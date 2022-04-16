Man. City vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Manchester City and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday 26 April.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid at a glance When: Tuesday 26 April﻿ (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg (second leg 4 May)

Where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on TV

What do you need to know?

Man. City vs Real Madrid: Their previous meetings

Losing finalists last season, City are eager to make amends, but the 13-time European champions are a huge obstacle in their path. These sides met in the semi-finals in 2015/16, drawing 0-0 in Manchester before Fernando's own goal at the Santiago Bernabéu took Real Madrid to the final, where they beat city rivals Atlético on penalties. Pep Guardiola's side avenged that defeat in 2019/20, beating the Merengues 2-1 away and then at home in the round of 16, but the stakes are much higher this time.

Quarter-final second leg starting line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Foden, Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Highlights: Atlético 0-0 Man. City

Manchester City

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWD

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals

Real Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWLW ﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager: "It’s the third time in our history in the semi-finals. Atlético Madrid were brilliant in the second half [of the quarter-final second leg] but we are in the semi-finals and, for our club, it’s an incredible achievement. If we play like we did in the second half, we have no chance [against Real Madrid]. If we play like the first leg and in parts of the first half [against Atlético], we can compete... and we’ll have moments to suffer."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "[Eduardo Camavinga] can play from the start but it’s clear when he comes in, he gives energy to the team. When the intensity drops, if you have Camavinga, Rodrygo and Valverde fresh, you can change the game with the energy they bring﻿."