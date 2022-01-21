UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Benfica vs Ajax Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Friday 21 January 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Benfica and Ajax.

Benfica in training during the UEFA Champions League group stage
Benfica in training during the UEFA Champions League group stage AFP via Getty Images

Benfica and Ajax meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 23 February.

Benfica vs Ajax at a glance

When: Wednesday 23 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio do SL Benfica, Lisbon
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 15 March)
Who: Group E runners-up Benfica vs Group C winners Ajax
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

2018 highlights: Benfica 1-1 Ajax
2018 highlights: Benfica 1-1 Ajax

Two-time European champions Benfica are taking on four-time holders Ajax for a quarter-final place. The sides last met in the 2018/19 group stage, drawing 1-1 in Lisbon after Ajax won the Amsterdam leg 1-0. The Dutch side also eliminated the Eagles in the quarter-finals en route to the 1969 European Cup final, and the semi-finals as they went on to win the 1972 edition.

Possible line-ups

Benfica: to follow

Ajax: Pasveer; Blind, Martínez, Timber, Mazraoui; Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Tadić, Brobbey, Antony

Form guide

Benfica
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): DWLLWWW
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga, League Cup semi-finals

Ajax
Since Matchday 6: WWWWWL
Where they stand: 2nd in Eredivisie, Dutch Cup quarter-finals

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow

Squad changes

To follow

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 21 January 2022
Recap: Benfica dare to dream
Live

Recap: Benfica dare to dream

Jorge Jesus left Benfica at the end of 2021, but the Eagles look to be in good shape as they head for the round of 16.
Benfica vs Ajax: facts
Live

Benfica vs Ajax: facts

Benfica's first foray into the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds for five years pits them against an Ajax team aiming to replicate their 2018/19 run.
What to look out for in the last 16
Live

What to look out for in the last 16

The omens look good for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sporting CP ahead of the round of 16.
Champions League form guide
Live

Champions League form guide

Keep track of the round of 16 contenders' form since the end of the group stage.
All the Champions League transfers
Live

All the Champions League transfers

Keep track of all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' January transfers.
Who is still in the Champions League?
Live

Who is still in the Champions League?

Key players, rankings, ones to watch: all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League last 16.
Recap: Benfica dare to dream
Live

Recap: Benfica dare to dream

Jorge Jesus left Benfica at the end of 2021, but the Eagles look to be in good shape as they head for the round of 16.