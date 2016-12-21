Turkey to host 2017 UEFA Regions' Cup in Istanbul

Wednesday 21 December 2016

Istanbul have been selected to host the 2017 UEFA Regions' Cup finals from 1 to 9 July with the draw on 2 March for the major European amateur competition.

The Istanbul team ahead of their successful intermediate round campaign
The Istanbul team ahead of their successful intermediate round campaign ©Victor Daghi

Istanbul from Turkey have been selected to host the 2017 UEFA Regions' Cup finals from 1 to 9 July, with the draw at 15.00CET (17.00 local time) on 2 March at the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) headquarters.

The home side will joined by teams from Croatia, the Czech Republic, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine next June as they compete for the European amateur title.

In the draw, the qualifiers will be split into two groups of four with the winners of each section to play in the final.

Turkey have twice had a side at the amateur finals, with Ankara making it to the 2011 and 2015 tournments.

The qualifiers: intermediate round winners
Group 1: Ingulee, Kirovograd Region (UKR)
Group 2: Castilla y León (ESP)
Group 3: South Region (RUS)
Group 4: Lisboa (POR)
Group 5: Istanbul (TUR, finals hosts)
Group 6: Olomouc Region (CZE)
Group 7: Munster/Connacht (IRL)
Group 8: Zagreb (CRO)

