Netherlands vs Portugal Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

The Netherlands meet Portugal at Leigh Sports Village in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C on Wednesday 13 July.

Netherlands vs Portugal at a glance When: Wednesday 13 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Leigh Sports Village, Wigan & Leigh

What: Group C, Matchday 2

What do you need to know?

The Netherlands made a steady start to their title defence on Saturday, overcoming key injuries to earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw against a Sweden side many are tipping to become the next guardians of the trophy. The Oranje are heavy favourites to make one point four on Wednesday, but they will know to take nothing for granted against a Portugal side playing without pressure – even when they concede twice in the opening five minutes, as they did against Switzerland. Their recovery to draw 2-2 showcased the team's resolve and no little talent.

Possible starting line-ups

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Wilms, Van der Gragt, Janssen, Olislagers; Pelova, Van de Donk, Spitse; Roord, Miedema, Martens

Portugal: Inês Pereira; Catarina Amado, Diana Gomes, Carole, Joana Marchão; Dolores Silva, Tatiana Pinto, Andreia Norton; Jéssica Silva, Kika Nazareth, Diana Silva

Reporters' views

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

After losing goalkeeper and captain Sari van Veenendaal – now out of the tournament – as well as central defender Aniek Nouwen during the first half against Sweden, the Dutch showed remarkable resilience to draw level with Peter Gerhardsson's powerful side. The makeshift Oranje defence in particular stood strong, with deputy keeper Daphne van Domselaar pulling off a number of fine saves. In addition to the two casualties from Saturday, Jackie Groenen will miss the Portugal match through illness, yet the holders will still be confident of picking up all three points.

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Thanks to that pulsating second half against Switzerland, Portugal have proved they can compete at this level. They also showed great resilience to regroup after such a poor start. The Netherlands represent another step up, so keeping things tight early on will be even more important. Then, most likely, they have to hope for some magic from Kika Nazareth, a run from Jéssica Silva or a set-piece effort to keep the dream alive.

Form guide

Netherlands

Last six games: DWWLWW (most recent first)

Last match: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden, 09/07

Women's EURO 2017: winners (W 4-2 vs Denmark)

Portugal

Last six games: DDWWWL (most recent first)

Last match: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland, 09/07

Women's EURO 2017: fourth in Group D (W1 D0 L2)

View from the camps

Mark Parsons, Netherlands coach: "They're going to be ready, they're going to be very difficult. Since I've been here, we've played in World Cup qualification multiple times when you would say: 'OK, the Netherlands should be favourites.' Women's football continues to rise and you have to respect everyone; you have to be very focused and switched on. No complacency, we have to be at our best at every moment."

Francisco Neto, Portugal coach: "In these tournaments, with so few matches, every game and every point is invaluable. We have our way of playing – we're not going to change it. We have this group of players and we wouldn't trade them for anything. I told the players that regardless of the result [against Switzerland], the commitment, the passion and pleasure I saw from them as they enjoyed the game was something I didn't feel so much in the past, which makes me a proud coach."