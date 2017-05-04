UEFA Regions' Cup finals schedule

Thursday 4 May 2017

The schedule for the UEFA Regions' Cup finals in Turkey has been confirmed, with host team Istanbul taking on Ukraine's Ingulec in their opening game, while former winners Castilla y León meet Olomouc.

The fixture schedule has been confirmed for the tenth edition of the UEFA Regions' Cup, the world's top amateur football tournament taking place in Istanbul, Turkey, from 1 to 9 July this year.

The teams have been drawn into two four-team groups. Each team plays each of the other teams in its group once, with three points awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat. The two group winners play the final in a single match, at the TFF Riva Stadium on 9 July at 16:30 local time.

Download the schedule here.

Download the tournament regulations here.

