Nations League: League A fixtures, dates, kick-off times and how it works
Friday 16 September 2022
Article summary
Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoring for Portugal, with the Netherlands, Hungary and Denmark among the big success stories of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League so far.
Article top media content
Article body
State of play
Group 1: Winners of the second edition of the UEFA Nations League in 2021, France unexpectedly find themselves two points adrift of Austria at the bottom of the section. Denmark are two clear of Croatia at the top with two games to play.
Group 2: Spain are unbeaten after four games, but just a point separates them from second-placed Portugal, whom they meet in Braga on Matchday 6. Switzerland are a point behind the Czech Republic at the bottom.
Group 3: Hungary are surprisingly top of what seemed like the most challenging section, though Germany are within a point of them, with Italy one point further back. Winless England are in the drop zone.
Group 4: With ten points, the Netherlands have the highest total of any of the League A sides – three more than second-ranked Belgium, their guests on Matchday 6. Wales are three points adrift of Poland at the bottom with a draw and three defeats so far.
How League A of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League works
League A contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. The teams play each of their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022. The four group winners in League A advance to the knockout finals in June 2023. Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B.
League A groups
A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria
A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic
A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary
A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales
All League A fixtures
MATCHDAY 1
Wales midfielder Jonny Williams scored the first goal of the new competition, but his side lost away to Poland. Portugal scored a late goal to hold Spain in their opening encounter, while there were shocks as two Andreas Cornelius goals earned Denmark a win in France and England succumbed to a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty in Budapest. Elsewhere, Memphis Depay struck twice as the Netherlands prevailed in Belgium.
Wednesday 1 June
A4 Poland 2-1 Wales
Thursday 2 June
A2 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland
A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal
Friday 3 June
A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria
A1 France 1-2 Denmark
A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands
Saturday 4 June
A3 Hungary 1-0 England
A3 Italy 1-1 Germany
Group 1 Live now
MATCHDAY 2
Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Portugal flattened Switzerland and Robert Lewandowski added to his international tally, though his Poland team lost 6-1 in Belgium. Harry Kane's late equaliser from the spot against Germany was his 50th goal for England.
Sunday 5 June
A2 Czech Republic 2-2 Spain
A2 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland
Monday 6 June
A1 Austria 1-2 Denmark
A1 Croatia 1-1 France
Tuesday 7 June
A3 Germany 1-1 England
A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary
Wednesday 8 June
A4 Belgium 6-1 Poland
A4 Wales 1-2 Netherlands
Group 2 Live now
MATCHDAY 3
Five of the eight Matchday 3 games ended level in League A. Pablo Sarabia's early goal in Switzerland gave Spain their first win, Portugal made relatively light work of the Czech Republic and Mario Pašalić's strike for Croatia ended Denmark's perfect start in Group A1.
Thursday 9 June
A2 Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic
A2 Switzerland 0-1 Spain
Friday 10 June
A1 Austria 1-1 France
A1 Denmark 0-1 Croatia
Saturday 11 June
A3 England 0-0 Italy
A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany
A4 Netherlands 2-2 Poland
A4 Wales 1-1 Belgium
Group 3 Live now
MATCHDAY 4
England suffered their worst home defeat since 1928 when they lost 4-0 to Hungary, and Germany put five past Italy in the other Group A3 game. Haris Seferović scored within the opening minute as Switzerland won at home against Portugal, and there was another shock in Saint-Denis as Luka Modrić's early penalty gave Croatia victory against France.
Sunday 12 June
A2 Spain 2-0 Czech Republic
A2 Switzerland 1-0 Portugal
Monday 13 June
A1 Denmark 2-0 Austria
A1 France 0-1 Croatia
Tuesday 14 June
A3 England 0-4 Hungary
A3 Germany 5-2 Italy
A4 Netherlands 3-2 Wales
A4 Poland 0-1 Belgium
Group 4 Live now
All fixtures 20:45 CEST
MATCHDAY 5
Thursday 22 September
A1 Croatia vs Denmark
A1 France vs Austria
A4 Belgium vs Wales
A4 Poland vs Netherlands
Friday 23 September
A3 Germany vs Hungary
A3 Italy vs England
Saturday 24 September
A2 Czech Republic vs Portugal
A2 Spain vs Switzerland
MATCHDAY 6
Sunday 25 September
A1 Austria vs Croatia
A1 Denmark vs France
A4 Netherlands vs Belgium
A4 Wales vs Poland
Monday 26 September
A3 England vs Germany
A3 Hungary vs Italy
Tuesday 27 September
A2 Portugal vs Spain
A2 Switzerland vs Czech Republic