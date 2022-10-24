UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League: Matchday 5 team news and predicted line-ups

Monday 24 October 2022

Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts all the line-ups for UEFA Champions League Matchday 5.

Manchester City pair Erling Haaland and Phil Foden on Monday
Manchester City pair Erling Haaland and Phil Foden on Monday AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League starting XIs for Matchday 5.

Tuesday 25 October

Salzburg vs Chelsea

Salzburg: Köhn; Dedić, Solet, Pavlović, Wöber; Gourna-Douath; Seiwald, Sučić, Kjærgaard; Okafor, Šeško
Out: Fernando (thigh), Capaldo (knee), Koita (thigh), Tijani (tibia and fibula)
Doubtful: Ulmer (adductor), Solet (thigh), Kameri (shoulder), Bernardo (illness), Sučić (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Capaldo, Pavlović

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Aubameyang
Out: Kanté (hamstring), Fofana (knee), James (knee)
Doubtful: Koulibaly (knee), Kovačić (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Mount

Sevilla vs Copenhagen

Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Carmona, Marcão, Alex Telles; Rakitić, Gudelj; Jesús Navas, Isco, Lamela; Rafa Mir
Out: Fernando (illness), Nianzou (muscular)
Doubtful: Bounou (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Carmona, Gudelj

Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Khocholava, Lund, Kristiansen; Johannesson, Lerager, Claesson; Bardghji, Haraldsson, Daramy
Out: Stamenic (suspended), Boilesen (knee), Zeca (knee), Vavro (thigh), Falk (unspecified)
Doubtful: Cornelius (unspecified), Karamoko (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan

Dinamo Zagreb: Livaković; Moharrami, Ristovski, J. Šutalo, Perić, Ljubičić; Ademi, Ivanušec, Mišić; Oršić, Petković
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Milan: Tătăruşanu; Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjær, Hernández; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, Brahim Díaz, Rafael Leão; Giroud
Out: Tomori (suspended), Calabria (thigh), Florenzi (thigh), Saelemaekers (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Ballo, Krunić

Celtic vs Shakhtar

Celtic: Hart; Juranović, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O'Riley, Hatate; Abada, Hakšabanović, Jota/Forrest; Furuhashi
Out: McGregor (knee), Starfelt (knee)
Doubtful: Jota (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Trubin; Mykhaylichenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplia; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Sikan
Out: Shved (unspecified)
Doubtful: Konoplia (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Konoplia, Mudryk

Leipzig vs Real Madrid 

Leipzig: Blaswich; Simakan, Diallo, Orbán, Raum; Schlager, Kampl; Szoboszlai, Werner; Nkunku; André Silva
Out: Gulácsi (knee), Klostermann (ankle), Laimer (ankle)
Doubtful: Halstenberg (illness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Ceballos (hamstring), Benzema (muscle fatigue), Valverde (thigh), Mariano Díaz (muscle strain), Modrić (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Dortmund vs Man City

Dortmund: Kobel; Süle, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Emre Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Moukoko
Out: Salih Özcan (suspended), Bynoe-Gittens (shoulder), Meunier (cheekbone)
Doubtful: Malen (illness), Reus (illness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Man City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Aké, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Out: Sergio Gómez (suspended), Walker (groin), Phillips (shoulder)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Paris vs Maccabi Haifa

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, ﻿Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Renato Sanches, Vitin﻿ha, Fabián Ruiz; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar
Out: Verratti (suspended), Kimpembe (hamstring), Nuno Mendes (hamstring), Danilo (hamstring)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Neymar

Maccabi Haifa: Cohen; Cornud, Seck, Batubinsika, Goldberg, David; Lavi, Mohamed, Chery; Atzili, Pierrot
Out: Sundgren (knee), Haziza (hamstring), Podgoreanu (Achilles)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Benfica vs Juventus

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, Otamendi, António Silva, Grimaldo; Florentino, Fernández; Aursnes, Rafa Silva, João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos
Out: Morato (ankle), Draxler (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Fernández, Gonçalo Ramos, Florentino, João Mário

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Vlahović, Milik
Out: Chiesa (knee), Pogba (knee), De Sciglio (thigh), Di María (thigh), Bremer (thigh), Paredes (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Danilo, Miretti

Wednesday 26 October

Club Brugge vs Porto 

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Odoi, Mechele, Sylla, Meijer; Nielsen, Vanaken, Onyedika; Buchanan, Jutglà, Skov Olsen
Out: Sowah (suspended)
Doubtful: Mata (fatigue)
Misses next match if booked: Buchanan, Mignolet, Onyedika, Odoi, Sylla

Porto: Diogo Costa; Zaidu, David Carmo, Fábio Cardoso, Pepê; Uribe, Eustáquio, Galeno, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson
Out: João Mário (suspended)
Doubtful: Pepe (knee)
Misses next match if booked: David Carmo, Uribe

Inter vs Plzeň

Inter: Onana; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez
Out: Brozović (thigh), Cordaz (knee)
Doubtful: Lukaku (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, Lautaro Martínez

Plzeň: Staněk; Havel, Hejda, Pernica, Jemelka; Bucha, Kalvach; Holík, Vlkanova, Mosquera; Chorý
Out: Sýkora (knee), Kliment (hamstring), Kopic (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Chorý, Jemelka, Mosquera

Napoli vs Rangers 

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Kim, Olivera; Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa, Zieliński; Lozano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia
Out: Rrahmani (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Politano

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Lundstram, King, Davies, Barišić; Jack, Davis; Arfield, Čolak, Kent
Out: Goldson (thigh), Lawrence (knee), Souttar (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Lundstram

Ajax vs Liverpool 

Ajax: Pasveer; Sánchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Berghuis, Álvarez, Klaassen; Tadić, Brobbey, Bergwijn
Out: Ahmetcan Kaplan (knee)
Doubtful: Taylor (unspecified), Rensch (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Álvarez, Timber

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson; Elliott, Firmino, Carvalho; Salah
Out: Diogo Jota (calf), Matip (calf), Luis Díaz (knee), Arthur (thigh)
Doubtful: Thiago Alcántara (ear infection), Darwin Núñez (muscular), Konaté (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none

Atlético vs Leverkusen

Atlético: Oblak; Molina, Savić, Giménez, Reinildo; Correa, Kondogbia, Witsel, Saúl Ñíguez; Griezmann, Morata
Out: Lemar (muscular), Koke (muscular), Reguilón (groin), Marcos Llorente (hamstring)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Savić

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Adli, Aránguiz, Demirbay, Bakker; Diaby, Hudson-Odoi; Schick
Out: Palacios (hamstring), ﻿Azmoun (muscular)
Doubtful: Bellarabi (fitness), Schick (adductor), Aránguiz (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Hincapie

Barcelona vs Bayern

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Bellerín, Koundé, Alonso, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé; Lewandowski, Fati
Out: Araújo (adductor), Gavi (thigh), Sergi Roberto (shoulder)
Doubtful: Depay (fitness), Christensen (fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Busquets

Bayern: Ulreich; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting
Out: Neuer (shoulder), Hernández (adductor), Sané (hamstring), Sarr (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Sabitzer

Tottenham vs Sporting CP 

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Bissouma, Højbjerg, Perišić; Son, Kane
Out: Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf)
Doubtful: Romero (calf), Højbjerg (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Bentancur, Dier, Højbjerg

Sporting CP: Adán; Inácio, José Marsà, Matheus Reis; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Nuno Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Francisco Trincão
Out: Ricardo Esgaio (suspended), Pedro Gonçalves (suspended), Luís Neto (knee), Coates (thigh), St. Juste (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Morita

Frankfurt vs Marseille

Frankfurt: Trapp; Smolčić, Jakić, N'Dicka; Dina Ebimbe, Kamada, Rode, Lenz; Lindstrøm, Götze; Kolo Muani
Out: ﻿Tuta (suspended), Hasebe (knee), Knauff (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Hasebe

Marseille: Pau López; Balerdi, Mbemba, Gigot; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Nuno Tavares; Guendouzi, Harit; Alexis Sánchez
Out: Bailly (hamstring), Kolašinac (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Bailly

