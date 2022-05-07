UEFA Women's Champions League finals: all you need to know
Saturday 7 May 2022
All the stats from UEFA Women's Champions League finals as Barcelona prepare to take on Lyon in the 21st final.
The 21th UEFA women's club final will match record champions Lyon with holders Barcelona in Turin.
Since the UEFA Women's Cup became the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2009/10, Lyon have been the dominant team, reaching ten of the next 12 finals, winning seven of the nine prior to Turin 2022.
Last year Chelsea became the 14th team to reach this stage, Barcelona having been the 13 when they made it in 2019, only to lose 4-1 to Lyon, Ada Hegerberg scoring only the second final hat-trick. In 2021, Barcelona defeated Chelsea to become the eighth different winners, and the first from Spain, the fifth nation to produce a European women's club champion.
Lyon's run to the 2022 final is not only their tenth, but could also be individually for Wendie Renard and Sarah Bouhaddi. They, like Eugénie Le Sommer, have taken part in all seven past Lyon final wins.
- Finals (winners in bold)
UEFA Women's Champions League
2021/22: Barcelona (ESP) vs Lyon (FRA)
2020/21: Chelsea (ENG) 0-4 Barcelona (ESP)
2019/20: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-3 Lyon (FRA)
2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP)
2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA)
2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA)
2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER)
2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA)
2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER)
2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER)
UEFA Women's Cup
2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)
2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2006/07: Umeå (SWE) 0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)
2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)
2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER)
- Most wins
By club
Lyon (FRA) 7
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 4
Turbine Potsdam (GER), Umeå (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER) 2
Arsenal (ENG), Barcelona (ESP), Duisburg (GER) 1
By country
Germany 9France 7
Sweden 2
England 1
Spain 1
By player
Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon) 7
Wendie Renard (Lyon) 7
Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) 7
- Most final appearances (inc 2022)
By club
Lyon (FRA) 10
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 6
Umeå (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER) 5
Turbine Potsdam (GER) 4
Barcelona (ESP) 3
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 2
Arsenal (ENG), Chelsea (ENG), Djurgården (SWE), Duisburg (GER), Fortuna Hjørring (DEN), Tyresö (SWE), Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1
By country
Germany 16
France 12
Sweden 7
Spain 3England 2
Denmark, Russia 1
(2006 final counts as two German appearances, 2017 counts as two French appearances)
By player
By season
Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon) 9
Wendie Renard (Lyon) 9
Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) 8
By games played (including both legs of a final)
Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon) 9
Wendie Renard (Lyon) 9
Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) 8
Anna Paulson (Umeå) 8
- Most final goals
By club
Umeå 18
Lyon 16
Frankfurt 15
By player
Conny Pohlers (Potsdam, Frankfurt) 8
Marta (Umeå, Tyresö) 6
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 5
Most goals in a final
Player, single game
Inka Grings 3 (Zvezda-2005 vs Duisburg, 2009 first leg)
Ada Hegerberg 3 (Lyon vs Barcelona, 2019)