Erling Haaland in the Champions League: Scoring record, opponents, how he compares to Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappé
Monday 3 October 2022
Article summary
Erling Haaland may only be 22, but the Manchester City forward has been rewriting the UEFA Champions League record books since he announced himself with a first-half hat-trick on his debut. UEFA.com takes stock.
Haaland in the Champions League
Overall
Games: 21
Goals: 26
Mins per goal: 62 (1,622 total)
By club
Salzburg: 6 games, 8 goals
Dortmund: 13 games, 15 goals
Man City: 2 games, 3 goals
After just three and a bit seasons, Haaland has already scored more goals than all but 30 players in Champions League history. One more and he will be level with Rivaldo and Luis Suárez.
Star strikers at 20-game mark
Erling Haaland – 25 goals
Harry Kane – 15 goals
Kylian Mbappé – 12 goals
Karim Benzema – 12 goals
Robert Lewandowski – 11 goals
Lionel Messi – 8 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo – 0 goals
It took Haaland 14 games to surpass Ole Gunnar Solskjær (19 in 77) as Norway's top-scoring Champions League player.
How Haaland's goals have come
Left foot: 19
Right foot: 4
Headers: 3
Haaland has taken three (left-footed) penalties in the competition and scored them all.
Which clubs has Haaland scored against?
• Haaland has faced 12 different teams in the Champions League and scored against ten of them – only Ajax and Manchester City successfully kept him out back when he was at Dortmund. Eight of his goals have come against Belgium opposition while Sevilla alone have shipped six in three outings.
|Opponents by club
|Games
|Goals
|Ajax
|1
|0
|Beşiktaş
|2
|3
|Club Brugge
|2
|4
|Dortmund
|1
|1
|Genk
|2
|4
|Lazio
|1
|1
|Liverpool
|2
|1
|Man City
|2
|0
|Napoli
|2
|3
|Paris
|2
|2
|Sevilla
|3
|6
|Zenit
|1
|1
|TOTAL
|21
|26
When Haaland has scored his UEFA competition goals
• Haaland's goals have been spread evenly across both halves so far, but opposition managers should note that he gets stronger as they wear on. He is most dangerous in the 66-75 minute slot.
|Time
|Goals
|0–10
|1
|11–20
|3
|21–30
|2
|31–40
|3
|41 to half-time
|4
|First half
|13
|46–55
|1
|56–65
|2
|66–75
|5
|76–85
|3
|85 to full time
|2
|Second half
|13
|TOTAL
|26
Haaland's full Champions League match log
2019/20 (Salzburg/Dortmund)
17/09/2019 Salzburg 6-2 Genk ⚽⚽⚽
02/10/2019 Liverpool 4-3 Salzburg ⚽
23/10/2019 Salzburg 2-3 Napoli ⚽⚽
05/11/2019 Napoli 1-1 Salzburg ⚽
27/11/2019 Salzburg 1-4 Genk ⚽
10/12/2019 Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool
18/02/2020 Dortmund 2-1 Paris ⚽⚽
11/03/2020 Paris 2-0 Dortmund
2020/21 (Dortmund)
20/10/2020 Lazio 3-1 Dortmund ⚽
28/10/2020 Dortmund 2-0 Zenit ⚽
04/11/2020 Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽
24/11/2020 Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge ⚽⚽
17/02/2021 Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽
09/03/2021 Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla ⚽⚽
06/04/2021 Man City 2-1 Dortmund
14/04/2021 Dortmund 1-2 Man City
2021/22 (Dortmund)
15/09/2021 Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund ⚽
19/10/2021 Ajax 4-0 Dortmund
07/12/2021 Dortmund 5-0 Beşiktaş ⚽⚽
2022/23 (Man City)
06/09/2022 Sevilla 0-4 Man City ⚽⚽
14/09/2022 Man City 2-1 Dortmund ⚽