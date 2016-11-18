UEFA Regions' Cup finals line-up confirmed

Teams from Croatia, the Czech Republic, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Russia, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine will compete for the European amateur title in next July's UEFA Regions' Cup finals after winning their intermediate round groups.



The qualifiers

Group 1: Ingulee, Kirovograd Region (UKR)

Group 2: Castilla y León (ESP)

Group 3: South Region (RUS)

Group 4: Lisboa (POR)

Group 5: Istanbul (TUR)

Group 6: Olomouc Region (CZE)

Group 7: Munster/Connacht (IRL)

Group 8: Zagreb (CRO)

One of the eight qualifiers will now be picked as hosts for the finals next July with exact dates of the draw and matches to be confirmed.



Qualifying summary