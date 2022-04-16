Man. City vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Saturday 16 April 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid.
Article top media content
Article body
Manchester City and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday 26 April.
Manchester City vs Real Madrid at a glance
When: Tuesday 26 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg (second leg 4 May)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Losing finalists last season, City are eager to make amends, but the 13-time European champions are a huge obstacle in their path. These sides met in the semi-finals in 2015/16, drawing 0-0 in Manchester before Fernando's own goal at the Santiago Bernabéu took Real Madrid to the final, where they beat city rivals Atlético on penalties. Pep Guardiola's side avenged that defeat in 2019/20, beating the Merengues 2-1 away and then at home in the round of 16, but the stakes are much higher this time.
- When and where is the Champions League final?
- Champions League semi-finalists - why each team can win it
Quarter-final second leg starting line-ups
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Foden, Bernardo Silva
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Manchester City
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWD
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals
Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWLW
Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager: "It’s the third time in our history in the semi-finals. Atlético Madrid were brilliant in the second half [of the quarter-final second leg] but we are in the semi-finals and, for our club, it’s an incredible achievement. If we play like we did in the second half, we have no chance [against Real Madrid]. If we play like the first leg and in parts of the first half [against Atlético], we can compete... and we’ll have moments to suffer."
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "[Eduardo Camavinga] can play from the start but it’s clear when he comes in, he gives energy to the team. When the intensity drops, if you have Camavinga, Rodrygo and Valverde fresh, you can change the game with the energy they bring."
Where is the 2022 Champions League final?
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.