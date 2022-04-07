Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday 7 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea.
Real Madrid and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 12 April.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea at a glance
When: Tuesday 12 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 3-1)
Semi-final opponents: Man. City or Atlético
Semi-final opponents: Man. City or Atlético
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Two words: Karim Benzema. Madrid's wily No9 scored a second successive hat-trick in the competition, including two magnificent first-half headers, to put the 13-time champions firmly in control. The holders had halved their arrears through Kai Havertz, but Benzema seized on an Edouard Mendy lapse soon after half-time to complete his hat-trick and leave the Blues with a mountain to climb in the Spanish capital.
First leg starting line-ups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Mount, Azpilicueta; Havertz, Pulišić
Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek, Rüdiger
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Real Madrid
Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): WWLW
Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga,
Chelsea
Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): LLW
Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We had good control [of the first leg] and were dangerous on the counterattack, but it's only half-time. We have an advantage but on Tuesday it will be another game; they are the winners of the Champions League."
Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea coach: "At this kind of level, you cannot play like [the first leg], individually and as a team. With that performance, is it alive? No. If things change, maybe, but we need three goals and how often did this happen?"
Where is the 2022 Champions League final?
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.