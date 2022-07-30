Women's EURO 2022: All the records set in England

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 will live long in the memory for the thrills it delivered on the pitch and the remarkable atmosphere in the stands. The 13th edition of the final tournament also yielded a slew of new competition records, from prolific goalscoring feats to coaching firsts and unprecedented stadium crowds.

UEFA.com recaps all the ways this summer's game-changing spectacle made history.

Team records

Most goals in a tournament: 22, England

England went into the final against Germany just one goal off their opponents' record of 21, set during Germany's 6-2 defeat of the Lionesses in the 2009 decider in Helsinki. The hosts' two strikes at Wembley avenged that loss and broke new ground for goals scored.

Most goals in a group stage: 14, England

The previous best for a single group was 11 goals, racked up by Germany as hosts in 2001. That was comfortably beaten by the Lionesses, five years after they had fallen one short of the record in the Netherlands.

Most points in a group stage: 9, England & Germany (equalled record)

England completed the seventh perfect campaign in a Women's EURO group, having also put together the sixth in 2017. That made them only the second nation to register nine points on more than one occasion, Germany having done likewise en route to their triumphs in 2001, 2005 and 2009 (when they kept up perfection in the knockouts). Germany then did it for a fourth time a day later, while France came within a few seconds of posting the ninth perfect tally.

Fewest goals conceded in a group stage: 0, England & Germany (equalled record)

In 2005, Germany beat Norway, Italy and France without conceding a goal. That remained a unique feat until England kept three clean sheets in Group A, the hosts also scoring six more goals than Germany managed during their trio of group games in England 17 years ago. One day after the Lionesses' third shutout, Germany's 2022 side did it again.

England's opening 1-0 victory against Austria gave no indication of what was to come next against Norway as the hosts soared to the competition's biggest ever win, a record they had set themselves by beating Scotland 6-0 to open the 2017 group stage. The aggregate of eight goals in a single game also equalled the tournament record (jointly held by England's 6-2 loss to Germany in the 2009 final).

Most goals in a first half: 6, England vs Norway

On 10 July, France became the first team to score five goals in the opening half of a Women's EURO finals game during their 5-1 defeat of Italy. That record stood for 24 hours before England went one better against Norway.

Most different players scoring in single game: 5, England vs Norway (equalled record)

Beth Mead took a lot of the plaudits for her hat-trick against Norway, but Georgia Stanway's penalty, Ellen White's double, and a goal each by Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo made it five different scorers for the rampant Lionesses. That had only happened once before, when Germany beat France 5-1 in the 2009 group stage.

Player records

Most goals in a final tournament: 6, Beth Mead (England) & Alex Popp (Germany) (equalled record)

Inka Grings scored six goals for Germany in 2009, a record that remained untouched until Mead drew level with her semi-final strike against Sweden. A day later, Popp struck twice versus France to also make it to half a dozen. However, both remain four off the overall career record of ten shared by Grings and her former Germany team-mate Birgit Prinz.

Most goals in a group stage: 5, Beth Mead (England)

Mead struck the goal that opened the finals against Austria, then added a hat-trick versus Norway and produced a deflected effort as Northern Ireland were beaten 5-0. No player had ever hit the back of the net as many times in a group stage.

Scoring in all three group games: Beth Mead (England) and Alex Popp (Germany)

Many great strikers have lit up Women's EURO final tournaments since the group stage was introduced in 1997, but none had scored in all three matches in a single campaign until Mead's superb streak. Remarkably, Popp followed in her footsteps just a day later.

Scoring in most consecutive games: 5, Alex Popp (Germany)

Injured in 2013 and 2017, Popp had never actually played in a Women's EURO before this year. She certainly made up for lost time, her goals against Denmark, Spain and Finland in the group stage and Austria in the quarter-finals equalling compatriot Heidi Mohr's feat of scoring in four straight finals games (albeit across three tournaments from 1989 to 1993). Popp promptly went one better with her semi-final double against France. A warm-up injury ruled her out of the final and ended any hopes of a perfect six.

Most goals by a substitute: 4, Alessia Russo (England)

England fielded the same XI in every game from the start of the group stage to the final – a first in either a women's or men's EURO. That meant Russo never started, but she still managed to finish third in the Top Scorer rankings behind Mead and Popp, getting one against Norway, two versus Northern Ireland then another thanks an outrageous back-heel in the semi-final with Sweden. Never before had someone scored four Women's EURO goals coming off the bench.

Most goals in a first half: 3, Grace Geyoro (France 5-1 Italy)

One record from France's Matchday 1 stroll against Italy does still stand, Geyoro striking the competition's maiden first-half finals hat-trick.

Oldest goalscorer: Julie Nelson, 37 years and 33 days (Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland)

Northern Ireland were the sole debutants in these finals and managed only one goal in their three defeats, but it was momentous: not just for being their first in any major tournament but also because the scorer, Nelson, broke a record held by Italy legend Patrizia Panico since 2009.

Coaching records

First coach to win her first 11 Women's EURO games: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands & England)

Wiegman oversaw a perfect six-game campaign for her native Netherlands at home in 2017. She then switched to 2022 hosts England last year, overseeing wins in the first two group matches (she missed the third) before three victories in the knockout rounds made it 11 out of 11. She is still two off off the record of 13 consecutive wins held by Germany's Tina Theune, who drew her first two games in charge in 1997 but won every other match in that tournament and the 2001 and 2005 editions before retiring.

First coach to win with two different nations: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands & England)

Only four coaches have led more than one nation in Women's EURO final tournaments: Wiegman (Netherlands 2017, England 2022), final opponent Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Switzerland 2017, Germany 2022), Nils Nielsen (Denmark 2017, Switzerland 2022) and Anna Signeul (Scotland 2017, Finland 2022). England's final triumph ensured Wiegman masterminded a unique double victory, also becoming the first coach to win with an overseas team.

Attendance records

Not only did the attendance figure for the final set a new record for a women's international in Europe (beating the 80,203 who watched the 2012 Olympic final, also at Wembley), it likewise broke new ground for a women's or men's EURO final tournament game. That record had previously been held by the 79,115-strong crowd for the men's 1964 decider between Spain and the Soviet Union at Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu.

Record aggregate attendance: 574,875

The previous record of 240,055, set in the Netherlands five years ago, was eclipsed by the end of Matchday 2 in the group stage – and ended up being more than doubled.

Record average attendance: 18,544

In the days of four-team knockout Women's EURO final tournaments, a total of 36,000 attended the quartet of matches in West Germany in 1989 for an average of 9,000 per game – a figure unsurpassed until this summer. Indeed, that average was guaranteed to be beaten by the end of the group stage, even if no one had attended the knockout games.

The Old Trafford crowd that watched England defeat Austria surpassed the previous overall record by more than 27,000 spectators, 41,301 fans having attended the 2013 final between Germany and Norway in Solna, Sweden. However, that new benchmark stood for just 25 days, leaving it as merely the new group stage high. The record for a group match not involving the hosts fell more than once, meanwhile, settling on the 22,596 who watched the Netherlands beat Switzerland at Sheffield's Bramall Lane.

England's dramatic extra-time triumph was watched by more than double the previous quarter-final record, set when the Netherlands downed Sweden 2-0 five years ago. The following day came the second-highest quarter-final crowd, and a new record for a last-eight tie not involving the hosts, with 16,025 seeing Germany oust Austria in Brentford.

England made sure of a clean sweep of crowd records in Sheffield, though that figure was nearly caught the next day by the 27,445 who watched Germany edge past France in Milton Keynes, a new high for a semi not featuring the hosts.

