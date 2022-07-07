Netherlands vs Sweden Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday 7 July 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C game between Netherlands and Sweden.
Article top media content
Article body
Netherlands meet Sweden at Bramall Lane in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C on Saturday 9 July.
Netherlands vs Sweden at a glance
When: Saturday 9 July, 21:00 CET
Where: Bramall Lane, Sheffield
What: Group C, Matchday 1
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Netherlands vs Sweden on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Winners of the inaugural Women's EURO in 1984, Sweden remain big-hitters (they were runners-up in the last two Olympic finals), so their elimination by hosts the Netherlands in the 2017 quarter-finals was a significant result. The Dutch, of course, went on to win the trophy, and this rematch against Sweden is certainly not an easy start to their title defence.
Possible starting line-ups
Netherlands: Van Veenendaal; Wilms, Nouwen, Van der Gragt, Janssen; Groenen, Van de Donk, Spitse; Roord, Miedema, Martens
Sweden: Lindahl; Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Glas; Seger, Asllani, Angeldahl; Rolfö, Hurtig, Rytting Kaneryd
Reporters' views
Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter
With key figures like Lieke Martens and Daniëlle van de Donk only having recently returned from injury, allied with a 5-1 thumping by England at the end of June, it's fair to say that the Dutch team's preparations for the tournament have not been flawless. That said, the mood in the camp is upbeat and defiant. The players see the opening match against one of the tournament favourites as the perfect opportunity to demonstrate that they do not intend to relinquish their hold on the European crown without a fight.
Alexandra Jonson, Sweden reporter
Sweden are coming to this tournament in really good spirits with a tight group of players that have a strong belief that this will be the time they go all the way. They will be tested immediately against the reigning champions, Netherlands, to whom they also lost in the World Cup semi-finals three years ago. But this is a stronger Swedish side and, despite one of the team's key players Stina Blackstenius being a doubt ahead of the match, the expectations for Peter Gerhardsson's squad are still as high.
Form guide
Netherlands
Last six games: WWLWWL (most recent first)
Last match: Netherlands 2-0 Finland, 02/07
Women's EURO 2017: winners (W 4-2 vs Denmark)
Sweden
Last six games: WDWDWW (most recent first)
Last match: Sweden 3-1 Brazil, 28/06
Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 2-0 vs Netherlands)
View from the camps
Mark Parsons, Netherlands coach: "We won't start the tournament as the best, and I think we've accepted that, but we really believe in our qualities and that every minute and every game we get together will only make us stronger. They know the quality of Sweden and have great respect for them but we also see lots of opportunity. Sweden were probably the best team in the Olympics, although they fell just short, and they've done well to continue moving forward. They are a very experienced team with great communication on and off the pitch. Will have to be at our best."
Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach: "It's a tough first game. It's always good to start well because if you win this kind of game you show a high level from the start. Then hopefully it's a long tournament and you can grow into it."