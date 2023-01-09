UEFA Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams have the chance to add to their squads during the January transfer window – UEFA.com tracks all the ins and outs.

Player registration for knockout stage The last 16 are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players during the winter. It does not matter if those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Clubs must communicate their desired squad changes by 24:00 CET on Thursday 2 February at the latest. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com. For full regulations on player registration, click here.

In: Daley Blind (Ajax)

Out: none

In: none

Out: Rodrigo Pinho (Coritiba), Diogo Gonçalves (Copenhagen)

In: David Datro Fofana (Molde), Benoît Badiashile (Monaco), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama)

Out: none

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: none

In: Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Simon Simoni (Dinamo Tirana)

Out: Jérôme Onguéné (Salzburg, loan)

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: Hugo Novoa (Basel, loan)

In: Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven)

Out: none

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: none

In: Bartosz Bereszyński (Sampdoria, loan)

Out: Alessandro Zanoli (Sampdoria, loan)

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: none

In: none

Out: none