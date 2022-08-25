Which teams are in the Champions League group stage?

The line-up for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League features 15 domestic title holders and 14 former European champions.

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

Ajax (NED)

Pot: 1

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 15

How they qualified: Dutch champions

Last season: Round of 16 (L 2-3agg vs Benfica)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1970/71, 1971/72, 1972/73, 1994/95)

Coach: Alfred Schreuder

Schreuder has big shoes to fill after replacing Erik ten Hag – now at Manchester United – in the Ajax hot seat. Ten Hag's assistant at the Johan Cruijff ArenA from January 2018 to June 2019, the Dutchman guided Club Brugge to a third successive Belgian league title last season – his first piece of silverware as a head coach.

Key player: Dušan Tadić

The Serbian's Ajax statistics are phenomenal: over 90 goals and assists as he approaches 200 appearances for the club. Playing wide on the left or as a false nine, he is extraordinarily adept at holding up the ball and creating space for team-mates to exploit, while his finishing with both feet is generally exquisite.

Big summer signing: Steven BergwijnA product of Ajax's youth academy, Bergwijn joined Tottenham from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020 but struggled to make an impact after scoring in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City on his Premier League debut. Now back in more familiar surroundings, the pacy winger is determined to rediscover the kind of form that attracted Spurs' attention.

One to watch: Calvin Bassey

The 22-year-old was a reserve team player for Leicester City two seasons ago but after a stellar campaign for Rangers in 2021/22, the Nigerian arrives in Amsterdam as one of Europe's most coveted defenders.

Did you know?

﻿Ajax won all six group games for the first time in their history last season. They topped their group for the first time since 1995/96 as a result.

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Pot: 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 9

How they qualified: Third in Spain

Last season: Quarter-finals (L 0-1agg vs Man City)

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1973/74, 2013/14, 2015/16)

Coach: Diego Simeone

In more than ten years at the helm, Simeone has coached Los Rojiblancos to two Europa League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two Champions League finals. In 2021, he added a second Liga title to show his powers remain undiminished.

Key player: João Felix

The Portugal forward's pace, directness and work rate have made him undroppable for Simeone, while the 22-year-old's youthful impishness, guile and eye for goal have made him an idol for the Atleti faithful.

Big summer signing: Axel Witsel

The combative midfielder seems a perfect fit for Simeone's Atleti side. Strong in the tackle, Witsel is also blessed with superb technical ability and tactical intelligence. With 124 international caps to his name, only Jan Vertonghen has made more appearances for Belgium than the 33-year-old.

One to watch: Nahuel Molina

The Argentinian amassed 68 appearances in his two seasons with Udinese, registering ten goals and 12 assists from a more advanced role on the right wing. The arrival of a specialist right-back will please Simeone, who had been searching for a replacement for the departed Kieran Trippier.

Did you know?

Atlético have successfully come through the group stage in eight of the last nine seasons; in the other, 2017/18, they went on to win the UEFA Europa League.

Barcelona (ESP)

Pot: 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 6

How they qualified: Spanish runners-up

Last season: Group stage (third place), Europa League quarter-finals

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15)

Coach: Xavi Hernández

One of Barcelona's most decorated players, Xavi has transformed the Blaugrana following his appointment as Ronald Koeman's successor. After guiding the club up from ninth to second in La Liga last term, big things are expected of the former midfielder in his first full season at the helm.

Key player: Pedri

Pedri turns 20 in November but has become a key cog in the Barça machine over the past two seasons since joining from Las Palmas. Blessed with a grace on the ball that has earned comparisons with coach Xavi's former team-mate Andrés Iniesta, the youngster has the passing ability and eye for goal to match.

Big summer signing: Robert Lewandowski

The relentless Polish marksman broke Gerd Müller's 1973 record of 43 German league goals in a calendar year last term as Bayern sealed a tenth consecutive title. Only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored more goals than the prolific frontman since the start of the 2011/12 campaign.

One to watch: GaviAnother La Masia midfield graduate, Gavi became the youngster-ever player to feature for Spain last season when he made his debut aged 17 years 62 days, adding the title of La Roja's youngest-ever goalscorer to his already burgeoning list of achievements at 17 years 304 days when he registered against Czech Republic earlier this year.

Did you know?

Last season, Barcelona failed to make it through the group stage for the first time since 2000/01. They scored just twice in that campaign; their lowest previous Champions League group stage tally was seven.

Bayern München (GER)

Pot: 1

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 1

How they qualified: German champions

Last season: Quarter-finals (L 1-2agg vs Villarreal)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20)

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Now 35, Nagelsmann became the youngest coach ﻿in Bundesliga history when he took the Hoffenheim reins ﻿aged 28 in October 2015. In his first full season in charge, he led them to a fourth-place finish in 2016/17, and earned a Champions League slot. He continued to impress in two seasons at Leipzig prior to joining Bayern in summer 2021, and won the German title in his first campaign there.

Key player: Joshua Kimmich

The glue that binds Bayern's defence and attack, Kimmich cemented his reputation as the beating heart of the Bundesliga champions' midfield last season. Now in his eighth full season in Munich, the 27-year-old is being touted as a future club captain.

Big summer signing: Sadio Mané

An integral part of the Liverpool side that ended the Reds' 30-year wait for a top-flight title and reached three Champions League finals in five seasons, Mané arrives in Munich looking to fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski's departure for Barcelona.

One to watch: Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch became a vital cog in the Ajax midfield under Erik ten Tag, playing in 88 Eredivisie, cup and European matches in his final two seasons in Amsterdam. Still just 20, this elegant, strong, smart and skilful product of the Ajax youth development system has everything required to reach the very top.

Did you know?

Bayern were the top scorers in the group stage last season with 22 goals, and they also extended their record unbeaten streak in Champions League away games to 22 matches before losing at Villarreal in the quarter-finals.

Benfica (POR)

Pot: 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 27

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 5-0agg vs Dynamo Kyiv)

Last season: Quarter-finals (L 6-4 agg vs Liverpool)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1960/61, 1961/62)

Coach: Roger Schmidt

The former midfielder announced his arrival in European football when he steered Salzburg to a domestic double in 2014/15. Led Bayer Leverkusen in his native Germany and more recently was in charge of PSV Eindhoven, his side winning the 2021/22 Dutch Cup.

Key player: David Neres

Enzo Fernández has been influential in the middle but fellow summer signing Neres is making the difference in attack, coming in from the right with great speed and skill to deliver assists and goals. The Brazilian won three league titles during his time at Ajax.

Big summer signing: Enzo Fernández

The 21-year-old arrived from River Plate this summer and made quite an impact under Schmidt. A pivotal player in midfield, alongside Florentino and João Mário, he has great pace and stamina and looks like a big player for the future.

One to watch: Gonçalo Ramos

A graduate of the Benfica youth system, the 21-year-old forward seems to be perfectly adapted to Schmidt's playing ethos, a great work ethic allied to superb skills and goals.

Did you know?

Before every Benfica home match, the club flies its bald eagle mascot (Águia Vitória), decked out in red and white ribbons, around their stadium.

Celtic (SCO)

Pot: 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 51

How they qualified: Scottish champions

Last season: Europa League group stage (third place), Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1966/67)

Coach: Ange Postecoglou

Postecoglou helped Celtic wrest the Scottish Premiership title from rivals Rangers in 2021/22, his first season at the club. Born in Greece, the former defender managed Australia at the 2014 FIFA World Cup before moving to Japan in 2017, guiding Yokohama to their first J. League crown in 15 years in 2019.

Key player: Callum McGregor

The beating heart of Postecoglou's Celtic side, McGregor's calm influence from the middle of the park is invaluable to the Hoops. Injury permitting, the 29-year-old is on course to reach 400 appearances for the club this season.

Big summer signing: Aaron Mooy

The former Huddersfield and Brighton midfielder has been reunited with Postecoglou after playing under the 56-year-old for the Australian national team. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having appeared in 96 English Premier League games and won 52 caps for the Socceroos.

One to watch: Cameron Carter-Vickers

The son of a US-born professional basketball player, the 24-year-old came through the youth ranks at Tottenham. After a series of loan spells with English sides, the ball-playing centre-back clicked at Celtic last season, ﻿securing a permanent move to Glasgow after helping the club to win the Scottish title.



Did you know?

Celtic were first British winners of the European Cup in 1967 but last made it through the group stage in 2013.

Chelsea (ENG)

Pot: 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 5

How they qualified: Third in England

Last season: Quarter-finals (L 4-5agg vs Real Madrid)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (2011/12, 2020/21)

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Took over in January 2021 and immediately went 14 games unbeaten – the longest run without defeat at the start of a tenure by any manager in Chelsea's history. The former Mainz and Dortmund coach was a runner-up with Paris in 2020 before going one better with the Blues the following season.

Key player: Mason Mount

One of Chelsea's most consistent performers last term, Mount was named by supporters as the club's Player of the Year for the second season in a row. Only Antonio Rüdiger made more appearances for Tuchel's team than the versatile attacker, who is just as comfortable out wide as he is as a No10.

Big summer signing: Raheem Sterling

Chelsea's first major signing since the Todd Boehly-led takeover of the club, Sterling won four Premier League titles and scored 131 goals in 339 games for Manchester City after joining from Liverpool in 2015. Only Sergio Agüero has registered more goals for the Cityzens under Pep Guardiola.

One to watch: Carney Chukwuemeka

Dynamic central midfielder Chukwuemeka was England's top scorer at the Under-19 EURO this summer, earning him a place in the Team of the Tournament. Signed by Chelsea in August, he secured his first professional contract at Aston Villa in 2020 after cutting his teeth at Northampton Town.

Did you know?

Timo Werner's goal after 82 seconds of their group stage match against Zenit last season was the fastest ever scored by Chelsea in the Champions League.

Club Brugge (BEL)

Pot: 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 44

How they qualified: Belgian champions

Last season: Group stage (fourth)

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1977/78)

Coach: Carl Hoefkens

A former defender for Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Brugge – among others – Hoefkens was part of Alfred Schreuder's coaching team that guided the Blauw-Zwart to a third successive league title last term. He had previously worked as a coach with the club's Under-18 and Under-21 teams.

Key player: Noa Lang

The 23-year-old Dutchman rose through the Feyenoord and Ajax youth systems before moving to Belgium in the summer of 2020, immediately becoming a key player and crowd favourite. Has been directly involved in more than 50 goals in his three seasons with the club.

Big summer signing: Ferran Jutglà

The Espanyol youth academy product joined Barcelona in 2021, registering 19 goals in 32 appearances for the club's B side as well as one in six appearances for the first team – the winner against Linares Deportivo in the third round of the Copa del Rey.



One to watch: Andreas Skov Olsen

Skov Olsen already has more than 20 caps for Denmark and his capture from Bologna in January was certainly a coup. The winning goal in the Belgian Super Cup and three goals in his first three league games this term suggests the 22-year-old is hitting his stride.

Did you know?

Club Brugge became the first side ever to concede four goals or more in four consecutive Champions League games last season.

Copenhagen (DEN)

Pot: 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 41

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-1agg vs Trabzonspor)

Last season: Europa Conference League round of 16

Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (2010/11)

Coach: Jess Thorup

Won the Danish Superliga with Midtjylland in 2017/18 before repeating the feat with Copenhagen four years later. The 52-year-old also enjoyed spells with Belgian top-flight sides Gent and Genk.

Key player: Pep Biel

Having registered an impressive 18 goals and 15 assists in 47 competitive appearances for the Danish champions last season, the Spanish attacking midfielder has hit the ground running in 2022/23 and is certain to play a key role in Copenhagen's title defence.

Big summer signing: Mat Ryan

The Australian international goalkeeper joined the club on a two-year contract from Real Sociedad in August. A reliable shot stopper with excellent reflexes, Ryan has played for Arsenal and Valencia but is yet to appear in the Champions League group stage.

One to watch: Victor Kristiansen

The teenage left-back established himself as a first-team regular last season after making his first-team debut in November 2020. Having represented Denmark at every youth level from Under-16 up, it seems only a matter of time before he wins his first senior cap.



Did you know?

Copenhagen have now reached the group stage on five occasions – no other Danish side has featured more than twice. They are also the only club from Denmark to reach the knockout rounds of the competition.

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Pot: 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 34

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-2agg vs Bodø/Glimt)

Last season: Group stage (third place), Europa League knockout play-offs

Best European Cup performance: Group stage (1998/99, 1999/2000, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2019/20)

Coach: Ante Čačic

One of the first ten Croatian coaches to receive a UEFA Pro licence, Čačic led Dinamo into the 2012/13 Champions League group stage during his first spell in charge. Spent two years as Croatia coach before returning to Dinamo in 2022.

Key player: Mislav Oršic

The versatile winger scored 20 goals in all competitions in 2021/22 and is on course to better that tally this term. Famously scored a hat-trick in the club's 3-0 victory against Tottenham in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg.

Big summer signing: Josip Drmić

The Swiss international striker has struggled with injuries at times but his goalscoring instincts have never been in doubt. He found the net on 25 occasions last season after joining Rijeka on loan from Norwich, before moving to Dinamo in the summer.

One to watch: Martin Baturina

Baturina made his Europa League bow in 2021/22, featuring in Dinamo's group games at Genk and Rapid Vienna. The midfielder appeared in all six of the Zagreb club's Champions league qualifying fixtures this term.



Did you know?

Dinamo went a record 526 minutes without conceding a goal during the 2020/21 Europa league campaign.

Dortmund (GER)

Pot: 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 19

How they qualified: German runners-up

Last season: Group stage (third place), Europa League knockout round play-offs

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1996/97)

Coach: Edin Terzić

German Terzić began his coaching career in Dortmund's academy in 2010. He had a spell as interim first-team boss during the 2020/21 campaign, when he lead Borussia to victory over Leipzig in the DFB Cup final. Terzić succeeds Marco Rose, who left the club in the summer after one season in charge.

Key player: Jude Bellingham

Dortmund's most used player in 2021/22, Bellingham's star continues to rise. The 19-year-old was involved in a goal every 190 minutes last term, compared to one every 353 minutes the season before. A firm favourite under Terzić, this campaign could prove to be the most fruitful of the Englishman's fledgling career.

Big summer signing: Niklas Süle

Süle will aim to help Dortmund end Bayern's ten-year grip on the Bundesliga title after swapping Bavaria for Borussia this summer. The imposing centre-back immediately becomes one of the senior figures of a young Dortmund squad that is undergoing a facelift following Rose's departure.

One to watch: Karim Adeyemi

Munich native Adeyemi, who made UEFA.com's players to watch for 2022 list, registered 23 goals and seven assists in 43 outings for Salzburg last season. Though unlikely to match Erling Haaland's eye-watering record of 86 strikes in 89 games for Dortmund, the 20-year-old has the potential to become one of the Bundesliga's most prolific forwards.

Did you know?

Dortmund's 4-0 defeat to Ajax in the group stage last season was their heaviest UEFA Champions League loss.

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Pot: 1

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 26

How they qualified: Europa League holders

Last season: Europa League winners

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1959/60)

Coach: Oliver Glasner

Glasner led Wolfsburg into the UEFA Champions League in 2020/21 but came in for criticism after his Frankfurt side made a slow start to last season. He won over fans and pundits with his honesty and down-to-earth demeanour, and his star has soared since leading the Eagles to Europa League glory.

Key player: Daichi Kamada

Serbian winger Filip Kostić's departure for Juventus removed a key element from Frankfurt's armoury, but creative midfielder Kamada is helping to fill that gap, the Japanese international's ability to find space in midfield and create goals complemented by effective finishing. He has scored 11 goals in 29 UEFA games.

Big summer signing: Mario Götze

The hero of Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup final triumph returns to the Bundesliga after a two-year spell with PSV Eindhoven. A product of Dortmund's youth academy, Götze joined Bayern in 2013 before returning to BVB three years later. Now 30, the Memmingen native is ready to remind German football fans of his playmaking prowess.

One to watch: Faride Alidou

Born in Hamburg to Togolese parents, Alidou joined Hamburg as an 11-year-old in 2012 and rose through the youth ranks at the club. He ended last season with three goals and eight assists in all competitions after making his first-team debut in October 2021 – a tally which earned the move to Frankfurt.

Did you know?

Frankfurt won their first European trophy for 42 years when they triumphed in the Europa League decider against Rangers last season.

Inter (ITA)

Pot: 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 23

How they qualified: Italian runners-up

Last season: Round of 16 (L 1-2agg vs Liverpool)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1963/64, 1964/65, 2009/10)

Coach: Simone Inzaghi

A Serie A and three-time Coppa Italia winner as a player with Lazio, the 46-year-old also brought a domestic cup to Rome during his five seasons in charge. Took over from Antonio Conte last summer, winning the domestic Super Cup and Coppa Italia in his first campaign at the helm.

Key player: Lautaro Martínez

Nicknamed 'The Bull', Martínez ended the 2021/22 campaign with 25 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions – his best haul since arriving in Milan from Argentinian side Racing Club in 2018. Formed a prolific partnership with Romelu Lukaku, who has returned for a second season on loan from Chelsea.

Big summer signing: Romelu Lukaku

Belgium's all-time top goalscorer returns to the club for whom he scored 24 league goals in 2020/21, as Inter won their first Scudetto in 11 years. Has previously enjoyed prolific spells at Anderlecht, West Brom, Everton and Manchester United.

One to watch: Kristjan Asllani

Only the second Albanian player to represent the Nerazzurri, the 20-year-old Asllani became a linchpin of Empoli's midfield during his time with the Tuscan club. Blessed with an exceptional first touch and an exquisite passing range, the two-footed midfielder is one of Serie A's most exciting prospects.

Did you know?

Inter registered more shots than any other side in the group stage last season: 117 across their six games.

Juventus (ITA)

Pot: 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 8

How they qualified: Fourth in Italy

Last season: Round of 16 (L 1-4agg vs Villarreal)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1984/85, 1995/96)

Coach: Massimiliano Allegri

Returns to the bench with a mission last season after two sabbatical years. He led Juventus to the Champions League final in both 2015 and 2017 but lost on each occasion.

Key player: Dušan Vlahović

A big, powerful target man who is very capable with the ball at his feet, the Serbian scored seven goals in 15 Serie A appearances after joining Juventus from Fiorentina in January. Switched his squad number from No7 to No9 in the summer, but expect comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo to continue.

Big summer signing: Paul Pogba

A UEFA EURO 2016 finalist and 2018 World Cup winner, 'Pogo' won the Serie A title in each of his four seasons with Juventus prior to returning to Manchester United in 2016. Under Allegri, he also helped the Bianconeri reach the Champions League final in 2015.

One to watch: Matías Soulé

The ﻿Argentinian winger was handed his Serie A debut last season and earned a place in Juve's matchday squad for the last-16 first leg at Villarreal. Having drawn comparisons with compatriot and new team-mate Ángel Di María, it seems only a matter of time before the 19-year-old takes his Champions League bow.

Did you know?

Juventus' 4-0 defeat at Chelsea in the group stage last season was their biggest loss in the competition in 63 years, since a 7-0 reverse against Wiener Sport-Club in the 1958/59 preliminary round.

Leipzig (GER)

Pot: 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 13

How they qualified: Fourth in Germany

Last season: Group stage (third place), Europa League semi-finals

Best European Cup performance: Semi-finals (2019/20)

Coach: Domenico Tedesco

Appointed in December 2021 following the departure of Jesse Marsch, Tedesco coached Leipzig to fourth place in the league and a first major trophy – the DFB-Pokal – in his first season. The Italian-born tactician led Schalke to runners-up spot in the Bundesliga in 2017/18 before an 18-month spell at Spartak Moskva.

Key player: Christopher Nkunku

The Bundesliga's 2021/22 Player of the Season, Nkunku attracted attention from a number of clubs after plundering 32 goals and 20 assists in all competitions for Leipzig. The Frenchman recently signed a two-year contract extension, committing to the club until 2026.

Big summer signing: Timo Werner

Having returned to Leipzig after two seasons at Chelsea, the quicksilver forward is aiming to rediscover the form that earned him comparisons to Thierry Henry during his first spell in eastern Germany. He scored 90 goals in 156 competitive appearances for Leipzig after joining from Stuttgart in 2016.

One to watch: Hugo Novoa

Scored on his Bundesliga debut for the club against Greuther Fürth last season before making his Champions League debut in a 5-0 victory at Club Brugge. Was handed only his second top-flight start in a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign – a good sign for the 19-year-old winger.

Did you know?

Leipzig's 5-0 win at Club Brugge in the group stage last season was their biggest victory in any European game.

Leverkusen (GER)

Pot: 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 30

How they qualified: Third in Germany

Last season: Europa League round of 16

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2001/02)

Coach: Gerardo Seoane

Seoane joined Leverkusen in 2021 after steering Young Boys to three successive Swiss Super League titles. He made a positive start in Germany, guiding Leverkusen back into the Champions League after a one-season absence courtesy of a third-placed Bundesliga finish.

Key player: Patrik Schick

Only Robert Lewandowski registered more Bundesliga goals in 2021/22 than the Czech marksman, who struck 24 in just 27 league outings. He also scored five goals at UEFA EURO 2020, the joint highest total in the tournament.

Big summer signing: Adam Hložek

The 19-year-old registered 40 goals and 36 assists in 132 senior appearances for Sparta Praha. He remains the youngest debutant in the Czech club's history, making his first-team bow aged 16 years 108 days.

One to watch: Piero Hincapié

A magnificent debut campaign at the BayArena earned the Ecuadorian a glowing reputation as one of the most effective defenders in Germany’s top flight. A centre-back by trade, the 20-year-old was regularly deployed at left-back in 2021/22.

Did you know?

Leverkusen scored 80 goals in the Bundesliga in 2021/22 – the biggest top-flight haul in the club's history.

Liverpool (ENG)

Pot: 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 2

How they qualified: English runners-up

Last season: Runners-up (L 0-1 vs Real Madrid)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)

Coach: Jürgen Klopp

Started his coaching career at Mainz then won two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before heading to Anfield in 2015. Klopp led the Reds to Champions League glory in 2018/19, and their first English title in 30 years the following season, then took the FA Cup and League Cup last term before his side were edged out in the Champions League final.

Key player: Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian forward, who signed a new contract in the summer, has been the face of this Liverpool side since arriving from Roma in 2017. His pace, intelligence and finishing have helped him rack up 33 Champions League goals for the club and he won his third Premier League Golden Boot last term.

Big summer signing: Darwin Núñez

Uruguay striker Núñez registered 34 goals in 41 appearances – including 26 strikes in 28 league games – in a prolific 2021/22 campaign for Benfica. Blessed with exceptional pace, the 22-year-old has all the attributes to be an ideal fit for Klopp's relentless Reds.



One to watch: Fábio Carvalho

Nineteen-year-old attacking midfielder Carvalho played a crucial role in Fulham's immediate return to the Premier League, registering 19 goals and assists across all competitions. Born in Portugal, Carvalho came to London in 2013 and ﻿represented England at youth level, but made his debut for Portugal's Under-21s in March 2022.

Did you know?

Last season, Liverpool became the first English club to win all six of their games in a single Champions League group stage.

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Pot: 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 169

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 5-4agg vs Crvena zvezda)

Last season: Europa Conference League group stage

Best European Cup performance: Group stage (2002/03, 2009/10)

Coach: Barak Bakhar

The former defender moved from playing to coaching during a long spell at Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona, then won three successive league titles as coach of Hapoel Beer-Sheva. Since taking charge at Maccabi Haifa in 2020, he has won two more championships and will coach in the Champions League group stage for the first time.

Key player: Ali Mohammed

The beating heart and engine of the Maccabi Haifa machine.The Nigerian midfielder seems to be involved in every defensive or attacking move, making it seem like there is more than one of him on the pitch.

Big summer signing: Frantzdy Pierrot

Haifa made a significant effort to sign the Haiti international striker from French side Guingamp and he proved to be a bargain, scoring five goals in qualifying (including two in the play-offs) as the club reached the group stage.

One to watch: Daniel Sundgren

The Swedish international is getting a first taste of Champions League football at 31, having been a key player in the formation coach Bakhar used in qualifying. The right-back can also lay in central defence, epitomising Maccabi Haifa's flexible approach.

Did you know?

Maccabi Haifa were the first Israeli side to qualify for the Champions League proper, making their debut in the first group stage in 2002/03.

Manchester City (ENG)

Pot: 1

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 3

How they qualified: English champions

Last season: Semi-finals (L 5-6agg vs Real Madrid)

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2020/21)

Coach: Josep Guardiola

One of the most decorated coaches in the game, the 51-year-old won this competition twice with Barcelona but will be desperate to end his 11-year wait for a third triumph. Scooped three league titles apiece at the helm of the Catalan club and Bayern, and made it four Premier League winners' medals with City in 2021/22.

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

The 31-year-old midfielder passed 300 appearances for City in 2021/22, when he won the Premier League Player of the Season award for the second time, and remains a talismanic figure.

Big summer signing: Erling Haaland

The Norwegian striker hit an astonishing 86 goals in 89 appearances during a two-and-a-half-year spell with Borussia Dortmund, cementing his status as one of the most effective goalscorers of his era. Last year, the Leeds-born forward became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

One to watch: Cole Palmer

Despite missing a large chunk of the 2021/22 campaign with a foot injury, Palmer remains one of the brightest prospects in Guardiola's squad. Capable of playing in central midfield and as a striker, the 20-year-old scored his first Champions League goal in City's 5-1 group stage victory at Club Brugge last season.

Did you know?

Guardiola reached a record ninth Champions League semi-final last season – moving past José Mourinho's previous landmark.

Marseille (FRA)

Pot: 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 38

How they qualified: French runners-up

Last season: Europa League group stage (third place), Europa Conference League semi-finals

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1992/93)

Coach: Igor Tudor

Newly appointed Tudor brings a wealth of experience, having played in Croatia, Greece, Turkey and Italy – most famously with Juventus – and coached numerous clubs throughout Europe. Known for his attacking style, the former Croatian international led Hellas Verona to ninth place in Serie A last season.

Key player: Mattéo Guendouzi

The 23-year-old clocked up more Ligue 1 minutes than any other Marseille player in 2021/22, apart from former Arsenal colleague William Saliba. In a squad that was the sixth youngest in the French top flight last term, Guendouzi's leadership and creativity from central midfield is invaluable.

Big summer signing: Nuno Tavares

The loan arrival from Arsenal hit the ground running in France, scoring in both his first two Ligue 1 appearances for Les Olympiens. A left-back by trade, Tavares is relishing a more offensive wing-back role as part of Tudor's 4-3-2-1 system.

One to watch: Luis Suárez

The versatile Colombian international forward was another summer signing, this time from Granada, and like Tavares made an instant impression by scoring twice from the bench on his Ligue 1 debut for the club.

Did you know?

Marseille have not made it past this stage of the competition since 2011/12, losing 11 of their 12 subsequent group stage games.

Milan (ITA)

Pot: 1

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 45

How they qualified: Italian champions

Last season: Group stage (fourth place)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1962/63, 1968/69, 1988/89, 1989/90, 1993/94, 2002/03, 2006/07)

Coach: Stefano Pioli

The former defender has won over doubters at Milan with his calm and relaxed approach since taking over in 2019. Led the Rossoneri to the Champions League after a seven-year absence in 2020/21 and flirted with the Scudetto before steering the club to their first domestic title since 2011 last term.

Key player: Fikayo Tomori

The 22-year-old took a while to find his feet in Milan after joining in 2020 from Chelsea – initially on loan – ﻿but blossomed into a leader for the Rossoneri last term as they secured their first Serie A crown in 11 years.

Big summer signing: Divock Origi

The Belgian striker developed a habit of scoring in crucial games during an eight-year spell at Liverpool, finding the net in the Anfield club's famous 4-0 defeat of Barcelona in 2019 and the Champions League final victory against Tottenham a month later. Departed Merseyside with cult status firmly secured.

One to watch: Charles De Ketelaere

Contributed 18 goals and ten assists for an exciting Club Brugge side in 2021/22. The attacking midfielder has won eight caps for Belgium since making his international debut in November 2020, scoring his first goal for the Red Devils in a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Italy in October last year.

Did you know?

Milan finished bottom of their Champions League section last season, the first time they had propped up a group since 2000.

Napoli (ITA)

Pot: 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 25

How they qualified: Third in Italy

Last season: Europa League knockout round play-offs

Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20)

Coach: Luciano Spalletti

An industrious midfielder in his playing days, former Inter and Roma coach Spalletti replaced Gennaro Gattuso in the Napoli hot seat last season after two years out of the game. He won ten of his first 11 Serie A games at the club, who led the way at the end of February but finished the campaign in third.

Key player: Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian's performances for Napoli last season earned him Serie A's Best Young Player award for the 2021/22 campaign. The 23-year-old had a direct hand in 32 Serie A goals – 24 strikes and eight assists – in his first two seasons with the Partenopei, who return to the competition after a three-year absence.

Big summer signing: Giacomo Raspadori

The adaptable forward was a member of Italy's UEFA EURO 2020-winning squad, though he played just once at the finals. Nimble and skilful, he has joined Napoli on a year-long loan from Sassuolo with a view to a permanent switch. Another who made UEFA.com's players to watch for 2022 list.

One to watch: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Georgian made his mark at Napoli with a terrific goal on﻿ debut and is flourishing in Lorenzo Insigne's old position on the left wing. Arrived as something of an unknown from Dinamo Batumi following several years in Russian football, but has been one of the early stars of the new Serie A campaign.

Did you know?

Napoli have progressed through the group stage in three of their six appearances, but were eliminated in the round of 16 on each occasion they made the knockout stages.

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Pot: 1

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 7

How they qualified: French champions

Last season: Round of 16 (L 2-3agg vs Real Madrid)

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2019/20)

Coach: Christophe Galtier

One of the most recognised coaches in French football, Galtier led Saint-Ètienne to their first major honour in 32 years – the Coupe de la Ligue – in 2013 before winning the Ligue 1 title with LOSC Lille in 2021, finishing a point ahead of Paris. A beaten Coupe de France finalist with Nice last term, he guided the club to fifth place in the league.

Key player: Kylian Mbappé

Burst on to the European stage with Monaco in 2016/17 and has never looked back. A World Cup winner with France, he became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goal last season at the age of 22 years 352 days, taking the record from team-mate Lionel Messi.

Big summer signing: Renato Sanches

A strong, versatile midfield player who likened himself to Netherlands great Clarence Seedorf, Renato Sanches had a frustrating spell at Bayern München before rebuilding his reputation under Galtier at LOSC. Linked with Barcelona last season but joined Paris in the summer.

One to watch: Hugo Ekitiké

The tall centre-forward, who made UEFA.com's players to watch for 2022 list, was being monitored by a number of top European clubs before joining the Ligue 1 champions from Reims, where he registered ten goals and four assists in 24 league outings in 2021/22.

Did you know?

In the group stage last term, Mbappé marked his 50th Champions League game by becoming the 11th player to score 20 away goals in the competition. However, by reaching the total in just 23 matches, he did so in fewer games than any of the previous ten men.

Plzeň (CZE)

Pot: 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 55

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-1agg vs Qarabağ)

Last season: Europa Conference League play-offs

Best European Cup performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2013/14, 2018/19)

Coach: Michal Bílek

Bílek led Plzeň to their sixth league title in 2021/22, his second season at the club. Born in Prague, the former Czech international midfielder took his country to the EURO 2012 quarter-finals before going on to coach the Kazakhstan national team. As a player, Bílek won nine Czech titles and 35 caps for the national side, scoring 11 goals.

Key player: Jindřich Staněk

The ex-Everton goalkeeper is in the form of his life, his reliable performances paving the way for Plzeň's title victory and a Champions League group stage berth. Since arriving in January 2020, Staněk has established himself as the club's No1 and is looking to usurp Tomáš Vaclík as the Czech Republic's first-choice custodian.

Big summer signing: Jan Kliment

The 28-year-old former Stuttgart and Brøndby forward joined from Wisła Kraków in the summer and is already scoring crucial goals, his first-time finish against Qarabağ sealing Plzeň's victory in the play-offs.

One to watch: Lukáš Kalvach

Set-piece taker, string-puller and engine of Plzeň's midfield, Kalvach's passing and crossing ability is invaluable. He joined from Olomouc in 2019, becoming one of Plzeň's key players before earning his first call-up to the Czech national team later that year.

Did you know?

Pavel Horváth, Marek Bakoš and Daniel Kolář, who were part of the first Plzeň side to reach the group stage in 2011, are still employed by the club. Their former team-mate, 33-year-old winger Václav Pilař, returned to Viktoria in the summer.

Porto (POR)

Pot: 1

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 16

How they qualified: Portuguese champions

Last season: Group stage (third place), Europa League round of 16

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1986/87, 2003/04)

Coach: Sérgio Conceição

The architect of Porto's return to the pinnacle of Portuguese football, Sérgio Conceição's five seasons in charge have brought three league titles, two Portuguese Cups and three Super Cups. He was already a fan favourite having won three titles with the club as a versatile midfielder.

Key player: Otávio

A devilish presence on the wings, Otávio plays a great supporting role to Porto's forwards and is often the star of the show. The Brazilian-born Portugal international played under Sérgio Conc﻿eição while on loan at Vitória Guimarães, and is now one of the coach's key performers at Porto.

Big summer signing: David Carmo

A tall, powerful, left-footed central defender, David Carmo has a reputation for proactive play and excellent long-range distribution. Linked with Liverpool in 2020 while playing for Braga, his career was put on hold by a broken leg, but he impressed when returning to action in 2022 and earned a move to Porto.

One to watch: Gabriel Veron

Player of the tournament as Brazil won the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup on home soil, the right-sided winger was nicknamed 'Bolt' by team-mates for his impressive pace. Signed from Palmeiras this summer, he has been likened to countryman Gabriel Jesus.

Did you know?

Porto are embarking on their 25th UEFA Champions League group stage campaign (the same number as Bayern). Only Barcelona and Real Madrid (26) have appeared in more.

Rangers (SCO)

Pot: 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 33

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 3-2agg vs PSV Eindhoven)

Last season: Europa League runners-up

Best European Cup performance: Semi-finals (1959/60)

Coach: Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Represented Feyenoord, Rangers, Arsenal and Barcelona as a player before taking up his first head coach role with the Eredivisie side in 2015. Replaced Steven Gerrard in the Rangers hot seat in November 2021 after a brief spell in China with Guangzhou R&F.

Key player: Tom Lawrence

The Welsh international made 185 appearances for Derby before joining Rangers in the summer. An attacking midfielder who can play on either wing, the 28-year-old has a keen eye for goal and a knack for making well-timed runs into the opposition box.

Big summer signing: Antonio Čolak

The Croatian striker has spent the majority of his career in Germany with the likes of Nürnberg, Kaiserslautern, Darmstadt and Ingolstadt. Robust yet technically gifted, the 28-year-old scored in both legs of the Glasgow club's play-off victory against PSV.

One to watch: Alex Lowry

Part of Van Bronckhorst's 2021/22 Europa League final squad, the 19-year-old midfielder registered a goal and an assist in the Gers' 3-1 victory at Hearts in their final league game last term and is now looking to establish himself as a key member of the Dutchman's squad.



Did you know?

Rangers are the most successful club in Scotland, winning 55 Premiership titles, 34 Scottish Cups and 27 League Cups.

Real Madrid (ESP)

Pot: 1

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 4

How they qualified: Champions League holders

Last season: Winners (W 1-0 vs Liverpool)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22)

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

The man who led Madrid to 'La Décima' in 2014 came back for a second spell in charge in summer 2021 and rewrote the history books by becoming the first coach to win the European Cup/UEFA Champions League four times. Cruised to the Liga title last season as well for good measure, making him the first coach to win championships in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain.

Key player: Karim Benzema

﻿The club's talisman since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, the France forward scored Madrid's 1,000th European Cup goal (against Shakhtar last term) before playing a key role against Paris and Manchester City in the knockout stage to steer Ancelotti's side to the final, where they got the better of Liverpool.

Big summer signing: Antonio Rüdiger

The imposing centre-back made more appearances (54) in all competitions than any other player in his final season at Stamford Bridge, having helped Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2020/21.

One to watch: Aurelién Tchouaméni

Strong in the tackle but elegant on the ball, Tchouaméni is one of the most promising midfielders in the European game. The Bordeaux academy graduate spent two and a half seasons with Monaco, making 95 appearances in all competitions before joining Madrid.

Did you know?

Real Madrid have never failed to make it through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Salzburg (AUT)

Pot: 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 21

How they qualified: Austrian champions

Last season: Round of 16 (L 2-8agg vs Bayern)

Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (2021/22)

Coach: Matthias Jaissle

It was a surprise when Salzburg announced last summer that a 33-year-old, who had never coached a top-flight team, would be their new boss﻿. Once a defender for Hoffenheim, the German was an assistant at Brøndby before taking charge of Salzburg's Under-18s. A domestic double in his first season at the senior helm more than justified the club's faith.

Key player: Nicolas Seiwald

A box-to-box midfielder with distinctive strawberry blond hair, Seiwald is a tough tackler with impressive stamina who has an admirable ability to hustle opponents off the ball. A senior international for Austria, he has won domestic doubles in both of his seasons in the Salzburg first team.

Big summer signing: Fernando

The pacy striker has UEFA Champions League experience from his time at Shakhtar Donetsk. He linked up with Salzburg in April following the abandonment of the Ukrainian league campaign, and scored in three of the first five league games of the new season for the Austrian side.

One to watch: Benjamin Šeško

The big Slovenian forward, who made UEFA.com's players to watch for 2022 list, has already committed to join Leipzig next season. On the books at Salzburg since 2019, the speedy marksman has unsurprisingly been compared to another club favourite, Erling Haaland.

Did you know?

Last season, Salzburg became the first Austrian team to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Sevilla (ESP)

Pot: 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 12

How they qualified: Fourth in Spain

Last season: Group stage (third place), Europa League round of 16

Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1957/58, 2017/18)

Coach: Julen Lopetegui

The former Spain and Real Madrid coach took over in summer 2019 and did not take long to make his mark, leading Sevilla to Europa League glory in his debut season. Three top-four finishes in as many campaigns have kept Champions League football on tap too.

Key player: Yassine Bounou

While on loan from Girona, the Moroccan goalkeeper was a key member of the Sevilla side that won the 2020 UEFA Europa League. Since making a permanent move to Sevilla, he has cemented his spot as Lopetegui's No1 and starred behind a defence that conceded the fewest goals in Spain's top flight (30) in 2021/22.

Big summer signing: Isco

The five-time Champions League winner joined to much fanfare after his deal with Real Madrid expired in the summer﻿. Having slipped down the pecking order at the Bernabéu, the mercurial midfielder will be hoping to recapture his spark in Seville and regain a spot in the Spain squad ahead of the World Cup.

One to watch: Tanguy Nianzou

Despite having just turned 20, the French defender boasts a footballing CV that already lists Paris and Bayern as his former clubs. An imposing figure, he has slotted in straight away at the heart of the Andalusian side's back line and could be a mainstay for years to come.

Did you know?

Sevilla, LOSC Lille, Salzburg and Wolfsburg were all in contention to qualify from Group G going into their final fixture last term. It was the first time there were no eliminations or qualifiers from a section after Matchday 5 for 12 years.

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Pot: 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 22

How they qualified: Ukrainian champions

Last season: Group stage (fourth)

Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (2010/11)

Coach: Igor Jovićević

﻿The son of a celebrated Dinamo Zagreb defender, Jovićević was a trainee at Real Madrid but spent much of his playing career outside Europe with clubs in Japan, Brazil and China. Moved into coaching at Karpaty Lviv and took charge of Shakhtar this summer after a spell with another Ukrainian side, Dnipro-1

Key player: Mykola Matviyenko

A left-back and central defender, the 26-year-old Matviyenko came through Shakhtar's footballing academy and has been a regular in the UEFA Champions League since 2018/19, sticking with the club despite being regularly linked to sides in the English Premier League.

Big summer signing: Ivan Petryak

A winger who can play on the left and the right, Petryak was previously on Shakhtar's books in 2017/18, having made his name at Zorya Luhansk. He decided to return to Ukraine this summer following four seasons in Hungary with Ferencváros and Fehérvár.

One to watch: Mykhaylo Mudryk

The stylish winger broke into the Shakhtar team in 2021/22 and was involved in all their Champions League group matches, including an impressive start at Real Madrid. Sevilla are among the clubs linked with the 21-year-old, who is now a regular for Ukraine – as UEFA.com's players to watch for 2022 list suggested.

Did you know?

Shakhtar have reached the group stage for the 17th time but not gone further in 12 of the previous 16 campaigns, including the last four.

Sporting CP (POR)

Pot: 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 28

How they qualified: Portuguese runners-up

Last season: Round of 16 (L 0-5agg vs Man. City)

Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1982/83)

Coach: Rúben Amorim

Came into the club in 2020 with only 13 games experience as Braga coach. Fast-forward 12 months and the former Portugal midfielder had led them to a first Liga title in 19 years. Sporting CP set a league record for the longest unbeaten run in a single season too – 32 matches without defeat. Amorim then won his third consecutive League Cup in 2021/22.

Key player: Pedro Gonçalves

A free-roaming midfielder and occasional 'false nine', Pedro Gonçalves caused a stir when he finished his first Sporting CP as the Portuguese Liga's 23-goal top scorer in 2020/21. The 24-year-old's past includes spells with Valencia and Wolves in England, but his future may be brighter still.

Big summer signing: Francisco Trinção

Skilful and brilliant at evading opponents, the mercurial winger made a splash at Braga under current Sporting CP boss Rúben Amorim before signing for Barcelona in 2020. On loan for the current campaign (after a season-long stay at Wolves), the 22-year-old has an opportunity to relaunch his career.

One to watch: Marcus Edwards

Likened to Lionel Messi during his years in the youth team at Tottenham, Edwards left England seeking first-team football. Spells at Excelsior Mouscron and Vitória Guimarães preceded the 23-year-old's move to Sporting CP at the start of 2022.

Did you know?

Sporting CP achieved their biggest home (4-0) and away (4-1) wins in the Champions League in successive group matches against Beşiktaş last year.

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Pot: 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 14

How they qualified: Fourth in England

Last season: Europa Conference League group stage

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2018/19)

Coach: Antonio Conte

A Juventus icon in his playing days, he took the club to three straight Serie A crowns as a coach before a spell in charge of Italy. League titles in England with Chelsea and back home with Inter followed before he joined Tottenham early last term, working his magic again to lift them into the Champions League spots.

Key player: Harry Kane

It appears a matter of time before the England captain becomes the record goalscorer for his club and country. The 29-year-old, who has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times and was top scorer at the 2018 World Cup, is equally adept as a creator and a finisher.

Big summer signing: Ivan Perišić

The Croatian international may now be 33 but he arrives at Spurs after arguably the best season of his career in his final year with Inter. A Champions League winner with Bayern in 2020, Perišić also won the Bundesliga twice and German Cup three times during his time with Dortmund, Wolfsburg and Bayern.

One to watch: Yves Bissouma

The Mali midfielder left LOSC Lille for Brighton & Hove Albion in summer 2018 and has blossomed in the Premier League. The industrious 25-year-old, who made the switch to north London in June, is equally adept in a combative role out of possession or driving through the middle when on the ball.

Did you know?

Spurs have progressed in four of their five Champions League group stage campaigns.

