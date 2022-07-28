England vs Germany Women's EURO final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

England and Germany meet at Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 finals on Sunday 31 July.

England vs Germany at a glance When: Sunday 31 July, 18:00 CET

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

What: Women's EURO 2022 final

Where to watch England vs Germany on TV

What do you need to know?

With a Women's EURO-record finals crowd expected at Wembley, the tournament has the blockbuster final it deserved: a meeting of the hosts and the most successful team in the competition's history. Germany have won this title an incredible eight times (including a 6-2 win against England in the 2009 decider in Helsinki), but if their overall record against England is impressive (W21 D4 L2), there is no longer a huge gulf in class between these sides – Sarina Wiegman's team beat Die Nationalelf 3-1 in a friendly in Wolverhampton in February.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side went under the radar coming into this tournament, but their high-pressing style and composure in front of goal have taken them back to the pinnacle of the European game. England, meanwhile, have pulled off some hugely eye-catching results, but showed they can battle for victory (even without seeing much of the ball) when they eliminated Spain in the quarter-finals. Home advantage may play its part, but Germany can take courage from colossal TV audiences at home (over 12 million watched their semi-final win against France).

Possible starting line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Däbritz; Huth, Popp, Brand

Reporter views

Lynsey Hooper, England reporter

England have already had their most successful Women's EURO campaign since 2009, and doing so at home has catapulted these Lionesses into public consciousness. Should they beat Germany in the final at a sold-out Wembley, it would potentially be a game-changer for the women's game in England, but Sarina Wiegman will be eager avoid such big-picture talk. It has to remain about the football. Her side have shown composure, flair and character when they have had to. They will doubtless need to do so again on Sunday.

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Six-goal Alex Popp is the perfect embodiment of this Germany squad: like her team-mates, she wants to win and shows every time she plays that she will do whatever it takes to make that happen. As serene as their progress has been on paper (just one goal conceded), Germany have shown they can grind out results, quelling a lively Austria team before containing lively France in the knockout stage. Unburdened by their history, this team play for each other. It shows.

View from the camps

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Germany coach: "It will be an incredible final. We will be playing at Wembley in front of 80 or 90,000 people and most of them for England and against us but we understand that and we're accepting the challenge﻿. England have been incredible in this tournament every single game for dynamism, lots of goals and they are so incredibly confident. It will be a great football feast."

Beth Mead, England forward: "We've got to believe in our ability and stick to our game plan. We've done that really well going through this tournament. We've had a few rough patches – that's football – but we've believed in our ability. The full 23 in this squad have been exceptional."

Alex Popp, Germany captain: "Nobody expected us [to get here]. We're in the final at Wembley against England – it doesn't get any better than that."

Svenja Huth, Germany midfielder: "[We're looking forward], first and foremost, to a full house at Wembley Stadium. To play against England in England in the EURO final is something we didn't even dream of."

Form guide

Group A winners

England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford)

England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)

Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton)

Quarter-finals

England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove)

Semi-finals

England 4-0 Sweden (Sheffield)

Story so far: The Lionesses breezed through the group stage (14 goals scored, none conceded) but the quarter-final against Spain provided a much sterner test. Largely outplayed, Wiegman's team fought back from a goal down to win in extra-time, and that victory instilled a new sense of belief that fed into the semi-final against Sweden (the first side they faced who were ranked above them). Beth Mead, goalkeeper Mary Earps and Alessia Russo all made headlines in that 4-0 win, but the most damaging component of this England team is arguably their togetherness.

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Previous Women's EURO finals

27/05/1984: Sweden 1-0 England (Gothenburg) & England 1-0aet Sweden (Sweden won 4-3 on penalties) (Luton)

10/09/2009: England 2-6 Germany (Helsinki)

Group B winners

Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford)

Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford)

Finland 0-3 Germany (Milton Keynes)

Quarter-finals

Germany 2-0 Austria (Brentford)

Semi-finals

Germany 2-1 France (Milton Keynes)

Story so far: Germany have only conceded once at these finals and they have looked strong and focused throughout. They were given a stiff quarter-final test by an aggressive Austria, who did not allow them to control the game, while the semi-final against France was a similarly tight affair. Germany's willingness to defend hard has got them over the line so far, while clinical finishing – in particular from six-goal forward Popp – has made the difference at the other end.

Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Previous Women's EURO finals

02/07/1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway (Osnabrück)

14/07/1991: Germany 3-1aet Norway (Aalborg)

26/03/1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden (Kaiserslauten)

12/07/1997: Italy 0-2 Germany (Oslo)

07/07/2001: Germany 1-0aet Sweden (Ulm)

19/06/2005: Germany 3-1 Norway (Blackburn)

10/09/2009: England 2-6 Germany (Helsinki)

28/07/2013: Germany 1-0 Norway (Solna)