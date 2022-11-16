UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Portugal at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Wednesday 16 November 2022

Portugal start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with group games against Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate a goal for Portugal
Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate a goal for Portugal Getty Images

Portugal's World Cup Group H fixtures

24 November: Portugal vs Ghana
28 November: Portugal vs Uruguay
2 December: South Korea vs Portugal

Portugal's possible round of 16 opponents
Group winners: vs Group G runners-up (6 December)
Group runners-up: vs Group G winners (5 December)

Great Ronaldo Portugal goals

Portugal's final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Patrício

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, João Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Pepe, Rúben Dias, António Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphaël ﻿Guerreiro

Midfielders: João Palhinha, Rúben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Mário, Matheus Nunes, Otávio, Vitinha, William Carvalho

Forwards: André Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Rafael Leão, Ricardo Horta

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

How Portugal qualified

Group A: W5 D2 L1 F17 A6

Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan
Serbia 2-2 Portugal
Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal
Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland
Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal
Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal
Portugal 1-2 Serbia

Play-off semi-finals: Portugal 3-1 Turkey
Play-off final: Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia

Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (6 goals)

Portugal coach: Fernando Santos

An unremarkable defender who spent the bulk of his playing career at Estoril Praia, Fernando Santos worked his way up as a coach, taking charge of all of Portugal's big three clubs (Porto, Sporting CP and Benfica) and spending seven seasons with Greek clubs. Greece national team coach from 2010, he took on the Portugal job in 2014, leading his home nation to their only senior trophies to date: UEFA EURO 2016 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League. Having reached the World Cup last 16 with Greece (2014) and Portugal (2018), he will look to break new ground in Qatar.

Portugal captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

The deadliest striker in European football for a decade and the UEFA Champions League's all-time top scorer, Ronaldo remains at the forefront of Fernando Santos's plans. No surprise given the 37-year-old became the most prolific international goalscorer in history under his charge. This is Ronaldo's fifth World Cup and he will hope to build on the four goals he scored in the 2018 edition, which included a hat-trick against neighbours Spain.

All of Portugal's EURO 2020 goals

Portugal's World Cup history

Most appearances: Cristiano Ronaldo (17)
Top scorer: Eusébio (9)
Best performance: Third place (1966)
2018 World Cup: Round of 16 (L2-1 vs Uruguay)

Portugal's debut in the competition was an auspicious one as they finished third in England 1966, and they were semi-finalists again in Germany in 2006. Returns have diminished since then, with a round of 16 exit in 2018 considered disappointing. Portugal have been eliminated in the group stage in three of their previous four World Cups outside Europe, but will aspire to going a good way further in Qatar.

Portugal's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group J)

23/03/2023: Portugal vs Liechtenstein
26/03/2023: Luxembourg vs Portugal
17/06/2023: Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
20/06/2023: Iceland vs Portugal
08/09/2023: Slovakia vs Portugal
11/09/2023: Portugal vs Luxembourg
13/10/2023: Portugal vs Slovakia
16/10/2023: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal
16/11/2023: Liechtenstein vs Portugal
19/11/2023: Portugal vs Iceland

