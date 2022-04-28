Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible starting line-ups

Parc des Princes is preparing to stage yet another epic encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon as the capital club aim to overturn a 3-2 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final deficit on Saturday.

Paris led Sunday's first leg early through Marie-Antointte Katoto but then Wendie Renard converted a penalty on her 100th European appearance and Catarina Macario struck either side of half-time before Paulina Dudek pulled one back from the spot. So there is all to play for as these teams continue their record-equalling sixth UEFA women's club tie and they will also equal another record as they meet in their tenth individual European game, matching the mark set earlier this season by Wolfsburg and Chelsea.

Lyon, who welcome back Damaris Egurrola after suspension, are aiming to make a tenth final in a hunt for an eighth title. In fact, the only team to knock them out since 2014/15 are Paris, including last season's quarter-final on away goals, an outcome no longer possible.

Paris, meanwhile, made the final in 2015 (having beaten Lyon in the round of 16) and 2017 (losing to OL in Cardiff). They are in a much better position than the last time they welcomed Lyon to Parc des Princes for a semi-final second leg, having been 7-0 down at this point in 2016. A record French women's club crowd is anticipated.

Paris vs Lyon in Europe 2021/22 semi-finals first leg: Lyon 3-2 Paris 2020/21 quarter-finals: Paris 0-1/2-1 Lyon (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals) 2019/20 semi-finals: Paris 0-1 Lyon (Bilbao) 2016/17 final: Lyon 0-0aet, 7-6pens Paris (Cardiff) 2015/16 semi-finals: Lyon 7-0/1-0 Paris (agg: 8-0) 2014/15 round of 16: Paris 1-1/1-0 Lyon (agg: 2-1) First named team home in opening leg of two-legged ties

Form guide

Paris

Last six games: LWDDWW

Last match: Lyon 3-2 Paris, 24/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals first leg)

Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, Coupe de France final

Lyon

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWLW

Last match: Lyon 3-2 Paris, 24/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals first leg)

Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine

Possible starting line-ups

Paris: Votíková; Lawrence, Ilestedt, Dudek, Karchaoui; Fazer, Geyoro, Däbritz; Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Buchanan, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Egurrola, Macario; D Cascarino, Hegerberg, Malard

No away goals rule The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

View from the camps

Sandy Baltimore, Paris winger: "We will give everything to seek qualification. We have the desire and the determination. We are a goal behind, it's nothing. We won't let go. Unity and determination will be the key ingredients."

Catarina Macario, Lyon midfielder: "We must continue to play like [on Sunday] and win there. It won't be easy. We must not underestimate them and continue to work hard."