Finland vs Germany Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Finland meet Germany at Stadium MK in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B on Saturday 16 July.

Finland vs Germany at a glance When: Saturday 16 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

What: Group B, Matchday 3

Where to watch Finland vs Germany on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Germany may have wrapped up top spot in Group B and Finland are resigned to an early exit, but there is plenty to play for on Saturday. Finland are determined to exit on a high after a much improved showing against Denmark last time out, losing to a late goal. For Germany it is a case of keeping up the momentum of an excellent start in England, swatting aside Denmark before easing past fancied Spain. Both teams will be forced into changes.

Possible starting line-ups

Finland: Tamminen; Heroum, Kuikka, Pikkujämsä, Koivisto; Engman, Alanen, Summanen; Öling, Sällström, Franssi

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Hendrich, Kleinherne; Dallmann, Däbritz, Lattwein; Huth, Popp, Bühl

Reporters' views

Mikael Erävuori, Finland reporter

Finland may be out, but they're not down – Anna Signeul's side are determined to leave England with their heads held high. They are likely to keep faith with their strongest available side, though Anna Westerlund, Tuija Hyyrynen and captain Tinja-Riikka Korpela are out with illness and Adelina Engman is a doubt with thigh problems. Germany may opt to rest players with bigger challenges ahead, but Finland know that whoever they face they will have to be at their best.

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Already assured of their spot in the quarter-finals, Germany are determined to make it three wins out of three. A recurring hamstring issue has forced off Lina Magull in both previous matches, and Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will rest her with bigger hurdles to come. Lena Oberdorf and Felicitas Rauch are suspended, which means more changes in key positions. We've seen how strong Germany's regular starters are; now will be a good test of their squad depth.

Form guide

Finland

Last six games: LLLLWD (most recent first)

Last match: Denmark 1-0 Finland, 12/07

Women's EURO 2017: did not qualify

Germany

Last six games: WWWLWL (most recent first)

Last match: Germany 2-0 Spain, 12/07

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 2-1 vs Denmark)

View from the camps

Anna Signeul, Finland coach: "Against Denmark we played a good game against tough opponents. Of course we are disappointed with the result, and I think we deserved more. On the plus side, we have had great support from the Finnish fans in the first two matches; they have made the games feel like parties!"

Marina Hegering, Germany defender: "We're incredibly happy and relieved to have won the group already. It means we can now have a bit more peace of mind going into the last game against Finland. That was the first step we wanted to achieve, and we're looking forward to everything that is still to come."