15



By player

Conny Pohlers (Potsdam, Frankfurt) 8

Marta (Umeå, Tyresö) 6

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 5

Most goals in a final

Player, single game

Inka Grings 3 (Zvezda-2005 vs Duisburg, 2009 first leg)

Ada Hegerberg 3 (Lyon vs Barcelona, 2019)