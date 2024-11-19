2025 UEFA Regions' Cup finals contenders

The eight contenders for the 2025 UEFA Regions' Cup finals are set following the conclusion of the intermediate round in Europe's leading amateur tournament.

The hosts and dates for the summer finals and the draw are to be announced. The eight teams will be split into two groups of four, with the two first-placed sides to meet in the final.

Contenders Aragón (ESP)

Dolnośląski Region (POL)

FA of Vojvodina (SRB)

Hradec Králové (CZE)

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (FIN)

Rijeka Region (CRO)

San Marino (SMR)

Vaud (SUI)

Intermediate round Group 7 winners (played in Bulgaria): 8-0 vs ARF Anenii Noi (MDA), 5-0 vs FC Ivatsevichi-Duss (BLR), 2-0 vs South-West Bulgaria (BUL)

Top scorer: Raúl Samitier 5

Aragón knocked out 2023 winners Galicia to earn their debut in this competition and have ensured that Spain will be represented in the finals for a record tenth time in the 13 editions. Both top scorers in qualifying and the only team not to concede a goal.

Intermediate round Group 1 winners (played in Kazakhstan, group reduced to two teams by withdrawals): 3-1 vs Football Club Akbet (KAZ)

Top scorers: Kamil Kurianowicz, Przemysław Marcjan, Mateusz Poswistajlo 1

Became only the second two-time winners in 2019, and now the first regional side to qualify on five separate occasions. From the 2019 squad, Adrian Niewiadomski, Jakub Bohdanowicz, Adrian Puchala, Bartlomiej Kot and Pawel Niemienionek were all in the selection that went to Kazakhstan for qualifying.

Dolnośląski won the 2019 edition, beating hosts Bavaria in the final to add to their 2007 triumph SPORTSFILE

Intermediate round Group 3 winners (played in Serbia): 2-0 vs North Macedonia Amateur (MKD), 3-2 vs Tim Rhanbarthol y De (WAL), 2-0 vs West Slovakia (SVK)

Top scorers: Dejan Mitrović, Vlado Topić 2

Previously played in the 2001 final tournament.

Intermediate round Group 5 winners (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina): 3-0 vs Albania Amateur (ALB), 5-0 vs Central Scotland (SCO), 2-1 vs Tuzla Canton (BIH)

Top scorer: Jakub Slavík 6

Played in the 2019 finals, scoring a last-gasp equaliser to draw 2-2 with eventual champions Dolnośląski. Slavík was overall qualifying top scorer this time round.

Intermediate round Group 2 winners (played in Finland): 5-1 vs Latvia Amateur (LVA), 1-1 vs Arthurian League (ENG), 2-0 vs Lisboa (POR)

Top scorers: Kevin Nurmi, Aaro Nyholm 2

The first-ever qualifiers from Finland.

Intermediate round Group 8 winners (played in Italy): 3-0 vs Malta (MLT), 4-1 vs Romania Amateur (ROU), 5-2 vs Liguria (ITA)

Top scorer: Mate Ivetić 4

The third distinct Croatian region to qualify.

San Marino made history for their nation by qualifying for a UEFA final tournament San Marino Football Federation

Intermediate round Group 6 winners (played in San Marino): 3-2 vs Hungary Amateur (HUN), 2-0 vs Istanbul (TUR), 3-0 vs Medobčinska nogometna zveza Ljubljana (SVN)

Top scorer: Simone Benincasa 2

The first team from San Marino to qualify for any UEFA final tournament. San Marino, like Malta, enter a national rather than regional squad for this competition.

Intermediate round Group 4 winners (played in Switzerland): 1-0 vs Northern Ireland Western (NIR), 3-0 vs Football School Bridge (GEO), 1-1 vs Munster FA (IRL)

Top scorer: Cedric Mast 2

The second distinct Swiss region to qualify after Ticino in 2003 and 2007, Vaud is the home canton of UEFA headquarters.

