EURO 2024 host cities: Venue guide

Three-time winners Germany will host the 17th UEFA European Championship in 2024.

EURO 2024 will be Germany's first major tournament as hosts since the 2006 FIFA World Cup and fixtures at this summer's showpiece event will take place in ten host cities including the capital, Berlin.

Discover the stadium capacity, history, fixtures and top tourist attractions for Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf with our venue guides.

Germany's capital since reunification in 1990, Berlin is one of the country's most exciting and diverse places to visit. Top tourist attractions in a city bursting with history and culture include the Brandenburg Gate and the 368m-tall TV tower, offering sweeping views from its observation deck.

Olympiastadion Berlin

Berlin's Olympiastadion is home to Hertha ©AFP/Getty Images

Stadium capacity: 70,033

Hertha Berlin Notably hosted: 2006 FIFA World Cup final, 2015 UEFA Champions League final

Olympiastadion Berlin history

The biggest venue at EURO 2024, the Olympiastadion has staged every German Cup final since 1985, as well as several high-profile games on the continental and international stage. Berlin hosted the 2006 World Cup final between Italy and France. Nine years later, Barcelona beat Juventus at the Olympiastadion Berlin to win the 2015 UEFA Champions League final.

EURO 2024 matches

A city with a rich history, Cologne sits on the River Rhine and is home to more than 1 million inhabitants, as well as Germany's most visited landmark: the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Cologne Stadium

Cologne staged matches at the 2006 World Cup UEFA via Getty Images

Stadium capacity: 46,922

1. FC Köln Notably hosted: 2020 UEFA Europa League final

Cologne Stadium history

The home ground of 1. FC Köln, Cologne Stadium was reconstructed to stage matches at the 2006 World Cup and since 2010 has been the regular venue for Germany's Women's Cup final, as well as hosting American football, ice hockey and music concerts.

EURO 2024 matches

Considered the cultural heart of the Ruhr region, Dortmund was known predominantly for coal, steel and beer 50 years ago, but has evolved into a major tech hub, with a lively cultural scene and rich sporting heritage on show at the German Football Museum.

BVB Stadion Dortmund

Dortmund's 'Yellow Wall' of noise and colour Bongarts/Getty Images

Stadium capacity: 61,524

Borussia Dortmund Notably hosted: 2001 UEFA Cup final

BVB Stadion Dortmund history

One of the most renowned venues in world football thanks to its famous 'Yellow Wall' stand, the BVB Stadion Dortmund is one of the largest arenas at UEFA EURO 2024 and has hosted a string of World Cup and European football fixtures, including the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Deportivo Alavés.

EURO 2024 matches

The capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Düsseldorf has 650,000 inhabitants and more than 250 beer houses and restaurants in its Old Town, which has been dubbed 'the longest bar in the world'.

Düsseldorf Arena

The Düsseldorf Arena houses more than 40,000 fans Getty Images

Stadium capacity: 46,264

Fortuna Düsseldorf Notably hosted: 1988 UEFA European Championship group games (former Rheinstadion)

Düsseldorf Arena history

The Düsseldorf Arena is the smallest of all UEFA EURO 2024 venues but still has a capacity of well over 40,000 and is currently home to Fortuna Düsseldorf, whose most recent Bundesliga campaign came in 2019/20.

EURO 2024 matches

A global hub for commerce and finance situated on the banks of the river Main, Frankfurt is Germany's fifth largest city and its distinct skyline has earned it the nickname 'Mainhattan'.

Frankfurt Arena

Frankfurt Arena will host EURO 2024 games Getty Images

Stadium capacity: 48,057

Eintracht Frankfurt Notably hosted: 2002 UEFA Women's Cup final, 2006 World Cup quarter-final

Frankfurt Arena history

The Frankfurt Arena, home of Eintracht Frankfurt, was built in 1925 and has hosted games at several major tournaments including the 1988 UEFA European Championship and the 2006 World Cup.

EURO 2024 matches

Gelsenkirchen is known for its coal mining and steelmaking history, but visitors will these days find green space, theatres and boat cruises, as well as industrial heritage in the Ruhr region.

Arena AufSchalke

Gelsenkirchen is home to Schalke ©Getty Images

Stadium capacity: 49,471

Schalke Notably hosted: 2004 UEFA Champions League final, 2006 World Cup quarter-final

Arena AufSchalke history﻿

The Arena AufSchalke, which opened in August 2001, is the home of seven-time German champions and 1996/97 UEFA Cup winners Schalke and features a retractable roof and slide-out pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo provided a memorable moment here for Portugal in their shoot-out success over England at the 2006 World Cup.

EURO 2024 matches

The third biggest European city that is not a national capital, Hamburg has a world-renowned harbour, a rich cultural history, impressive architecture and nightlife that makes it a 'bucket list' city for many tourists.

Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Hamburg hosts a 2022 World Cup qualifier Getty Images

Stadium capacity: 50,215

Hamburger SV Notably hosted: 2010 Europa League final, 2006 World Cup quarter-final

Volksparkstadion Hamburg history

The Volksparkstadion Hamburg was first opened in 1953 but received a significant upgrade in 2000 and has hosted matches at the 1988 UEFA European Championship and the 1974 and 2006 World Cups.

EURO 2024 matches

Once the home of Johann Sebastian Bach, Leipzig is steeped in culture and history, not least the peaceful demonstrations in 1989 which captured the mood as Germany moved toward reunification.

Leipzig Stadium

Leipzig Stadium opened in 2004 Getty Images

Stadium capacity: 46,635

RB Leipzig Notably hosted: 2006 World Cup group stage and round of 16 games

Leipzig Stadium history

Home to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Leipzig Stadium – which features a state-of-the-art roof – opened in 2004, having been rebuilt inside the shell of the old Zentralstadion, the biggest stadium in the former East Germany.

EURO 2024 matches

Home to around 1.6 million people, Munich is Germany's third largest city and a destination brimming with history, art galleries, parks and beer gardens.

Munich Football Arena

Munich Football Arena hosted EURO 2020 games UEFA via Getty Images

Stadium capacity: 66,026

Bayern München Notably hosted: 2012 UEFA Champions League final, EURO 2020 quarter-final

Munich Football Arena history

Built by local rivals Bayern München and 1860 München, the Munich Football Arena was opened in 2005, although Bayern have since taken full ownership of the stadium. It served up a memorable 2012 Champions League final, when Chelsea defied home advantage to beat Bayern on penalties, and held several UEFA EURO 2020 games, including Italy's 2-1 quarter-final victory against Belgium.

EURO 2024 matches

Stuttgart is a major industrial city and home to two of the most famous car manufacturers in the world, Mercedes and Porsche, but visitors can also enjoy a rich winemaking and culinary scene, with Flädlesuppe (pancake soup) among the local specialities.

Stuttgart Arena

VfB Stuttgart play at the Stuttgart Arena ©Getty Images

Stadium capacity: 50,998

VfB Stuttgart Notably hosted: 1998 European Cup final, 2006 World Cup third-place play-off

Stuttgart Arena history

The Stuttgart Arena has been renovated and modernised several times since being built in 1993 and has staged games at the 1974 and 2006 World Cups, as well as the 1988 UEFA European Championship.

EURO 2024 matches

When is UEFA EURO 2024?

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament is scheduled to take place in June and July 2024. The exact dates will appear on UEFA.com when confirmed.

The qualifying draw takes place in Frankfurt on 9 October 2022, with the final tournament draw due to be made in December 2023 in Hamburg.