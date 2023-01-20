UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Jude Bellingham's Champions League stats and records: Youngest English starter and scorer

Friday 20 January 2023

Who is the youngest-ever English scorer in the UEFA Champions League? Just one of the records that already belongs to Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham celebrates a goal in this season's UEFA Champions League group stage
Jude Bellingham celebrates a goal in this season's UEFA Champions League group stage Getty Images

Jude Bellingham is fast becoming one of the hottest properties in European football. The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has taken his game to the next level in this season's UEFA Champions League and already has a number of competition records to his name. UEFA.com picks out the key stats and milestones.

Bellingham's Champions League stats

Appearances: 21

Goals: 6
1. Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/21
2. Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/21
3. Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen, 06/09/22
4. Man City 2-1 Dortmund, 14/09/22
5. Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/22
6. Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla, 11/10/22

Youngest English player to score in the Champions League

17 years 289 days
Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/21

Bellingham's first Champions League goal was in this quarter-final second leg, simultaneously making him the youngest-ever English player to net in the competition as well as Dortmund's youngest-ever scorer in the competition. He stands ninth on the all-time list.

Watch 2021 Bellingham strike vs Man City

Youngest English player to start a Champions League game

17 years 113 days
Lazio 3-1 Dortmund, 20/10/20﻿

Youngest English player to start a Champions League knockout game

17 years 233 days
Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund, 17/02/21

Youngest player to start ten Champions League games

18 years 91 days
Dortmund 1-0 Sporting, 28/09/21

Youngest English player to score in a Champions League away game

18 years 78 days
Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/21

Youngest player to score in consecutive Champions League games

18 years 78 days
Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/21

This record spanned two seasons, taking in Bellingham's goals against City and Beşiktaş.

First English teenager to score in three different Champions League campaigns 

Bellingham has registered in all three of his Champions League campaigns to date, starting with that record effort against City in the 2020/21 last eight. He struck just once in 2021/22 – against Beşiktaş on Matchday 1 – and again opened his account on the opening night of the 2022/23 season.

See Bellingham seal Dortmund opening night win

Most Champions League goals scored by an English teenager

Bellingham doesn't turn 20 until June and already has six Champions League goals to his name.

Second-youngest player to start a Champions League quarter-final

17 years 281 days
Man City 2-1 Dortmund, 06/04/21

Second-youngest scorer in a Champions League knockout game

17 years 289 days
Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/21

Third-youngest captain in Champions League history

19 years 98 days
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/22

Opta Sports has Bellingham as the third-youngest captain in Champions League history, after Rúben Neves (Porto, 18 years 221 days) and Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, 19 years 51 days)

Jude Bellingham celebrates his first Champions League goal
Jude Bellingham celebrates his first Champions League goal AFP via Getty Images
Bellingham celebrates his second Champions League goal
Bellingham celebrates his second Champions League goalGetty Images
Bellingham celebrates his third Champions League goal
Bellingham celebrates his third Champions League goalBorussia Dortmund/Getty Images
Bellingham celebrates his fourth Champions League goal
Bellingham celebrates his fourth Champions League goalGetty Images
Bellingham celebrates his fifth Champions League goal
Bellingham celebrates his fifth Champions League goalDeFodi Images via Getty Images
Bellingham celebrates his sixth Champions League goal
Bellingham celebrates his sixth Champions League goalDeFodi Images via Getty Images

