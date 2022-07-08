U19 Futsal EURO main round: Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Ukraine join Spain in finals
Friday 8 July 2022
Six of the seven main round groups have been decided as September's finals in Spain take shape.
The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round has produced the seven group winners joining hosts and holders Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 4–10 September.
Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine
Andorra and Montenegro came through November's preliminary round to join the nations entering at this stage. All the seven groups are played as one-venue mini-tournaments, with 2019 runners-up Croatia and the other semi-finalists Poland and Portugal, plus fellow qualifiers Ukraine making it again as well three teams who did not reach that inaugural edition in Riga: France, Italy and Romania.
Main round groups
Group 1
Qualified: Italy
Also in group: Turkey (hosts), Montenegro, Netherlands
Group 2 Qualified: Portugal (hosts)
Also in group: Czech Republic, Greece, Cyprus
Group 3
Qualified: France
Also in group: Serbia (hosts), Slovenia, Hungary
Group 4
Qualified: Poland
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group 5*
Qualified: Romania (hosts)
Also in group: Slovakia, Georgia
*Change to group due to Russia's suspension
Group 6
Qualified: Ukraine
Also in group: Belgium, Andorra, Moldova (hosts)
Group 7* (complete)
Qualified: Croatia (hosts)
Also in group: Latvia, Azerbaijan
*Change to group due to Belarus's withdrawal
- The seven group winners join holders and hosts Spain in the finals.
- Andorra and Montenegro progressed from the preliminary round: the first time an Andorra side had come through a stage of any UEFA or FIFA national-team futsal or football championship at any level.
Age limit
Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.