Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Quarter-final first legs
Tuesday 5 April 2022
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first legs.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg starting XIs.
Tuesday 5 April
Benfica vs Liverpool
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt, João Mário; Darwin Núñez, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva
Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Weigl, Yaremchuk
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Jota, Mané
Misses next match if booked: Jota, Mané
Manchester City vs Atlético
Man. City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Out: Rúben Dias (hamstring), Palmer (ankle), Walker (suspended)
Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus
Atlético: Oblak; Llorente, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Renan Lodi; Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar; Griezmann, João Félix
Out: Gimenéz (unspecified), Carrasco (suspended)
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Héctor Herrera, Kondogbia, Llorente, Reinildo, Suárez
You can make five free transfers ahead of the first-leg matches, which kick off at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 5 April. You can then make three further transfers before the second legs begin at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 12 April.
Wednesday 6 April
Villarreal vs Bayern
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Lo Celso, Gerard Moreno, Danjuma
Doubtful: Chukwueze (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Upamecano, Hernández; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski
Out: Davies (heart condition), Choupo-Moting (illness)
Doubtful: Tolisso (illness)
Misses next match if booked: Hernández
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso; Kovačic, Havertz, Pulišić
Out: Chilwell (knee)
Doubtful: Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Christensen (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Hazard (fibula), Isco (back), Jović (knock)
Misses next match if booked: Éder Militão