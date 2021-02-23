Lazio 1-4 Bayern: Lewandowski stars as Bavarians power on

Bayern have one foot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after a commanding 4-1 defeat of Lazio.



Match in brief

In a nightmare first half for Lazio in Rome, Robert Lewandowski pounced on Mateo Musacchio’s poor back pass to steer home inside nine minutes – making him the UEFA Champions League all-time third highest scorer with 72 goals. Leon Goretzka supplied Jamal Musiala for Bayern's second, which the 17-year-old drilled low into the bottom corner. Leroy Sané poked in Bayern’s third with Pepe Reina only able to divert Kingsley Coman’s effort into the winger’s path.

Bayern showed further intent after half-time, forcing Francesco Acerbi's 47th-minute own goal for 4-0. However, Joaquín Correa quickly tip-toed through Bayern's danger zone to score a consolation for the Italians.

Player of the Match: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

"He scored one goal and was dangerous throughout the game. He was good defensively and showed good mobility."

Cosmin Contra, UEFA Technical Observer

Vieri Capretta, Lazio reporter

Not the night Lazio would have expected. Lazio’s mistakes at the back paved the way for a dominant Bayern display. The visitors were simply on a different level, and even if at times we saw glimpses of what Lazio are capable of, they simply didn’t look like the side we admired in the group stage. Their game plan will need a rethink before the return leg in Munich.

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

Robert Lewandowski is named Player of the Match UEFA via Getty Images

A near-faultless performance from Bayern that sends a statement of intent to those who dared to doubt their title credentials. Hansi Flick wanted his side to start aggressively and set the tone, and was rewarded with a convincing win. Special praise goes to youngster Musiala, who vindicated his selection with a well-struck goal, but also to Niklas Süle, who shrugged off recent scrutiny with a confident display at right-back.

Reaction

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern striker: “It’s a good night when you score four goals. I maybe didn’t have that many chances, but I tried to get into the right positions and overall that early goal was important.”

Hansi Flick, Bayern coach: "Everyone fulfilled expectations today. We wanted to put them under pressure from the off, which we did well. We won the ball high up the pitch and created plenty of chances as a result. We’re very happy."

Simone Inzaghi, Lazio coach: “Bayern are the world champions, probably the best team in the world. They definitely did not need our mistakes to make it even easier for them.”



Pepe Reina, Lazio goalkeeper: “It’s a bad night. We had prepared differently. Now, of course, we need to react and carry on our momentum in the league.”



Key stats

• Lewandowski scored his 72nd goal in the UEFA Champions League to become the competition's outright all-time third highest scorer.

• Bayern have not failed to score in their last 19 UEFA Champions League matches.

Jamal Musiala hit Bayern's second of the night UEFA via Getty Images

• At 17 years and 363 days, Musiala is the second-youngest player to score in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League, after Bojan (17 years and 217 days). He is also now Bayern’s youngest European Cup goalscorer.

• Lazio have not failed to score in their last 13 UEFA Champions League matches (group stage to final).



• Bayern are unbeaten in their last nine UEFA Champions League games against Italian opposition (W7 D2).

Line-ups

Lazio: Reina; Patric (Hoedt 53), Acerbi, Musacchio (Lulić 31); Lazzari, S Milinković-Savić (Cataldi 81), Lucas Leiva (Escalante 53), Luis Alberto (Akpa-Akpro 81), Marušić; Immobile, Correa

Bayern: Neuer; Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Musiala (Choupo-Moting 90); Sané (Sarr 90), Goretzka (Martínez 63), Coman (Hernández 75); Lewandowski

What's next?*

Bayern celebrate at 4-0 AFP via Getty Images

Both teams have a number of domestic fixtures prior to the second leg in Munich on Wednesday 17 March.

Lazio

27/2: Bologna (a)

02/3: Torino (h)

06/3: Juventus (a)

12/3: Crotone (h)

Bayern

27/2: Köln (h)

06/3: Dortmund (h)

13/3: Werder Bremen (a)

*League fixtures unless otherwise stated

