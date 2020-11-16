Olympiacos vs Man. City: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Olympiacos will be looking for a second home win in Group C as they welcome section leaders Manchester City to Piraeus.

• The Greek side are third in the standings with three points and are aiming to turn the tables on City, who were 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture in Manchester thanks to goals from Ferrán Torres (12) – meaning the summer signing has scored in all three games in this season's UEFA Champions League – Gabriel Jesus (81) and João Cancelo (90).

• That win against Olympiacos made it three wins from three in this season's UEFA Champions League for City, who are three points clear of second-placed Porto and travel to Greece knowing a fourth success would confirm their place in the round of 16 with two matches to spare.

Form guide

Olympiacos



Highlights: Man. City 3-0 Olympiacos

• The Greek club kicked off the section with a 1-0 success against Marseille in Piraeus although those are their only points after subsequent defeats at Porto (0-2) and City.

• Olympiacos are in the group stage for the 20th time. In 2019/20 they finished third in their section behind eventual champions Bayern München and Tottenham Hotspur, picking up four points to finish one ahead of Crvena zvezda.

• Pedro Martins' side then earned a famous win against Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League round of 32, progressing on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw (0-1 h, 2-1 a), but came unstuck against another English club in the last 16, losing to Wolves (1-1 h, 0-1 a).

• Olympiacos played no fewer than six matches against Premier League opponents in 2019/20. After a 2-2 home draw and 4-2 away defeat – in which they had led 2-0 – against Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League group stage, they claimed that famous knockout success against Arsenal before being eliminated by Wolves.

• Olympiacos's record at home to English visitors is W7 D5 L5. They have won one of their last five matches against Premier League clubs in Greece (D2 L2).

• Olympiacos have lost only two of their last 16 home European fixtures, winning ten.

• The Piraeus club made it four UEFA Champions League play-off wins from four ties by defeating Cypriot club Omonoia this season (2-0 h, 0-0 a).

• Those results stretched Olympiacos's unbeaten run in European qualifying fixtures to 18 matches (W14 D4), home and away, since a 1-0 loss at Hapoel Beer-Sheva in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

• Champions of Greece for the 45th time in 2019/20 – their first title since 2017 – Olympiacos also lifted the Greek Cup for the 28th time to complete their 18th domestic double.

Manchester City

• City have scored three goals in each of their Group C victories, opening with a 3-1 home defeat of Porto before 3-0 wins at Marseille and at home to Olympiacos.

• City finished second in the 2019/20 Premier League, ending the season 18 points behind Liverpool having won the title in each of the two previous campaigns.

• Josep Guardiola's side bowed out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage for the third season running, going down 3-1 against Lyon in their one-off tie in Lisbon.

• City had finished first in their group with 14 points (W4 D2) before seeing off Real Madrid in the last 16, winning 2-1 away and at home against the 13-time European champions.

• This is the Cityzens' tenth UEFA Champions League campaign; they have been involved in the group stage every season since 2011/12 and have reached the round of 16 in seven successive campaigns.

• City have scored 44 goals in their last 16 UEFA Champions League matches; over the last two seasons their record is W16 D3 L3 with 60 goals scored and 22 conceded.

• Guardiola's team have won eight of their last 12 away European matches (D2 L2), both defeats coming in England; the last away game they lost abroad was at Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2) on Matchday 6 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League.

• City's best UEFA Champions League performance was reaching the 2015/16 semi-finals.

• City's only other games against a Greek club before Matchday 3 came in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League round of 32, when a 0-0 first-leg draw at Aris Thessaloniki was followed by a 3-0 home win at the City of Manchester Stadium in which Edin Džeko scored twice in the first 12 minutes and Yaya Touré added a third in the second half.

Links and trivia

• Guardiola's Bayern München defeated Olympiacos twice (3-0 in Piraeus and 4-0 at home) in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage, Kostas Fortounis coming on as a substitute in both games.

• Pedro Martins' record as coach against English clubs is now W1 D4 L4, the sole success that victory at Arsenal in last season's UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg.

• Have played in England:

Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest 2017/18 loan)

Hilal Soudani ((Nottingham Forest 2018/19)

Yann M'Vila (Sunderland 2015/16 loan)

Rúben Vinagre (Wolves 2017–20)

José Holebas (Watford 2015–20)

• Pedro Martins coached Ederson at Rio Ave in 2014/15.

• Guardiola was Rafinha's coach at Bayern from 2013 to 2016.

• Have played together:

Ahmed Hassan & Ederson (Rio Ave 2012–15)

Pêpê & Rúben Dias (Benfica B, 2015–17)

José Holebas & Nathan Aké (Watford, 2015/16)

Rúben Semedo & Rodri (Villarreal, 2017/18)

Mathieu Valbuena & Benjamin Mendy (Marseille, 2013/14)

• Rúben Vinagre was at Monaco between 2015 and 2017, when Mendy and Bernardo Silva were also on the Ligue 1 side's books.

• International team-mates:

José Sá, Rúben Semedo & Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

• Fernandinho and Rafinha played together for Brazil between 2011 and 2017.