Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible starting line-ups
Thursday 28 April 2022
A big Parc des Princes crowd is expected as Paris attempt to overturn a 3-2 semi-final deficit against French rivals Lyon.
Parc des Princes is preparing to stage yet another epic encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon as the capital club aim to overturn a 3-2 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final deficit on Saturday.
Paris led Sunday's first leg early through Marie-Antointte Katoto but then Wendie Renard converted a penalty on her 100th European appearance and Catarina Macario struck either side of half-time before Paulina Dudek pulled one back from the spot. So there is all to play for as these teams continue their record-equalling sixth UEFA women's club tie and they will also equal another record as they meet in their tenth individual European game, matching the mark set earlier this season by Wolfsburg and Chelsea.
Lyon, who welcome back Damaris Egurrola after suspension, are aiming to make a tenth final in a hunt for an eighth title. In fact, the only team to knock them out since 2014/15 are Paris, including last season's quarter-final on away goals, an outcome no longer possible.Follow the action and watch a live stream in our MatchCentre
Paris, meanwhile, made the final in 2015 (having beaten Lyon in the round of 16) and 2017 (losing to OL in Cardiff). They are in a much better position than the last time they welcomed Lyon to Parc des Princes for a semi-final second leg, having been 7-0 down at this point in 2016. A record French women's club crowd is anticipated.
Paris vs Lyon in Europe
2021/22 semi-finals first leg: Lyon 3-2 Paris
2020/21 quarter-finals: Paris 0-1/2-1 Lyon (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals)
2019/20 semi-finals: Paris 0-1 Lyon (Bilbao)
2016/17 final: Lyon 0-0aet, 7-6pens Paris (Cardiff)
2015/16 semi-finals: Lyon 7-0/1-0 Paris (agg: 8-0)
2014/15 round of 16: Paris 1-1/1-0 Lyon (agg: 2-1)
First named team home in opening leg of two-legged ties
Form guide
Paris
Last six games: LWDDWW
Last match: Lyon 3-2 Paris, 24/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals first leg)
Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, Coupe de France final
Lyon
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWLW
Last match: Lyon 3-2 Paris, 24/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals first leg)
Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine
Possible starting line-ups
Paris: Votíková; Lawrence, Ilestedt, Dudek, Karchaoui; Fazer, Geyoro, Däbritz; Diani, Katoto, Baltimore
Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Buchanan, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Egurrola, Macario; D Cascarino, Hegerberg, Malard
No away goals rule
The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.
View from the camps
Sandy Baltimore, Paris winger: "We will give everything to seek qualification. We have the desire and the determination. We are a goal behind, it's nothing. We won't let go. Unity and determination will be the key ingredients."
Catarina Macario, Lyon midfielder: "We must continue to play like [on Sunday] and win there. It won't be easy. We must not underestimate them and continue to work hard."
Where to watch
Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.