Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Quarter-final second legs

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg line-ups, and keeps track of the confirmed starting XIs.

Predicted starting line-ups: Wednesday 13 April

Highlights: Benfica 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz

Misses next match if booked: Diogo Jota, Mané

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Diogo Gonçalves﻿, Gonçalo Ramos, Everton; Darwin Núñez

Out: Rafa Silva (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Taarabt, Weigl, Yaremchuk

Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Carrasco; Marcos Llorente, Herrera, Koke; Correa, João Félix

Doubtful: Herrera (hamstring), Giménez (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Correa, De Paul, João Félix, Herrera, Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Reinildo, Luis Suárez

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Out: Gabriel Jesus (suspended), Palmer (foot)

Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne

Confirmed starting line-ups: Tuesday 12 April

Every Lewandowski goal this season

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernández; Sané, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman; Müller, Musiala; Lewandowski



Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma, Lo Celso

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Alonso; Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Kovačic; Mount, Havertz, Werner