Mönchengladbach 0-2 Man. City: Guardiola's side take control

Manchester City are closing in on the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the fourth year in a row after Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus earned victory against Borussia Mönchengladbach in Budapest.

Bernardo Silva (L) is congratulated after heading City in front AFP via Getty Images



Match in brief

The English side were quickly into their stride at the Puskás Aréna, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden getting away shots inside the first five minutes. City monopolised possession and territory throughout the first period but without creating chances – until from their major opening, João Cancelo delivered a perfect left-wing cross for Bernardo Silva to head past Yann Sommer.

Although Alassane Pléa flicked a Denis Zakaria cross narrowly wide early in the second half, moments later his team were two down. Again Cancelo was the architect, his deep centre being headed back across goal by Bernardo Silva for the alert Jesus to prod in. City were largely comfortable at the back throughout, albeit they required a save from Ederson in the game's final action after a loose Rodri pass left substitute Hannes Wolf with a clear run on goal.

Player of the Match: João Cancelo (Manchester City)

Watch Cancelo highlights and reaction

"Always on the ball and both goals came from his crosses; he had a key role in this game."

Dušan Fitzel, UEFA Technical Observer

Check out every official UEFA Champions League Player of the Match.

James Thorogood, Mönchengladbach reporter

If you believed the pre-match predictions, Gladbach needed to reach their maximum potential over 180 minutes to stand a chance in this tie. In the first leg they didn't get anywhere close to the peak of their powers, but they can take encouragement from the fact they also prevented Manchester City from reaching theirs. If they can rediscover their confidence and conviction, at just 2-0 down, 90 minutes at 'maximum potential' could yet be enough.

Bernardo Silva heads the opening goal AFP via Getty Images

Simon Hart, Man. City reporter

City’s 19th straight victory felt inevitable virtually from the first minute given their confidence and control. They pressed and probed and had the game in their grip throughout. Both goals came from fine crosses by one of their most influential players, Cancelo, and the two-goal margin leaves them on the cusp of a fourth straight quarter-final. This was also their 12th successive away win in all competitions (a record for an English club) and, crucially, a sixth straight clean sheet in Europe which highlights where they have improved most this term.

Reaction

Josep Guardiola on the touchline in Budapest AFP via Getty Images

Josep Guardiola, Manchester City coach: "In general, the performance was good. We controlled the game and conceded a chance at the end. Unfortunately, we were not clinical enough up front, especially when we were one-on-one against the keeper. We have to improve on that. The first leg is always more difficult. Up front, we have to be more clinical. In this competition, you have to be perfect to make sure that you go through."

Bernardo Silva, City goalscorer: "We know how tough this competition can be. You make a mistake and you're out so we tried to play simple, not to make mistakes, to control the possession as we always do and to create chances and to score goals and it was a very good game for us. It's not finished yet but it's a good win. Normally heading isn't a strength of mine! I work hard on it and I have a competition with Rúben [Dias] to see who scores the most. Tonight I'm pleased to have helped the team."

Bernardo Silva joy after City win

Marco Rose, Gladbach coach: "We've got to stand together. My lads put a lot into their performance tonight and we need to keep our heads up, stay true to ourselves and take the game to them in the second leg. Tonight we came up against a brutally good team that we had to fight against. In that type of form they're so hard to stop. We defended relatively well but it’s so hard when they keep throwing everything at you."

Lars Stindl, Gladbach midfielder: "It's a little bit of everything. Of course, Manchester City are an exceptional team. Off the ball we did well and in possession we weren't brave enough, made too many basic mistakes and our only half-chances came right at the end. We ran a lot, as we knew we’d have to, but we deserved to lose. We didn't make the right decisions when the chances to break presented themselves, but creating chances against Manchester City isn't as easy as you'd think."



Key stats

• Bernardo Silva's goal was his first in the UEFA Champions League since he scored against Tottenham in the quarter-final second leg on 17 April 2019.

• Jesus has scored in City's last four UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches.

All of Gabriel Jesus' round of 16 goals

• City have not conceded a goal in 616 minutes of UEFA Champions League football, keeping six consecutive clean sheets.

Line-ups

Mönchengladbach: Sommer; Elvedi, Zakaria, Ginter; Lainer (Lazaro 63), Neuhaus, Kramer, Hofmann (Wolf 87), Bensebaini; Pléa (Thuram 63), Stindl (Embolo 74)

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gündoğan, Rodri, Foden (Torres 80); Sterling (Mahrez 69), Jesus (Agüero 80), Bernardo Silva

Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Phil Foden Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

What's next?*

Both teams have a number of domestic fixtures prior to the second leg in Manchester on Tuesday 16 March.

Mönchengladbach

27/2: Leipzig (a)

02/3: Dortmund (h), German Cup

06/3: Leverkusen (h)

12/3: Augsburg (a)

Man. City

27/2: West Ham (h)

02/3: Wolves (h)

07/3: Man. United (h)

10/3: Southampton (h)

13/3: Fulham (a)

*League fixtures unless otherwise stated

