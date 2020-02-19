Tottenham 0-1 Leipzig: Werner penalty gives visitors the edge

Timo Werner's second-half spot kick gave UEFA Champions League round of 16 debutants Leipzig the edge in their tie against Tottenham, rewarding the German visitors for a bold display of attacking football.

TOTTENHAM v LEIPZIG: AS IT HAPPENED

The match at a glance

Timo Werner fires past Hugo Lloris from the spot Getty Images

The game started at breakneck pace, Angeliño drilling against the upright inside two minutes and Werner having a shot blocked. At the other end, Steven Bergwijn was foiled by a diving Péter Gulácsi save but in the main the traffic was going the other way, Werner shooting straight at Hugo Lloris when well placed.

Having failed to capitalise on their first-half pressure, Leipzig started the second period a touch more conservatively, yet they were presented with a golden opportunity 13 minutes after the restart when Konrad Laimer's advance into the box was halted by a high Ben Davies challenge. Werner held his nerve to fire past Lloris from the spot, and the goalkeeper kept his team in it moments later by denying Patrick Schick after Spurs had been sliced open again.

Spurs struggled to find a way back into the match, although Gulácsi produced a fingertip save to touch Giovani Lo Celso's free-kick on to the post and then flicked another free-kick behind, this time from substitute Erik Lamela. Lucas Moura headed over a Davies cross in the final moments, and Spurs will need to find more cutting edge in Germany in three weeks.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with the Man of the Match award

Man of the Match: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Gareth Southgate, UEFA technical observer: "He made three or four big saves to keep Spurs in the game."

UEFA is giving out an official Man of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League knockout stage game to recognise the top performers in Europe's top club competition.



View from the stadium: Mark Pettit, Tottenham reporter

This was the evening those Spurs injuries and lack of minutes for returning players caught up with them. Leipzig looked a well-drilled, effervescent outfit and José Mourinho will be grateful that the tie is not over already given some of the chances the visitors passed up. There was a late flourish from Spurs but they will need to summon their spirit from this competition last year if they are to have any hope of overturning this deficit.



Visitors' view: James Thorogood, Leipzig reporter

Ten years ago Leipzig were playing in the fifth tier of German football. Tonight, on their Champions League knockout stage debut, they dictated proceedings with a dynamic performance against last season's finalists. A penalty was needed to beat an inspired Lloris as Werner broke a four-game drought to claim a crucial away goal, which is just as valuable as the clean sheet and the experience they've gained.



Reaction

Leipzig celebrate with their fans Getty Images

José Mourinho, Tottenham manager: "The boys did everything they could. They are an amazing group with amazing guys that try everything. It's like going into a fight with a gun without bullets. If we had scored before them, the game would have been different. We have a great keeper who made two amazing saves. We tried everything we could. I thank the fans for all the support for the boys. I am not worried with the 1-0, because we can perfectly go there and win the tie."

Hugo Lloris, Man of the Match: "It's not the time to give excuses. We have to keep fighting until the end. We don't have time to think too much. We are not happy about the result but there is not much we can do about it. Let's create another story, like we did last season. Leipzig are a very, very good team with a lot of energy. We had some situations that we could have managed better. I wanted a win, but we will try to create another story."



Timo Werner enjoys his penalty winner IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

Key stats

All seven of Werner's UEFA Champions League goals, including four this season, have comeaway from home

Leipzig have stretched their unbeaten UEFA Champions League away run to five games

Leipzig's first win in six away matches in European knockout ties

Tottenham have now failed to score in three of their last 30 UEFA Champions League matches

The London club have lost their last two home knockout matches 1-0; they recovered to beat Ajax on away goals in last season's semi-final

This is only Mourinho's third defeat in the home first leg of a UEFA Champions League tie, in his 17th match; he lost both previous contests on aggregate, with Chelsea (2005/06) and Real Madrid (2010/11), both against Barcelona

Aged 32 years 211 days, Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest coach in a UEFA Champions League knockout match, eclipsing Schalke's Domenico Tedesco (33 years 161 days) last season

Line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Sánchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Gedson Fernandes (Ndombélé 64), Winks; Lo Celso, Alli (Lamela 64), Bergwijn; Lucas

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Ampadu, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Sabitzer, Laimer, Angeliño; Nkunku (Haidara 74), Werner; Schick )9