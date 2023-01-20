Jude Bellingham's Champions League stats and records: Youngest English starter and scorer
Friday 20 January 2023
Who is the youngest-ever English scorer in the UEFA Champions League? Just one of the records that already belongs to Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.
Jude Bellingham is fast becoming one of the hottest properties in European football. The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has taken his game to the next level in this season's UEFA Champions League and already has a number of competition records to his name. UEFA.com picks out the key stats and milestones.
Bellingham's Champions League stats
Appearances: 21
Goals: 6
1. Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/21
2. Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/21
3. Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen, 06/09/22
4. Man City 2-1 Dortmund, 14/09/22
5. Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/22
6. Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla, 11/10/22
Youngest English player to score in the Champions League
17 years 289 days
Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/21
Bellingham's first Champions League goal was in this quarter-final second leg, simultaneously making him the youngest-ever English player to net in the competition as well as Dortmund's youngest-ever scorer in the competition. He stands ninth on the all-time list.
Youngest English player to start a Champions League game
17 years 113 days
Lazio 3-1 Dortmund, 20/10/20
Youngest English player to start a Champions League knockout game
17 years 233 days
Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund, 17/02/21
Youngest player to start ten Champions League games
18 years 91 days
Dortmund 1-0 Sporting, 28/09/21
Youngest English player to score in a Champions League away game
18 years 78 days
Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/21
Youngest player to score in consecutive Champions League games
18 years 78 days
Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/21
This record spanned two seasons, taking in Bellingham's goals against City and Beşiktaş.
First English teenager to score in three different Champions League campaigns
Bellingham has registered in all three of his Champions League campaigns to date, starting with that record effort against City in the 2020/21 last eight. He struck just once in 2021/22 – against Beşiktaş on Matchday 1 – and again opened his account on the opening night of the 2022/23 season.
Most Champions League goals scored by an English teenager
Bellingham doesn't turn 20 until June and already has six Champions League goals to his name.
Second-youngest player to start a Champions League quarter-final
17 years 281 days
Man City 2-1 Dortmund, 06/04/21
Second-youngest scorer in a Champions League knockout game
17 years 289 days
Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/21
Third-youngest captain in Champions League history
19 years 98 days
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/22
Opta Sports has Bellingham as the third-youngest captain in Champions League history, after Rúben Neves (Porto, 18 years 221 days) and Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, 19 years 51 days)