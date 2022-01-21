Benfica vs Ajax Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Friday 21 January 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Benfica and Ajax.
Benfica and Ajax meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 23 February.
Benfica vs Ajax at a glance
When: Wednesday 23 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio do SL Benfica, Lisbon
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 15 March)
Who: Group E runners-up Benfica vs Group C winners Ajax
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Two-time European champions Benfica are taking on four-time holders Ajax for a quarter-final place. The sides last met in the 2018/19 group stage, drawing 1-1 in Lisbon after Ajax won the Amsterdam leg 1-0. The Dutch side also eliminated the Eagles in the quarter-finals en route to the 1969 European Cup final, and the semi-finals as they went on to win the 1972 edition.
Possible line-ups
Benfica: to follow
Ajax: Pasveer; Blind, Martínez, Timber, Mazraoui; Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Tadić, Brobbey, Antony
Form guide
Benfica
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): DWLLWWW
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga, League Cup semi-finals
Ajax
Since Matchday 6: WWWWWL
Where they stand: 2nd in Eredivisie, Dutch Cup quarter-finals
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
To follow
Squad changes
To follow