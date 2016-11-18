UEFA Regions' Cup finals line-up confirmed
Friday 18 November 2016
Article summary
Teams from Croatia, the Czech Republic, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Russia, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine won their intermediate round groups to qualify for July's finals.
Article top media content
Article body
Teams from Croatia, the Czech Republic, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Russia, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine will compete for the European amateur title in next July's UEFA Regions' Cup finals after winning their intermediate round groups.
The qualifiers
Group 1: Ingulee, Kirovograd Region (UKR)
Group 2: Castilla y León (ESP)
Group 3: South Region (RUS)
Group 4: Lisboa (POR)
Group 5: Istanbul (TUR)
Group 6: Olomouc Region (CZE)
Group 7: Munster/Connacht (IRL)
Group 8: Zagreb (CRO)
- One of the eight qualifiers will now be picked as hosts for the finals next July with exact dates of the draw and matches to be confirmed.
Qualifying summary
- Top scorers: Željko Štulec (Zagreb), Enea Jaupi (San Marino) 6
- San Marino, who like Scotland's representatives came through the preliminary round, were eliminated in a three-way tie-breaker behind 2009 winners Castilla y León.
- Ingulee, Kirovograd Region, Lisboa and Zagreb all won their three fixtures.
- Munster/Connacht hope to defend the title that Eastern Region (Leinster/Munster) won on home soil for Ireland in 2015.
- Zagreb have qualified for the third time, equalling the record of Northern Ireland's Eastern Region and Germany's Württemberg; they are also the only side in the finals who also competed in the 2015 event, losing in the final.
- Castilla y León bring Spain's record number of finals appearances to seven while Olomouc are the sixth different Czech qualifiers.