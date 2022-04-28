Wolfsburg vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible starting line-ups

Wolfsburg need an unprecedented comeback if they are to deny UEFA Women's Champions League holders Barcelona a place in the Turin decider as they attempt to overturn a 5-1 deficit in the second leg of their semi-final on Saturday.

Barcelona were at their brilliant best in front of a record 91,468 crowd at the Camp Nou last Friday, against a Wolfsburg team to whom they had lost all three previous meetings. The crowd at VfL Wolfsburg Arena will not quite be that big but could well be a club record for a home game with ticket sales healthy well ahead of the tie, for which the She-Wolves will again be missing the influential Lena Oberdorf, while Rebecka Blomqvist was injured in the first leg. Alexia Putellas scored twice in that game to overtake Tabea Wassmuth as competition top scorer and is now on ten for the season.

Women's Champions League highlights: Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg

Even if Barcelona were not on a run of 45 consecutive competitive wins dating back to last season, Wolfsburg would have a job emulating the feat that the Blaugrana's male team managed in 2017 of overturning a four-goal first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain, only the fourth time it had happened in a UEFA club competition. But that is the reality for Wolfsburg if they are to keep up an impressive record of getting through five of their six previous semi-finals. Otherwise if will be Barcelona in the decider for the third time in four years, meeting Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain on 21 May.

Form guide

Wolfsburg

Last six games (most recent result first): LWWWWD

Last match: Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg, 23/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals first leg)

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup final

Barcelona

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW

Last match: Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg, 23/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals first leg)

Where they stand: Primera División champions, Copa de la Reina semi-finals

Possible starting line-ups

Wolfsburg: Schult; Wedemeyer, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Roord, Lattwein; Jónsdóttir, Huth, Popp; Wassmuth

Barcelona: Paños; Marta Torrejón, Paredes, Mapi León, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Guijarro, Alexia; Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Pina

No away goals rule The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

View from the camps

Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "Winning 5-1 or better against this team in the second leg might not be entirely realistic. It will still be our task to show a completely different face. For that we have to start with the small things."

Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "We still have a second leg to play [against a team who this season at home] beat Chelsea 4-0 and Bayern 6-0, so the tie isn't over even if we are well positioned."