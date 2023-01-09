UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs

Monday 9 January 2023

Keep track of all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' winter transfers.

Cody Gakpo could line up for Liverpool in the knockout stages
Cody Gakpo could line up for Liverpool in the knockout stages Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams have the chance to add to their squads during the January transfer window – UEFA.com tracks all the ins and outs.

Player registration for knockout stage

The last 16 are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players during the winter. It does not matter if those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Clubs must communicate their desired squad changes by 24:00 CET on Thursday 2 February at the latest. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

For full regulations on player registration, click here.

Bayern

In: Daley Blind (Ajax)
Out: none

Benfica

In: none
Out: Rodrigo Pinho (Coritiba), Diogo Gonçalves (Copenhagen)

Chelsea

In: David Datro Fofana (Molde), Benoît Badiashile (Monaco), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama)
Out: none

Club Brugge

In: none
Out: none

Dortmund

In: none
Out: none

Frankfurt

In: Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Simon Simoni (Dinamo Tirana)
Out: Jérôme Onguéné (Salzburg, loan)

Inter

In: none
Out: none

Leipzig

In: none
Out: Hugo Novoa (Basel, loan)

Champions League round of 16: Meet the teams

Liverpool

In: Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven)
Out: none

Man City

In: none
Out: none

Milan

In: none
Out: none

Napoli

In: Bartosz Bereszyński (Sampdoria, loan)
Out: Alessandro Zanoli (Sampdoria, loan)

Paris

In: none
Out: none

Porto

In: none
Out: none

Real Madrid

In: none
Out: none

Tottenham

In: none
Out: none

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 9 January 2023

Selected for you

Meet your last-16 opponents
Live 01/01/2023

Meet your last-16 opponents

Key players, rankings, ones to watch: all you need to know about the Champions League last 16.
What to look out for: Last 16
Live 30/12/2022

What to look out for: Last 16

A Liverpool versus Real Madrid rematch and tough assignments for the German contenders are among the stories.