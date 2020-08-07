Juventus 2-1 Lyon (agg: 2-2): OL hold on for away-goals win

A year after his hat-trick inspired a famous round of 16 comeback against Atlético Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo fell just short of repeating the feat as Lyon advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.



Match in brief

Memphis Depay chips in his early penalty Icon Sport via Getty Images

Lyon had some breathing space after Memphis Depay's coolly dispatched Panenka penalty on 12 minutes left Juve needing to score three to stay in the competition. Cornered, and wounded, the Serie A champions came out fighting.

Only Marcelo's last-ditch block denied Federico Bernardeschi a goal for the ages before Ronaldo, ever the man for a crisis, took a firm grip on proceedings. Lopes saved well to keep out the Portuguese's free-kick on 40 minutes but there was no stopping his spot kick soon after, Depay having been penalised for handball.

On the hour Ronaldo found the net again, this time with a howitzer that almost took Lopes's fingertips off. A repeat of last season's comeback against Atlético de Madrid at this stage was on the cards but Lyon kept their composure and battled through.

Man of the match: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Ronaldo highlights: Juventus' Man of the Match

Cosmin Contra, UEFA technical observer: "What can I say? He scored twice and was leading the charge for the third that would have taken Juventus through."



View from the stadium: Paolo Menicucci, Juventus reporter

Two goals by Ronaldo were not enough for Juve, mostly because once again they failed to keep a clean sheet. They conceded 40 goals in Serie A this term despite winning the Scudetto. The Bianconeri showed great heart after the early blow, playing with patience and knowing that goals can always come when you have Ronaldo in your team. The third, however, never did.

Ronaldo reacts to a missed opportunity AFP via Getty Images

David Crossan, Lyon reporter

Wow! This Lyon team continue to surprise. Only seventh in the French league and they have done a number on Italy's No1 team. OL have had better sides but could this be the one that manages to go all the way? Lisbon here they come after 180 minutes of courageous defending and some canny big match play.

Reaction

Rudi Garcia, Lyon coach: "I totally realise the magnitude of the exploit. I came to Juventus many times with Roma. Tonight we were up against an extraterrestrial player in Ronaldo and he scored a remarkable second goal. I am proud for the supporters and for Lyon."

Anthony Lopes, Lyon goalkeeper: "We knew we had the resources to go through. We were strong and we played for each other. I think tonight we got our reward for all the effort we've put in since we returned to training. A lot of people don't think we'll go further but we have the firm belief that we can do it."

Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus defender: "We're really disappointed. We won 2-1 and it wasn't enough. We had chances to make it 3-1 and didn't take them, and that's our fault. We've gone out too early; we could have done better. It's going to take some time to recover from this."

Key stats

Lyon are through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010, the fifth occasion in all.

Depay has scored in all six of his appearances in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Lyon have lost their last six UEFA Champions League knockout matches away from home.



This is the first time Juventus have ever lost a two-legged tie to a French club.



Ronaldo has scored 130 UEFA Champions League goals and 67 in the knockout stages, both records.

The Portuguese has netted twice or more on 36 different occasions in the UEFA Champions League.﻿

Ronaldo has converted his last 11 UEFA Champions League penalties, since failing from the spot against Ludogorets in 2014.

Wojciech Szczęsny made his 50th UEFA Champions League appearance.



First leg highlights: Lyon 1-0 Juventus

Line-ups



Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado (Danilo 70), De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanić (Ramsey 60), Rabiot; Bernadeschi (Dybala 70; Olivieri 84), Higuaín, Ronaldo

Lyon: Lopes; Denayer (Andersen 61), Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois (Tete 90+1), Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar (Mendes 90+1), Cornet; Ekambi (Reine-Adélaïde 67), Depay (Dembélé 67)

What's next?

Lyon face Manchester City at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. Their single-leg quarter-final is scheduled for 21:00 CET on Saturday 15 August.